Divorce Is Hard But These 3 Tips Will Make It Easier

Nothing is easy about divorce. Two people thought they’d spend the rest of their lives together. Suddenly, one or both have had a change of heart.

Even when one person initiates the decision, that person could feel beset by disappointment, regret, anger, sadness, and more. Their partner may feel even worse since the decision was out of their hands. Divorce is difficult enough when the couple doesn’t have kids, but when they do, it’s an even larger problem.

If you’re going through a divorce, here are three tips that will make your life easier.

Hire an Empathetic, Collaborative Lawyer

Young children and teenagers can be seriously impacted by their parent’s divorce. They report facing issues like disruptive behavior, academic troubles, depression, and more. It may seem difficult in the moment, given the emotional turmoil, but divorced couples with children need to set their own feelings aside and do what’s best for their kids.

Collaborative lawyers like the Tailor Law firm emphasize their client’s holistic needs, which include things like securing a favorable asset split and alimony payments, but especially laying down a healthy foundation for co-parenting. They’re experts in negotiating out-of-court settlements, so the divorce doesn’t drag on, draining your energy, time, and money.

You need a lawyer who is firm and tough when required but never loses sight of your overall goals.

Draw On Your Inner Circle

When people get divorced, they lose their primary confidant. That doesn’t mean they don’t have support and love in their life! But they need to regroup and connect with their real friends and family.

The people who were previously close to you will happily become even closer, while you have a real chance to draw peripheral friends and relatives closer to your inner circle. You may be surprised how people rally to your side upon the news of your divorce, helping you out by being there in your time of need.

Divorce will change how you relate to some people in your life and how they relate to you; sometimes, depending on the nature of the divorce and of your friendships, couples you know may gravitate more towards you or your ex-spouse. Some of your changed relationships will be for the better, so embrace this opportunity to shift and repopulate your inner circle.

Prepare Documents and Papers

To quicken the divorce, it’s a good idea to have all your papers and documentation ducks in a row. If you have any financial paperwork like title deeds for property, tax returns, or bank statements, it can support your case and quicken the process.

The last thing anybody wants is a needlessly long, drawn-out divorce proceeding. Full and prompt financial disclosure can prevent blockages from arising, and it’s critical to the resolution of your case.

Hopefully, your divorce is mostly mutual, and you each regard the other with respect. Maybe you can be friends or, at the very least, get along cordially. Either way, remember these tips, and you’ll be in a better place.

This content is brought to you by Rob Teitelman

iStockPhoto