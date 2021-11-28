3 Steps to Clean Your Hair Unit

—

Have you encountered these problems when cleaning your wig? The tape or glue on the wig is difficult to get rid of clean, even with a very good glue remover often leaves traces. Sometimes in order to remove the glue will also accidentally tear the bottom of the net, accidentally tear the hair off so that the whole wig can not be worn again. Here is a little bit of my personal experience, I hope this article will give you some help.

First step: Cleaning the toupee

1. Brush or comb the toupee starting at the ends. Start by rubbing the ends of your hair. Once they are freed from knots, move on to the roots and comb them using your brush. Use a wire toupee brush for straight or wavy toupees, and a wide-toothed comb or your fingers for curly toupees (including natural/African-textured)

2. Fill your basin with water that is cold. Then mix with 1 to 2 two shampoos. It is recommended to use a shampoo of high quality that matches the hair type you’re washing. For instance, if are washing a curly toupee make sure you use a shampoo designed specifically for curly hair.

3. The toupee should be placed in the water and pressed down on the fibers to submerge them. Turning the toupee inside out will make it easier for the shampoo to get into the cap of the toupee, which is where the majority of sweat, dirt, and oil build-up. Allow the toupee to soak for 5 minutes. Do not move the hair throughout this time. Because excessive thrashing squeezes and swirling could cause the fibers to get caught in knots.

4. Rinse your hair with cold water until the shampoo is gone. Then, apply conditioner to the toupee. Simply apply a little conditioner to the hair, then carefully comb it with your fingers. Be sure not to put on the cap for toupees in the event that your toupee features the ventilated or lace front style. The strands are tied onto the lace. Conditioner is applied to the strands and can cause them to become loose.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

It’s best to wait for 2 minutes before washing the conditioner out with cold water. The conditioner should remain on the toupee for at most 2 minutes to allow nourishing oils to penetrate and nourish the hair. After two minutes, wash the toupee using cool water until it flows clear.

Second step: Drying the toupee

1 Turn the toupee over and squeeze out any excess water. Place the toupee on the sink and squeeze the fibers into your fist. However, do not twist or wring them as this can cause them to tangle or break.

You should not clean the toupee when it’s still damp. This can cause fiber damage and frizz.

2 To drain excess water from the toupee, wrap it in a towel. Then, place the toupee flat on a towel. To make a tight, tightly rolled towel, start at the end that has your toupee. To remove the towel’s toupee, press down on it.

If your toupee is very long, ensure that the strands do not get tangled up.

3 Toupee can be treated with your preferred products. Spray your toupee with a conditioning spray. This will make it easier to manage later. Be sure to keep the bottle between 10 and 12 inches (25-30 cm) from the top of the toupee. Apply styling mousse to the toupee if it is curly.

Third step: Styling and Maintaining the toupee

1. Brush the toupee once it is completely dry. Once again, use a wire toupee brush if the toupee is straight or wavy, and a wide-toothed comb if it is curly. Work your way to the roots starting from the ends. If you need to, apply a detangling product.

2. Keep the toupee on a vase or toupee stand when you are not wearing it. If you are using a vase, consider tucking a tissue sprayed with perfume inside it.

3. Re-wash the toupee when it gets dirty. If you wear your unit daily, plan on washing it every 2 to 4 weeks. If you wear it more seldom than that, wash it once monthly.

—

This content is brought to you by Luke Lee.

Shutterstock