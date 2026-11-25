Every autistic child has a language. Some communicate through words. Some through pictures, rigid routines, gestures, sounds or silence. My seventeen year son, communicates through music. I have tried to understand the intricate workings of his mind. Therapists have analyzed his behavior. Educators have meticulously measured his progress. Doctors have assessed his developmental milestones. But if you truly want to know him, do not ask for a clinical diagnostic report. Ask for his playlist. That is where his true personality lives.

The challenge, of course, is that his playlist makes absolutely no sense to the conventional ear. Or perhaps it makes perfect sense—just not to the rest of us. Most people organize music into neat, predictable categories. Addwik completely rejects such discrimination. In his world, a deeply spiritual devotional bhajan can peacefully coexist with hard rock. A soulful qawwali can be followed immediately by a loud Punjabi dance track powerful enough to wake an entire neighborhood. One moment our house is filled with the tranquil, spiritual calm of bhajans. The next, the legendary Chamkila arrives with the subtlety of a military assault. Just when everyone recovers from that sonic shock, Michael Jackson moonwalks into the room. And before you can even process that transition, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan takes over, reminding us that some voices do not merely enter the ears—they enter the soul.

There is no warning or pattern, and certainly no algorithm capable of understanding it. Spotify’s engineering team would probably resign in frustration. His playlist travels effortlessly between decades, languages, cultures, and genres. Jagjit Singh sits comfortably beside heavy EDM. George Michael shares space with raw regional folk music. Madonna appears without notice. Bollywood classics drift in unexpectedly. Hard rock collides with soft instrumentals. And somehow, in a way that only Addwik understands, it all works. There is no warning and certainly, no predictable pattern. But perhaps that is precisely the point. His playlist does not need to make sense to me to have meaning for him. It took me years to understand that the same is true of autism.

As a doctor, I was trained to look for explanations. As an Army officer, I looked for structure, clarity and solutions. Fatherhood demanded something different. It taught me that not everything can be solved by instruction, and not every form of communication arrives in words. There were years when I waited for words. I watched therapists work on speech and educators measure progress. Like many parents, we hoped for the milestones that seem ordinary in other homes. But gradually I realised that communication is not merely about language. It is about connection. A sound, a gesture, a glance, a hand reaching for mine during a walk—each can carry the weight of an entire sentence. When words matter, we must also learn to recognise the moments when there are no words. That change in perspective did not come quickly.

There were difficult days and much longer nights. Sleep became one of our greatest challenges. Addwik would wake repeatedly, sometimes five times or more, without any clear explanation. A tap running in the washroom, a closing door or an apparently insignificant change in his surroundings could disturb a nervous system that seemed unable to switch itself off. Those nights taught me something no textbook had.

You cannot command another person into sleep. You cannot reason someone out of sensory overload. And when a child is overwhelmed, what appears from the outside as stubbornness, defiance or “bad behaviour” may sometimes be distress without language. So we began looking beneath behaviour. We observed patterns. We worked on sleep routines. We changed evening schedules. We used movement, sensory input, and predictable routines. Some things helped. Others did not. We adjusted and tried again.

Progress was rarely dramatic. It emerged slowly, often after repeated setbacks. That experience changed the question I asked about my son. Instead of asking, How do we stop this behaviour? I began asking, What is his body trying to tell us?

That distinction matters far beyond our home. I have seen it inside classrooms too.

During one parent-teacher interaction at Addwik’s special school, my wife and I heard a familiar vocalisation from somewhere down the corridor. To anyone else, it might have blended into the ordinary sounds of a special school. To us, it was instantly recognisable.

My wife asked a simple question: “When he shouts like that, what exactly do you do?”

There were sincere answers—calming him, redirecting him, providing sensory input. But she asked again: “What is the very first thing you do?”

That question stayed with me. Because the first response often determines everything that follows. If a child is overwhelmed, correction may escalate distress. If frightened, additional demands may increase anxiety. If dysregulated, instructions may not even be reaching the part of the brain responsible for reasoning.

Inclusion, therefore, cannot simply mean placing an autistic child inside a classroom.

It must mean creating a classroom capable of understanding that child. Sometimes the changes required are remarkably simple: a visual schedule, smaller steps, clear and direct language, predictable routines, preparation for transitions, or a quiet corner where a child can regulate when overwhelmed. These are not concessions. They are thoughtful adjustments that allow a child to participate. And participation matters because independence is not perfection. Independence is participation.

One of Addwik’s victories was simply getting up when thirsty, finding a glass, pouring water, and drinking it independently. To another family, this may sound completely ordinary. To us, it was extraordinary. Today, he can take his plate himself, serve food such as rice or dal, sit at the dining table, wear his apron, and eat independently. There may still be spilling. Sometimes he still needs help.

But why should independence have to look perfect before we recognise it?

Behind every small life skill acquired by an autistic child may lie thousands of repetitions that nobody sees. Society understandably celebrates extraordinary achievement. Autism families learn to celebrate extraordinary effort:

One word after years of limited speech.

One peaceful night of sleep.

One calm response where there might once have been a meltdown.

One independent sip of water.

These victories rarely make headlines. They do not appear on report cards or receive public applause. Yet they may represent years of patience, therapy, frustration, hope and beginning again. Progress in autism is rarely linear. There may be advancement, regression, stagnation and sudden gains. Adolescence taught us this particularly strongly. As the world began expecting more from Addwik, we had to learn that growth could no longer be measured simply by asking what he could do compared with others his age. We had to ask a different question:

How is he growing through his day?

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That change matters when we speak about disability. We live in a world that measures children early. Who spoke first? Who scored higher? Who learned faster? Who became independent sooner?

Nature seems less impatient. Trees grow at different rates. Flowers bloom in different seasons. Rivers follow different directions. Nature does not compare. Yet human beings do. For children with disabilities, that comparison can become an invisible burden. Some require additional support. Some communicate differently. Some learn differently. Some reach milestones later. None of this diminishes their worth.

This is why inclusion is not merely a compassionate idea. It is a practical necessity.

Schools need trained special educators, occupational therapists, speech professionals and teachers who understand neurodivergent children. Parents need to be treated not as passive observers but as partners. What is learned during therapy cannot remain confined to a therapy room; it must travel into homes and classrooms.

Guidance is welcome. Guarantees are not. No professional can promise a parent exactly how far a child will progress. Parents, too, must resist the temptation to search endlessly for miracles. What we can build instead is something less dramatic but more dependable: consistency, sleep, movement, routine, communication, education, patience, repetition – Again and again.

This year, on eve of International Day of Persons with Disabilities, perhaps our conversation should move beyond awareness alone. Awareness matters, but a family living with disability eventually asks for something more practical: understanding, accessibility, opportunity, dignity and belonging. The real measure of an inclusive school is not whether it admits a child with a disability. It is whether that child can participate once inside.

And perhaps the same is true of society.

Do we respond with dignity?

Do we uphold expectations without cruelty?

Do we protect without imprisoning?

Do we allow independence without demanding perfection?

Most importantly, do we make room for people whose ways of communicating, learning and experiencing the world may be different from our own?

Seventeen years with my son have changed my understanding of strength too. I once associated strength with decisive action, control and endurance. Autism taught me something quieter.

Sometimes strength is waiting.

Sometimes it is repeating the same exercise hundred or even thousand times.

Sometimes it is sitting beside your child when there is nothing left to say.

Sometimes it is accepting that progress may not arrive according to the timetable you once imagined.

And sometimes it is simply being present.

Perhaps that is where inclusion begins—not with asking a person with a disability to become more like everyone else, but with our willingness to understand the world as they experience it.

Addwik’s soundtrack may never make sense to the rest of us. It doesn’t have to.

It is his. And if inclusion means anything, surely it means creating a world in which every person is given the dignity not merely to enter the room, but to participate in it, contribute to it and know that, exactly as they are, they have a place to belong.

Lt Col(Dr) Amit Kumar

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