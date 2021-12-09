9 Tools Every Dad Needs in Their DIY Toolbox

—

Take your dad to the store and give them time to roam around, and their go-to spots will be the hardware shop and DIY home improvement stores. Most dads love shopping for DIY home improvement tools because they come in handy for fixing minor repairs and improving the home. In short, a dad’s toolkit does wonders for the home.

Is your dad always searching through his toolbox? Does he like to fix things during his free time? The answer is probably yes. Even without an occasion, a handy tool is an excellent gift for your dad. Here are some DIY tools every dad needs in their toolbox.

A hammer

A hammer is the first thing that comes to mind when we think of DIY tools. That’s because it can be used for so many home improvement projects. From wood making to fixing shelves on walls, a hammer is an essential tool in a toolbox. It can be used for driving nails or facilitating small demolitions. One can even modify the striking area to make it versatile by placing a wood block between it and the hammer when striking.

An adhesive glue

A dad also needs the best adhesive glue that forms a quick and powerful bond in different materials. Adhesive glue comes in handy for fixing two materials together or fixing cracks in wood, ceramic, metal, porcelain, paper, cardboard, and many other materials.

A multipurpose screwdriver

Today there is a wide range of screw shapes and sizes in the market. As such many dads often find themselves having to buy more than one screwdriver for different tasks. Although a complete set of screwdrivers is handy, buying a multipurpose screwdriver is an affordable option. It comes with an interchangeable head that allows one to swap the removable bits. That means one can customize the screwdriver to any screw size or shape they want to fix.

A cordless drill

The functionality of a cordless drill makes it such a powerful tool to facilitate a wide variety of tasks in home improvement projects. It can handle screwing and drilling, and it comes without the added weight of large power drills. It is also lightweight, making it suitable for drilling lightweight materials such as particleboard without causing any unnecessary damage. It is cordless, so one doesn’t have to deal with wires trailing around.

A tape measure

Measuring is a fundamental part of many home improvement tasks. Whether it is a repair or a remodeling task, measuring is the first step to ensure everything goes well. Confirming the measurement of space with a tape measure saves one from guesses and saves time and money. There are many options to pick from when buying a tape measure.

Locking pliers

Locking pliers might seem like they facilitate little action than many other tools in the toolbox, but having them is a must. Instead of maintaining pressure like traditional pliers, locking pliers have jaws that lock in place, saving you the energy of handling tough stuff. It can pull out a key stuck in a lock, loosen stripped nuts, and cover any heavy-duty tasks, including high precision tasks.

A utility knife

A retractable utility knife comes in handy for handling small to heavy-duty tasks. The best thing about a retractable or foldable utility knife is that you can fully extend it to handle heavy-duty tasks or retract it to a tiny point as the task demands. It is reliable for opening packages without damaging the contents and other small tasks.

A step ladder

A step ladder is a must-have tool for any dad at home. It is needful when he needs to reach elevated items. It provides the much-needed balance when working on a higher surface, and it is safer than using a stool. It also provides a sturdy foundation when painting, working on the ceiling, cleaning the gutter, fixing lighting, and other home repairs.

Worklight

A work light is handy for working in areas with low light instead of using a cellphone light. A work light is designed to stand on its own, so you can angle the beam wherever you want it to focus. It is bright enough, and you can anchor it even in small spaces to illuminate your working area.

