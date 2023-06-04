—

Moving can be a daunting task, but it doesn’t have to be! With a little planning and organization, you can make the process as smooth as possible. In this article, we’ll provide a step-by-step guide on what to pack first when moving and how to make your move more manageable.

We’ll walk you through the importance of creating a moving plan, prioritizing non-essential items, tackling rarely used rooms, and ensuring that you have easy access to essential items and documents during the move. By following our tips and advice, you’ll be well-prepared for a successful and stress-free moving experience.

Start with a moving plan

Before you start packing, it’s crucial to create a plan to make your move more efficient.

Create an inventory list

Take the time to go through your belongings and create an inventory list of everything you own. This will help you determine what you need to pack, what to donate, and what to throw away. Plus, it’s a great way to keep track of your possessions during the move.

Organize packing supplies

Gather all the packing supplies you’ll need, such as boxes, bubble wrap, packing tape, and markers for labeling. Make sure you have enough materials for all your belongings to avoid last-minute shopping trips.

Pack non-essential items first

When you start packing, focus on non-essential items that you won’t need immediately after the move. This will give you a head start on the packing process and ensure that you don’t pack something you’ll need later on.

Off-season clothing

Pack away off-season clothing, such as heavy winter coats and boots if you’re moving in the summer, or swimsuits and sandals if you’re moving in the winter.

Decorations and artwork

Pack up any decorations, artwork, and picture frames that aren’t essential to your daily life. Be sure to wrap fragile items carefully and label the boxes accordingly.

Books and Entertainment

Pack books, DVDs, and other non-essential entertainment items. Remember that books can be heavy, so avoid overloading boxes to prevent damage.

Pack rarely used rooms

After packing non-essential items, move on to rooms that you don’t use daily.

Guest rooms

Pack up guest rooms, including linens, extra pillows, and any other items you won’t need before the move.

Attics and basements

Attics and basements often contain items that are rarely used or forgotten. Go through these spaces and pack any belongings that you won’t need right away.

Moving on to more essential items

As you get closer to moving day, start packing items that you use more frequently.

Home office and electronics

Begin packing your home office, including computers, printers, and other electronics. Be sure to back up any important files and keep essential documents easily accessible.

Kitchen essentials

Pack up your kitchen, starting with items you rarely use, such as special occasion dishes and appliances. As you get closer to moving day, pack everyday items like plates, cups, and utensils.

What to pack last

When moving day is just around the corner, focus on packing the items you’ll need immediately upon arrival at your new home.

Personal items and essentials

Pack a suitcase or bag with essentials, such as toiletries, clothes, and medications, to keep with you during the move. This will make it easier to settle in without having to search through boxes for necessities.

Important documents and valuables

Keep important documents, such as passports, birth certificates, and financial records, in a safe and accessible location. You may want to carry these items with you during the move to ensure their safety. The same goes for valuable items like jewelry and family heirlooms.

How early should I start packing for a move?

Start packing as soon as you have a confirmed moving date. Begin with non-essential items and work your way toward essential items as the moving day approaches.

How should I label my moving boxes?

Label your boxes with the contents, the room they belong to, and any special handling instructions (e.g., “fragile” or “this side up”). This will make unpacking and organizing your new home much easier.

Should I hire professional movers or do it myself?

This depends on your budget, the size of your move, and your personal preference. Professional movers can save you time and effort, but they can also be more expensive. If you have a smaller move and are willing to do the work yourself, a DIY move might be a more cost-effective option.

So, What to Pack First When Moving

By following these steps and packing your belongings in an organized manner, you’ll make your move more manageable and less stressful and you should have learned how to pack for a move. Start by packing non-essential items, moving on to rarely used rooms, and finally focusing on essentials as moving day approaches. With proper planning and organization, you’ll be ready for a successful move to your new home.

—

This content is brought to you by Travis Weathers.

iStockPhoto