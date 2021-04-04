Beginners Guide to PMP, The Details, and Advantages

—

Nowadays, almost every field requires experts in order to provide the best services, which is why plenty of people opt for various certifications that can help them to enhance their capabilities in the particle department. PMP is also one of those well-oriented and typical forms of certification. Millions of people engage in PMP exams each year in order to get certified and gain additional career-oriented benefits. If you are new to the concept of PMP, then you are at the right place since we have collected the basic information one needs to know before diving into the PMP certification.

Understanding PMP Certification

The basic reference of PMP is project management professional, which is a certification given by the project management institutions based in the USA. The certification is internationally recognized and is very hard to obtain. The recent form of examination is the PMBOK examination which lasts for about three years.

Requirement for the Certification

There are some basic requirements one needs to fulfill in order to obtain the certification or even applying for it. The initial PMP exam is known as the PMI exam, which requires a full bachelor’s degree and about four thousand five hundred hours of experience in project management as well. The alternative of these two is the diplomas on secondary levels and field experience of almost seven thousand five hundred hours. Once you obtain any of the above-mentioned options, you need an additional field-related academics record and work of almost thirty-five hours.

Cost for PMP Certification

Since the PMP certification is internationally valid, the cost of the system and adaptation is not cheap at all. There is a need for additional cost expenditure from the beginning, which includes the registration as well. However, there is no such set amount of fees one needs to pay as it mainly depends on what region you belong to and what currency you are dealing with. The basic estimation starts from three hundred US dollars to five thousand US dollars.

Later on, the participants in the certification program need to indulge in digital testing, also known as CBT which costs about four hundred and five USD for PMI and five fifty-five for members with no PMI. Lastly, the main examination very from PMI to non-PMI starting from two hundred seventy-five to three hundred and seventy-five USD’s.

Methods of Examination

Most methods of PMP examination worldwide vary from region to region, while some basic things stay as a constant in every part of them, such as the format of the paper. The examination starts with an MCQ paper with about Two hundred multiple-choice questions. A constant time limit is given to finish the paper, which is about four to five hours. You can also choose a certain language you want to answer the exam in as you have about thirteen language options worldwide.

Distribution of Questions

The distribution of the questions is relatively irregular since all the questions are divided according to the importance of the subject. About thirteen questions are given in the context of ways to initiate various kinds of projects. In addition to that, about twenty-four questions add regarding how to plan a certain project, with thirty questions about its execution. Lastly, the eight questions are about procedures to close and dispense the projects. The division of questions is the same in every other coach related to basic PMI of PMP certification.

Responsibilities of a PMP Certified Personal

There are a lot of responsibilities once you clear the certification. The certification defines your ability as verified personnel. Following are some responsibilities:

Handling integrity issues. Create professional stability Rectifying code of conduct. Maintaining the security of institutional content. Have a greater sense of ethics. Manage the stakeholders. Report unethical behavior and issues in the institution.

