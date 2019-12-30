AP Biology Test: A User Guide

—
Mr. Andersen describes the two portions of the AP Biology Test. Tips for answering multiple choice and free response questions are included. Sample questions from old AP tests are also included.
00:04
hi it’s mr. Andersen today I’m going to
00:07
talk about the AP biology test the
00:09
reason I do that is if you have a better
00:12
understanding of how the test is put
00:14
together and what you’re going to
00:14
experience on that day you’re simply
00:16
going to do better on the test and so
00:18
first of all if you’ve never taken an AP
00:20
test before you’re going to get an
00:22
envelope in the mail this summer and
00:23
it’s going to show you what your score
00:25
is this is a distribution of the scores
00:27
on the 2010 test and so you can see here
00:31
scores vary from one to five if you get
00:33
anything 3 or higher that means that
00:35
you’ve passed the AP bio test and
00:38
anything lower than that means that
00:40
you’ve failed and so score of one or two
00:42
is failing and three four or five is
00:44
going to be passing you can see here
00:45
that last year 49 point two percent of
00:49
the people got a three or higher that
00:50
means 49 point two percent of the people
00:52
pass that means the majority of people
00:54
actually failed and we don’t want you to
00:56
end up in that boat and so your your
00:58
goal is to get as high a score as you
01:00
possibly can but in that envelope all
01:02
you’re going to see is your score you’re
01:04
never going to know if you did better on
01:06
multiple-choice or how that essay went
01:08
so that’s actually a good idea and so
01:10
all you’ll get is a score and your goal
01:12
remembers to get the highest score that
01:13
you possibly can okay how is the test
01:16
set up well when you get there there are
01:18
two portions to it the first portion
01:20
takes 80 minutes and that’s going to be
01:22
a hundred multiple-choice questions
01:24
that’s worth 60 percent of your grade
01:27
and so most of your grade is actually
01:30
going to come out of that first portion
01:31
of the test the way they do it is they
01:34
take all the people who take the test
01:35
it’ll be a hundred and eighty thousand
01:37
people they look at the distribution of
01:40
all the scores and then they just cut
01:41
off and say here’s our fives and here’s
01:44
our fours and here’s our threes and so
01:47
they just figure that out based on how
01:49
you compare against everybody else but
01:51
they don’t know that until you’ve
01:52
actually taken the test know this if you
01:54
do well on the multiple choice two
01:55
portion you’re going to do well on the
01:57
test you then get a 10-minute period
02:00
whether they’re going to give you the
02:02
questions on to the essay portion or the
02:04
free response portion you get 10 minutes
02:06
to read them and take notes on that and
02:08
then you get 90 minutes to actually
02:10
write your
02:11
say question or your essay questions and
02:14
so you get about 22 minutes on each of
02:15
those so multiple choice tips the
02:19
multiple-choice test will look like this
02:21
you’ll get a booklet and it’s going to
02:24
have a series of questions inside it
02:26
there’s going to be a hundred questions
02:27
you can write in the booklet but you’re
02:30
just going to put your answers on a
02:32
bubble sheet so you’re going to fill in
02:34
the bubble sheet and so here’s some tips
02:36
I’ve come up with that could maybe help
02:38
number one study in other words you want
02:40
to be studying in the month coming up to
02:42
the AP test you don’t want to be
02:44
cramming the night before simply not
02:46
going to help and it’s probably going to
02:47
stress you out a little bit that being
02:49
said you can study and so what I would
02:52
do is encourage you to get a study book
02:55
I like the AP by the cliffnotes one a
02:58
lot of students have that there’s a
02:59
bunch of different other of other ones
03:02
on the one thing that kind of ties all
03:04
these together is they have abbreviated
03:06
information on each of the different
03:08
topics but they also have practice tests
03:10
that are important and so I think taking
03:12
practice tests is also important but you
03:15
want to do that in the last week right
03:18
before you’re actually getting ready to
03:19
take the test if we get to the actual
03:21
multiple choice questions itself you get
03:23
45 seconds on each one some will be
03:25
really easy and don’t be tricked by that
03:27
some will be incredibly hard and so kind
03:29
of budget your time about 45 seconds per
03:31
question I would encourage you to use
03:33
the process of elimination in other
03:35
words since you can write in your book
03:36
cross off ones that are clearly wrong
03:38
and so you can pare it down and make an
03:40
educated guess on the end and then watch
03:43
out for the reverse questions what does
03:45
that mean ap biology the test is
03:47
notorious for asking reverse questions
03:49
in other words all of the following are
03:51
found in eukaryotic cell except and if
03:54
you didn’t see the word accept then
03:55
you’re going to jump in and circle
03:57
nucleus right away and you’re going to
03:58
miss that question so watch out for
04:00
those reverse questions circle it or
04:02
somehow write a note to yourself so what
04:04
do they look like well these are some
04:06
old AAP questions you get 100 questions
04:10
80 minutes the first ones are going to
04:13
be of the normal variety and so this
04:15
would be a normal
04:17
ap bio question so the first 60% of the
04:19
questions are going to be like this I’m
04:22
not going to go through each question
04:23
but what you
04:23
want to do is you want to go through it
04:25
you want to cross out ones that are
04:27
clearly wrong and then you want to
04:28
circle the one that is correct so that’d
04:31
be a basic question the next ones are
04:33
going to be matching type questions
04:35
matching type questions what you’ll get
04:37
is a series of answers that could be
04:40
right and then you’ll have a number of
04:41
questions after that that match up to
04:43
the top be cautious of these matching
04:45
questions when you’re in elementary
04:46
remember one matched up with every other
04:49
one it’s not like that and so again it’s
04:51
notorious to have like in this one
04:53
tropical rainforest he is going to be
04:55
the right answer for the first question
04:57
but it’s also going to be the right
04:58
answer for the second one that looks
05:00
like Tyga is going to be right answer
05:01
for that and so watch out for those
05:03
questions and then the next ones are
05:05
going to be based on experiments not
05:08
only the labs that we do however an
05:10
understanding of those labs is super
05:11
important what you’ll get for the last
05:13
questions are usually a graph or a
05:17
summary of data and then you’re going to
05:19
have a series of questions that are
05:21
based on that data and so the right
05:24
answer for this the C but you’re really
05:27
going to have to understand how to read
05:29
a graph if you hope to get questions
05:30
like this again what you want to use
05:33
process of elimination move with pace I
05:37
wouldn’t keep question yourself if you
05:39
want it if you’re like I don’t know if
05:41
that’s right or not just go with your
05:42
gut instinct move on to the next
05:44
question don’t get stressed out about it
05:46
okay let’s get to the free response or
05:48
the essay question essay questions
05:50
you’re going to get ten minutes to read
05:52
the questions that’ll come in a you’ll
05:55
have a little pamphlet that looks like
05:56
this
05:57
it’ll have all four questions in it you
06:01
can see this is one of my old students
06:03
and she not only looked at each of the
06:06
questions but she wrote herself tons and
06:09
tons and tons of notes and so when she
06:12
was ready to write after those ten
06:13
minute period of time then she was able
06:16
to get busy on so there’s going to be
06:18
four questions those questions are based
06:20
on the first one is based on molecules
06:23
and cells next genetics evolution and
06:26
then there’s going to be two questions
06:27
based on organisms and populations what
06:29
does that mean two of the questions are
06:31
going to come from the material that we
06:32
covered in the first semester two of the
06:34
questions are going to come
06:35
the material that we covered in the
06:36
cement the second semester of a semester
06:38
– we’ll call that um no this however
06:42
that one of the questions is going to be
06:44
directly tied to a lab and so one of
06:48
these four questions is going to have a
06:50
lab component to it okay so here’s my
06:53
tips for free response first of all read
06:56
the question make sure you read the
06:58
question and understand what’s what the
07:00
question is asking after that you want
07:02
to read the question again and make sure
07:04
you understand what the question is
07:06
asking
07:07
I would even encourage you to maybe read
07:08
it again and make sure you understand
07:10
what the question is asking that’s the
07:12
most important thing that you really
07:14
understand what it’s what it’s asking as
07:16
you start to write an essay this is
07:18
going to be an essay unlike most essays
07:20
you’ve written don’t worry about grammar
07:21
don’t worry about spelling don’t worry
07:23
about word choice don’t worry about an
07:25
introductory paragraph when they grade
07:27
it they’re just looking for if you
07:28
answered the question and so don’t worry
07:31
about anything else except answering the
07:34
question budget your time you get about
07:36
22 minutes to each for each question so
07:38
you want to make sure in your book that
07:40
you leave yourself space after you’re
07:42
done so you can come back to that and
07:44
add material let’s say you’re doing Part
07:46
A but you want to move on to Part B
07:47
leave yourself a little bit of space in
07:49
there and so it looks neat um make sure
07:53
that you understand the direction words
07:55
and I’ll talk about that on the next
07:56
slide in other words in each question
07:58
there’s going to be a series of words
08:00
that direct you to answer that question
08:01
in a specific way and it’s it’s vital
08:04
that you understand what that’s
08:05
questions asking if it were to ask you
08:07
to compare contrast and you actually
08:08
describe you’re going to miss all of the
08:10
points so watch out for that and then
08:12
finally I love the cliffnotes books
08:15
because they give you 15 essays they
08:17
kind of went through the last essays and
08:19
they looked at which ones are asked most
08:20
commonly and so those 15 ones and you
08:23
can pause the video when you get there
08:24
write those down those are important you
08:26
really want to have standard
08:27
understandings of each of those essay
08:29
questions okay what I did as I went
08:31
through the last ten years of essay
08:34
questions and I looked for those
08:35
direction words and then threw them into
08:37
Wordle and this is what I got so these
08:39
are questions that you could get like to
08:40
discuss or to label or design or to
08:43
compare and so if you don’t understand
08:45
what these words mean you could really
08:47
screw up on
08:48
question I then looked at how often
08:50
they’re used however and what I found is
08:53
these ones show up over and over again
08:55
so you have to know how to identify so
08:58
identify is to indicate so if I were to
09:01
say identify the parts of a cell that
09:03
means to simply list the parts of the
09:05
cell if I were to ask you to discuss
09:08
discuss is a pretty open on ended kind
09:11
of a term so if you discuss something
09:14
you’re going to examine all the
09:16
different aspects of that and so if I
09:18
did to say discuss eukaryotic and
09:21
prokaryotic cells man that’s pretty
09:23
open-ended and you can go in a lot of
09:24
different directions to discuss and that
09:27
means you can get a lot of different
09:28
points next is to describe describe is
09:31
to characterize if I said describe
09:34
describe what a plant is then you’re
09:36
going to give all the characteristics of
09:37
a plant and then finally to explain what
09:40
you can see this is the biggest word
09:41
it’s the one used most often explained
09:43
is to make it understandable so to
09:46
answer the question now what ties all of
09:49
these together all four of these
09:51
together is that they are fairly
09:53
open-ended that means when they ask you
09:55
a question you’re not going to just
09:56
answer it in one sentence you could but
09:59
you’re only going to get one point for
10:00
that so what do I mean by points well
10:04
essays are graded on a ten-point scale
10:06
so your goal if you get a perfect score
10:10
on an essay and there’s four of them is
10:14
to get a 10 out of 10
10:15
now it’s graded by humans and humans
10:18
have ten fingers and so when they grade
10:20
it they’re simply looking at how many
10:21
points you get and then they’re going to
10:23
give you a score based on how you did
10:25
and so you want to get as many points as
10:27
you can and if you understand what it is
10:29
to be an open-ended question that’s
10:31
going to help a little bit so these are
10:33
those must know essay questions in other
10:36
words these are the ones that come up
10:37
over and over again they’re not going to
10:39
ask you these specific questions but
10:40
they have been asked over the last ten
10:43
years and so you want to make sure you
10:44
have a good Pat standard answer for each
10:47
of these questions so let’s look at what
10:50
an actual essay question might look like
10:51
this is one that was asked in 2010 and
10:54
so what you have here is a forest and
10:57
we’ve got some annual plants here
11:01
and those annual plants whoops annual
11:04
plants over time are moving towards
11:07
hardwood hardwood trees now this is
11:08
actually one of those cliff notes 15
11:10
this is the idea of succession so let’s
11:13
look at the question itself diagram
11:14
shows succession of communities you can
11:17
just list right away here’s one of those
11:18
dangerous words discuss
11:20
here’s describe and explain and three
11:25
and then here’s discuss again alright
11:28
and so I can I can pretty much go
11:30
through this and figure out how many
11:31
points you could get for this this first
11:33
one it’s just taking what happens to the
11:35
biodiversity so you’re going to get two
11:37
points for that this one there’s three
11:40
with both described and explained so
11:42
that’s going to be worth at least six
11:43
points this one down here is discuss two
11:46
things so that’s going to be four points
11:48
and so if you were to just read this
11:50
first one let’s say Part B and just
11:54
answer that with one sentence you’re
11:56
going to get hammered on the essay and
11:58
so let’s look at how this was actually
11:59
graded I don’t want to go through the
12:01
specifics however if you were to pause
12:02
it right here and write an essay then
12:05
you could look at the next two slides
12:06
and see how it’s actually graded so this
12:09
would be Part A you could have gotten
12:11
the maximum of two points but you get a
12:13
point for each of these bulleted points
12:16
if you simply just rephrase the question
12:19
and say shrubs become hardwoods you’re
12:22
not going to get any points for just
12:24
rephrasing the question but for each of
12:26
these bullets you get one point and so
12:28
you could get a maximum of two points in
12:30
Part A when you write the essay you want
12:32
to make sure this supposed question for
12:34
if I remember right and so you would
12:36
write four for a and then you’re just
12:37
going to write it out in sentence form
12:39
don’t use bullets but you’re going to
12:41
write it out in sentence form and answer
12:42
that essay question you can see for this
12:44
first part Part A you can actually get
12:46
maximum with two let’s look at the
12:48
second one this one they’re asking you
12:50
for three ways and then to describe and
12:53
explain and now understand this you
12:56
really had to understand what the word
12:58
abiotic means those are nonliving um but
13:01
for this one you can get a maximum of
13:02
six points and this is not an exhaustive
13:04
list it keeps going and going and going
13:06
and going and going so if you just said
13:08
you’re going to decrease in the
13:10
temperature because there’s going to be
13:12
shading from the trees you could
13:14
actually get two
13:15
points right there more if you talked
13:17
about the pH or the availability of
13:20
light and so again make sure that you
13:22
answer it in an open-ended way knowing
13:25
that if they list to list three describe
13:27
and explain you better do that don’t
13:30
worry about putting wrong information
13:31
but you want to make sure that you put
13:33
the right information right up front and
13:34
then the last one talks specifically
13:36
about succession this is primary and
13:38
secondary succession and you got two
13:40
points for each of those or two ways you
13:43
could get so that this was a described
13:45
question if I remember right so you
13:46
could get a total of four points on this
13:48
one and so when they graded this they
13:51
said to get a 10 you have to at least
13:53
get some of the points out of each but
13:54
again you could get six points out of
13:56
that middle portion get a pretty high
13:57
score what do I mean by high score this
14:00
test when this one was given last year
14:02
the average across the country was a two
14:05
point seven two out of ten what does
14:08
that mean if you understand how essays
14:10
are asked and that you don’t just try to
14:12
answer it in a few sentences you can
14:14
pick up a ton of points in a lot of
14:16
different areas and that can push you
14:18
way above that bell-shaped curve of how
14:21
people are doing on those essays and so
14:23
that can push you into that range of
14:24
four or five that’s what I want you to
14:27
do I want you to get the highest score
14:28
that you can it’s a test and so the one
14:32
way you can make sure that you’re going
14:33
to do bad on the test is to get stressed
14:35
out and get worried about it just be
14:37
confident be calm and just know what you
14:40
know and don’t be afraid of what you
14:43
don’t and so good luck
