AP Biology Test: A User Guide

—

Mr. Andersen describes the two portions of the AP Biology Test. Tips for answering multiple choice and free response questions are included. Sample questions from old AP tests are also included.

—

—

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

00:04

hi it’s mr. Andersen today I’m going to

00:07

talk about the AP biology test the

00:09

reason I do that is if you have a better

00:12

understanding of how the test is put

00:14

together and what you’re going to

00:14

experience on that day you’re simply

00:16

going to do better on the test and so

00:18

first of all if you’ve never taken an AP

00:20

test before you’re going to get an

00:22

envelope in the mail this summer and

00:23

it’s going to show you what your score

00:25

is this is a distribution of the scores

00:27

on the 2010 test and so you can see here

00:31

scores vary from one to five if you get

00:33

anything 3 or higher that means that

00:35

you’ve passed the AP bio test and

00:38

anything lower than that means that

00:40

you’ve failed and so score of one or two

00:42

is failing and three four or five is

00:44

going to be passing you can see here

00:45

that last year 49 point two percent of

00:49

the people got a three or higher that

00:50

means 49 point two percent of the people

00:52

pass that means the majority of people

00:54

actually failed and we don’t want you to

00:56

end up in that boat and so your your

00:58

goal is to get as high a score as you

01:00

possibly can but in that envelope all

01:02

you’re going to see is your score you’re

01:04

never going to know if you did better on

01:06

multiple-choice or how that essay went

01:08

so that’s actually a good idea and so

01:10

all you’ll get is a score and your goal

01:12

remembers to get the highest score that

01:13

you possibly can okay how is the test

01:16

set up well when you get there there are

01:18

two portions to it the first portion

01:20

takes 80 minutes and that’s going to be

01:22

a hundred multiple-choice questions

01:24

that’s worth 60 percent of your grade

01:27

and so most of your grade is actually

01:30

going to come out of that first portion

01:31

of the test the way they do it is they

01:34

take all the people who take the test

01:35

it’ll be a hundred and eighty thousand

01:37

people they look at the distribution of

01:40

all the scores and then they just cut

01:41

off and say here’s our fives and here’s

01:44

our fours and here’s our threes and so

01:47

they just figure that out based on how

01:49

you compare against everybody else but

01:51

they don’t know that until you’ve

01:52

actually taken the test know this if you

01:54

do well on the multiple choice two

01:55

portion you’re going to do well on the

01:57

test you then get a 10-minute period

02:00

whether they’re going to give you the

02:02

questions on to the essay portion or the

02:04

free response portion you get 10 minutes

02:06

to read them and take notes on that and

02:08

then you get 90 minutes to actually

02:10

write your

02:11

say question or your essay questions and

02:14

so you get about 22 minutes on each of

02:15

those so multiple choice tips the

02:19

multiple-choice test will look like this

02:21

you’ll get a booklet and it’s going to

02:24

have a series of questions inside it

02:26

there’s going to be a hundred questions

02:27

you can write in the booklet but you’re

02:30

just going to put your answers on a

02:32

bubble sheet so you’re going to fill in

02:34

the bubble sheet and so here’s some tips

02:36

I’ve come up with that could maybe help

02:38

number one study in other words you want

02:40

to be studying in the month coming up to

02:42

the AP test you don’t want to be

02:44

cramming the night before simply not

02:46

going to help and it’s probably going to

02:47

stress you out a little bit that being

02:49

said you can study and so what I would

02:52

do is encourage you to get a study book

02:55

I like the AP by the cliffnotes one a

02:58

lot of students have that there’s a

02:59

bunch of different other of other ones

03:02

on the one thing that kind of ties all

03:04

these together is they have abbreviated

03:06

information on each of the different

03:08

topics but they also have practice tests

03:10

that are important and so I think taking

03:12

practice tests is also important but you

03:15

want to do that in the last week right

03:18

before you’re actually getting ready to

03:19

take the test if we get to the actual

03:21

multiple choice questions itself you get

03:23

45 seconds on each one some will be

03:25

really easy and don’t be tricked by that

03:27

some will be incredibly hard and so kind

03:29

of budget your time about 45 seconds per

03:31

question I would encourage you to use

03:33

the process of elimination in other

03:35

words since you can write in your book

03:36

cross off ones that are clearly wrong

03:38

and so you can pare it down and make an

03:40

educated guess on the end and then watch

03:43

out for the reverse questions what does

03:45

that mean ap biology the test is

03:47

notorious for asking reverse questions

03:49

in other words all of the following are

03:51

found in eukaryotic cell except and if

03:54

you didn’t see the word accept then

03:55

you’re going to jump in and circle

03:57

nucleus right away and you’re going to

03:58

miss that question so watch out for

04:00

those reverse questions circle it or

04:02

somehow write a note to yourself so what

04:04

do they look like well these are some

04:06

old AAP questions you get 100 questions

04:10

80 minutes the first ones are going to

04:13

be of the normal variety and so this

04:15

would be a normal

04:17

ap bio question so the first 60% of the

04:19

questions are going to be like this I’m

04:22

not going to go through each question

04:23

but what you

04:23

want to do is you want to go through it

04:25

you want to cross out ones that are

04:27

clearly wrong and then you want to

04:28

circle the one that is correct so that’d

04:31

be a basic question the next ones are

04:33

going to be matching type questions

04:35

matching type questions what you’ll get

04:37

is a series of answers that could be

04:40

right and then you’ll have a number of

04:41

questions after that that match up to

04:43

the top be cautious of these matching

04:45

questions when you’re in elementary

04:46

remember one matched up with every other

04:49

one it’s not like that and so again it’s

04:51

notorious to have like in this one

04:53

tropical rainforest he is going to be

04:55

the right answer for the first question

04:57

but it’s also going to be the right

04:58

answer for the second one that looks

05:00

like Tyga is going to be right answer

05:01

for that and so watch out for those

05:03

questions and then the next ones are

05:05

going to be based on experiments not

05:08

only the labs that we do however an

05:10

understanding of those labs is super

05:11

important what you’ll get for the last

05:13

questions are usually a graph or a

05:17

summary of data and then you’re going to

05:19

have a series of questions that are

05:21

based on that data and so the right

05:24

answer for this the C but you’re really

05:27

going to have to understand how to read

05:29

a graph if you hope to get questions

05:30

like this again what you want to use

05:33

process of elimination move with pace I

05:37

wouldn’t keep question yourself if you

05:39

want it if you’re like I don’t know if

05:41

that’s right or not just go with your

05:42

gut instinct move on to the next

05:44

question don’t get stressed out about it

05:46

okay let’s get to the free response or

05:48

the essay question essay questions

05:50

you’re going to get ten minutes to read

05:52

the questions that’ll come in a you’ll

05:55

have a little pamphlet that looks like

05:56

this

05:57

it’ll have all four questions in it you

06:01

can see this is one of my old students

06:03

and she not only looked at each of the

06:06

questions but she wrote herself tons and

06:09

tons and tons of notes and so when she

06:12

was ready to write after those ten

06:13

minute period of time then she was able

06:16

to get busy on so there’s going to be

06:18

four questions those questions are based

06:20

on the first one is based on molecules

06:23

and cells next genetics evolution and

06:26

then there’s going to be two questions

06:27

based on organisms and populations what

06:29

does that mean two of the questions are

06:31

going to come from the material that we

06:32

covered in the first semester two of the

06:34

questions are going to come

06:35

the material that we covered in the

06:36

cement the second semester of a semester

06:38

– we’ll call that um no this however

06:42

that one of the questions is going to be

06:44

directly tied to a lab and so one of

06:48

these four questions is going to have a

06:50

lab component to it okay so here’s my

06:53

tips for free response first of all read

06:56

the question make sure you read the

06:58

question and understand what’s what the

07:00

question is asking after that you want

07:02

to read the question again and make sure

07:04

you understand what the question is

07:06

asking

07:07

I would even encourage you to maybe read

07:08

it again and make sure you understand

07:10

what the question is asking that’s the

07:12

most important thing that you really

07:14

understand what it’s what it’s asking as

07:16

you start to write an essay this is

07:18

going to be an essay unlike most essays

07:20

you’ve written don’t worry about grammar

07:21

don’t worry about spelling don’t worry

07:23

about word choice don’t worry about an

07:25

introductory paragraph when they grade

07:27

it they’re just looking for if you

07:28

answered the question and so don’t worry

07:31

about anything else except answering the

07:34

question budget your time you get about

07:36

22 minutes to each for each question so

07:38

you want to make sure in your book that

07:40

you leave yourself space after you’re

07:42

done so you can come back to that and

07:44

add material let’s say you’re doing Part

07:46

A but you want to move on to Part B

07:47

leave yourself a little bit of space in

07:49

there and so it looks neat um make sure

07:53

that you understand the direction words

07:55

and I’ll talk about that on the next

07:56

slide in other words in each question

07:58

there’s going to be a series of words

08:00

that direct you to answer that question

08:01

in a specific way and it’s it’s vital

08:04

that you understand what that’s

08:05

questions asking if it were to ask you

08:07

to compare contrast and you actually

08:08

describe you’re going to miss all of the

08:10

points so watch out for that and then

08:12

finally I love the cliffnotes books

08:15

because they give you 15 essays they

08:17

kind of went through the last essays and

08:19

they looked at which ones are asked most

08:20

commonly and so those 15 ones and you

08:23

can pause the video when you get there

08:24

write those down those are important you

08:26

really want to have standard

08:27

understandings of each of those essay

08:29

questions okay what I did as I went

08:31

through the last ten years of essay

08:34

questions and I looked for those

08:35

direction words and then threw them into

08:37

Wordle and this is what I got so these

08:39

are questions that you could get like to

08:40

discuss or to label or design or to

08:43

compare and so if you don’t understand

08:45

what these words mean you could really

08:47

screw up on

08:48

question I then looked at how often

08:50

they’re used however and what I found is

08:53

these ones show up over and over again

08:55

so you have to know how to identify so

08:58

identify is to indicate so if I were to

09:01

say identify the parts of a cell that

09:03

means to simply list the parts of the

09:05

cell if I were to ask you to discuss

09:08

discuss is a pretty open on ended kind

09:11

of a term so if you discuss something

09:14

you’re going to examine all the

09:16

different aspects of that and so if I

09:18

did to say discuss eukaryotic and

09:21

prokaryotic cells man that’s pretty

09:23

open-ended and you can go in a lot of

09:24

different directions to discuss and that

09:27

means you can get a lot of different

09:28

points next is to describe describe is

09:31

to characterize if I said describe

09:34

describe what a plant is then you’re

09:36

going to give all the characteristics of

09:37

a plant and then finally to explain what

09:40

you can see this is the biggest word

09:41

it’s the one used most often explained

09:43

is to make it understandable so to

09:46

answer the question now what ties all of

09:49

these together all four of these

09:51

together is that they are fairly

09:53

open-ended that means when they ask you

09:55

a question you’re not going to just

09:56

answer it in one sentence you could but

09:59

you’re only going to get one point for

10:00

that so what do I mean by points well

10:04

essays are graded on a ten-point scale

10:06

so your goal if you get a perfect score

10:10

on an essay and there’s four of them is

10:14

to get a 10 out of 10

10:15

now it’s graded by humans and humans

10:18

have ten fingers and so when they grade

10:20

it they’re simply looking at how many

10:21

points you get and then they’re going to

10:23

give you a score based on how you did

10:25

and so you want to get as many points as

10:27

you can and if you understand what it is

10:29

to be an open-ended question that’s

10:31

going to help a little bit so these are

10:33

those must know essay questions in other

10:36

words these are the ones that come up

10:37

over and over again they’re not going to

10:39

ask you these specific questions but

10:40

they have been asked over the last ten

10:43

years and so you want to make sure you

10:44

have a good Pat standard answer for each

10:47

of these questions so let’s look at what

10:50

an actual essay question might look like

10:51

this is one that was asked in 2010 and

10:54

so what you have here is a forest and

10:57

we’ve got some annual plants here

11:01

and those annual plants whoops annual

11:04

plants over time are moving towards

11:07

hardwood hardwood trees now this is

11:08

actually one of those cliff notes 15

11:10

this is the idea of succession so let’s

11:13

look at the question itself diagram

11:14

shows succession of communities you can

11:17

just list right away here’s one of those

11:18

dangerous words discuss

11:20

here’s describe and explain and three

11:25

and then here’s discuss again alright

11:28

and so I can I can pretty much go

11:30

through this and figure out how many

11:31

points you could get for this this first

11:33

one it’s just taking what happens to the

11:35

biodiversity so you’re going to get two

11:37

points for that this one there’s three

11:40

with both described and explained so

11:42

that’s going to be worth at least six

11:43

points this one down here is discuss two

11:46

things so that’s going to be four points

11:48

and so if you were to just read this

11:50

first one let’s say Part B and just

11:54

answer that with one sentence you’re

11:56

going to get hammered on the essay and

11:58

so let’s look at how this was actually

11:59

graded I don’t want to go through the

12:01

specifics however if you were to pause

12:02

it right here and write an essay then

12:05

you could look at the next two slides

12:06

and see how it’s actually graded so this

12:09

would be Part A you could have gotten

12:11

the maximum of two points but you get a

12:13

point for each of these bulleted points

12:16

if you simply just rephrase the question

12:19

and say shrubs become hardwoods you’re

12:22

not going to get any points for just

12:24

rephrasing the question but for each of

12:26

these bullets you get one point and so

12:28

you could get a maximum of two points in

12:30

Part A when you write the essay you want

12:32

to make sure this supposed question for

12:34

if I remember right and so you would

12:36

write four for a and then you’re just

12:37

going to write it out in sentence form

12:39

don’t use bullets but you’re going to

12:41

write it out in sentence form and answer

12:42

that essay question you can see for this

12:44

first part Part A you can actually get

12:46

maximum with two let’s look at the

12:48

second one this one they’re asking you

12:50

for three ways and then to describe and

12:53

explain and now understand this you

12:56

really had to understand what the word

12:58

abiotic means those are nonliving um but

13:01

for this one you can get a maximum of

13:02

six points and this is not an exhaustive

13:04

list it keeps going and going and going

13:06

and going and going so if you just said

13:08

you’re going to decrease in the

13:10

temperature because there’s going to be

13:12

shading from the trees you could

13:14

actually get two

13:15

points right there more if you talked

13:17

about the pH or the availability of

13:20

light and so again make sure that you

13:22

answer it in an open-ended way knowing

13:25

that if they list to list three describe

13:27

and explain you better do that don’t

13:30

worry about putting wrong information

13:31

but you want to make sure that you put

13:33

the right information right up front and

13:34

then the last one talks specifically

13:36

about succession this is primary and

13:38

secondary succession and you got two

13:40

points for each of those or two ways you

13:43

could get so that this was a described

13:45

question if I remember right so you

13:46

could get a total of four points on this

13:48

one and so when they graded this they

13:51

said to get a 10 you have to at least

13:53

get some of the points out of each but

13:54

again you could get six points out of

13:56

that middle portion get a pretty high

13:57

score what do I mean by high score this

14:00

test when this one was given last year

14:02

the average across the country was a two

14:05

point seven two out of ten what does

14:08

that mean if you understand how essays

14:10

are asked and that you don’t just try to

14:12

answer it in a few sentences you can

14:14

pick up a ton of points in a lot of

14:16

different areas and that can push you

14:18

way above that bell-shaped curve of how

14:21

people are doing on those essays and so

14:23

that can push you into that range of

14:24

four or five that’s what I want you to

14:27

do I want you to get the highest score

14:28

that you can it’s a test and so the one

14:32

way you can make sure that you’re going

14:33

to do bad on the test is to get stressed

14:35

out and get worried about it just be

14:37

confident be calm and just know what you

14:40

know and don’t be afraid of what you

14:43

don’t and so good luck

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

—

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.