Transcript Provided by YouTube:

00:04

Hi. It’s Mr. Andersen and today I’m going to talk about energy, work and power.

00:10

Now what is something that has energy? It’s a pretty big term. So what things have energy?

00:15

Well we would say something in motion or something due to its position. We could say that electricity

00:20

is a form of energy. We could say that matter can contain energy within its chemical bonds.

00:26

Or light has energy. Or sound has energy. So that’s a lot of different things. What

00:30

is energy? Energy therefore is the ability to do work. Well that’s one of those definitions

00:36

that requires us to dig a little bit deeper. What is work? Work in science is simply a

00:41

force times a distance. So anything that can apply a force over a given distance is said

00:48

to contain energy. And we measure that in joules. So work is measured in joules. And

00:55

so let’s give an example. Let’s say for example that you want to take a can of Coke and you

01:00

want to carry it to the top of a set of stairs. Well that can of Coke has 4.0 newtons of weight.

01:08

And let’s say that you have to climb up a set of stairs that is 3.0 meters high. Now

01:14

the interesting thing is that since the gravitational force is always acting down, it doesn’t matter

01:18

if you get to the top of the stairs by walking upstairs or get to a similar distance by climbing

01:24

up a ladder. Or simply just throwing the can of Coke up to that point. If you’ve moved

01:29

it up a certain amount of distance, we’ll call that 3.0 meters, then you’ve done 4.0

01:36

newtons times 3.0 meters or 12 joules of work to get that to the top. Now you could get

01:43

that to the top in a couple of different ways. Let’s say that we were to gradually make our

01:48

way to the top of the stairs. Or we were to run up the stairs. Well we would be doing

01:53

the same amount of work depending on if we were running or going slowly. And so we need

01:58

another term to figure out how fast we’re doing that. And that’s called power. And so

02:03

power is defined as the amount of work in a given period of time. So let’s say that

02:10

you were to go up that set of stairs with that can of Coke. And you were to do that

02:14

in 1.0 second. Well the amount of work we have is going to to be 12.0 joules. And the

02:22

amount of time is going to be 1.0 second. And so the power of that is going to be 12

02:28

watts or w-a-t-t-s or watts is going to be the amount of power that we have. If you were

02:34

to do that slower, so let’s say we were to do that in 10 seconds, then the amount of

02:38

watts would drop form 12 watts to 1.2 watts. So that’s really not that much power. And

02:45

so the amount of power that we’re actually used to dealing with here in the US is horsepower.

02:50

And so horsepower is measured, it measures the amount of work that we can do in a given

02:55

period of time. We use it in engines for example. And so the conversion is 1 horsepower is roughly

03:02

746 watts. And so let’s go back to that problem. If we’re able to move a can of Coke to the

03:08

top of the stairs in 1.0 second we say that that’s 12 watts. So if we convert that to

03:14

horsepower then we are at 0.0040 horsepower machine. So that’s not a very powerful machine.

03:22

Now the one thing that you should realize is not only are we moving that can of Coke

03:26

to the top of the stairs. But we’re also moving our weight, our whole body to the top of the

03:30

stairs. And so maybe we’re a little more powerful than we think.

