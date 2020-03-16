—
Mr. Andersen defines the terms energy, work and power. He also uses a simple example to calculate both work and power.
Hi. It’s Mr. Andersen and today I’m going to talk about energy, work and power.
Now what is something that has energy? It’s a pretty big term. So what things have energy?
Well we would say something in motion or something due to its position. We could say that electricity
is a form of energy. We could say that matter can contain energy within its chemical bonds.
Or light has energy. Or sound has energy. So that’s a lot of different things. What
is energy? Energy therefore is the ability to do work. Well that’s one of those definitions
that requires us to dig a little bit deeper. What is work? Work in science is simply a
force times a distance. So anything that can apply a force over a given distance is said
to contain energy. And we measure that in joules. So work is measured in joules. And
so let’s give an example. Let’s say for example that you want to take a can of Coke and you
want to carry it to the top of a set of stairs. Well that can of Coke has 4.0 newtons of weight.
And let’s say that you have to climb up a set of stairs that is 3.0 meters high. Now
the interesting thing is that since the gravitational force is always acting down, it doesn’t matter
if you get to the top of the stairs by walking upstairs or get to a similar distance by climbing
up a ladder. Or simply just throwing the can of Coke up to that point. If you’ve moved
it up a certain amount of distance, we’ll call that 3.0 meters, then you’ve done 4.0
newtons times 3.0 meters or 12 joules of work to get that to the top. Now you could get
that to the top in a couple of different ways. Let’s say that we were to gradually make our
way to the top of the stairs. Or we were to run up the stairs. Well we would be doing
the same amount of work depending on if we were running or going slowly. And so we need
another term to figure out how fast we’re doing that. And that’s called power. And so
power is defined as the amount of work in a given period of time. So let’s say that
you were to go up that set of stairs with that can of Coke. And you were to do that
in 1.0 second. Well the amount of work we have is going to to be 12.0 joules. And the
amount of time is going to be 1.0 second. And so the power of that is going to be 12
watts or w-a-t-t-s or watts is going to be the amount of power that we have. If you were
to do that slower, so let’s say we were to do that in 10 seconds, then the amount of
watts would drop form 12 watts to 1.2 watts. So that’s really not that much power. And
so the amount of power that we’re actually used to dealing with here in the US is horsepower.
And so horsepower is measured, it measures the amount of work that we can do in a given
period of time. We use it in engines for example. And so the conversion is 1 horsepower is roughly
746 watts. And so let’s go back to that problem. If we’re able to move a can of Coke to the
top of the stairs in 1.0 second we say that that’s 12 watts. So if we convert that to
horsepower then we are at 0.0040 horsepower machine. So that’s not a very powerful machine.
Now the one thing that you should realize is not only are we moving that can of Coke
to the top of the stairs. But we’re also moving our weight, our whole body to the top of the
stairs. And so maybe we’re a little more powerful than we think.
