Home / Environment / Energy, Work and Power

Energy, Work and Power

by


Mr. Andersen defines the terms energy, work and power. He also uses a simple example to calculate both work and power.

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

 

00:04
Hi. It’s Mr. Andersen and today I’m going to talk about energy, work and power.
00:10
Now what is something that has energy? It’s a pretty big term. So what things have energy?
00:15
Well we would say something in motion or something due to its position. We could say that electricity
00:20
is a form of energy. We could say that matter can contain energy within its chemical bonds.
00:26
Or light has energy. Or sound has energy. So that’s a lot of different things. What
00:30
is energy? Energy therefore is the ability to do work. Well that’s one of those definitions
00:36
that requires us to dig a little bit deeper. What is work? Work in science is simply a
00:41
force times a distance. So anything that can apply a force over a given distance is said
00:48
to contain energy. And we measure that in joules. So work is measured in joules. And
00:55
so let’s give an example. Let’s say for example that you want to take a can of Coke and you
01:00
want to carry it to the top of a set of stairs. Well that can of Coke has 4.0 newtons of weight.
01:08
And let’s say that you have to climb up a set of stairs that is 3.0 meters high. Now
01:14
the interesting thing is that since the gravitational force is always acting down, it doesn’t matter
01:18
if you get to the top of the stairs by walking upstairs or get to a similar distance by climbing
01:24
up a ladder. Or simply just throwing the can of Coke up to that point. If you’ve moved
01:29
it up a certain amount of distance, we’ll call that 3.0 meters, then you’ve done 4.0
01:36
newtons times 3.0 meters or 12 joules of work to get that to the top. Now you could get
01:43
that to the top in a couple of different ways. Let’s say that we were to gradually make our
01:48
way to the top of the stairs. Or we were to run up the stairs. Well we would be doing
01:53
the same amount of work depending on if we were running or going slowly. And so we need
01:58
another term to figure out how fast we’re doing that. And that’s called power. And so
02:03
power is defined as the amount of work in a given period of time. So let’s say that
02:10
you were to go up that set of stairs with that can of Coke. And you were to do that
02:14
in 1.0 second. Well the amount of work we have is going to to be 12.0 joules. And the
02:22
amount of time is going to be 1.0 second. And so the power of that is going to be 12
02:28
watts or w-a-t-t-s or watts is going to be the amount of power that we have. If you were
02:34
to do that slower, so let’s say we were to do that in 10 seconds, then the amount of
02:38
watts would drop form 12 watts to 1.2 watts. So that’s really not that much power. And
02:45
so the amount of power that we’re actually used to dealing with here in the US is horsepower.
02:50
And so horsepower is measured, it measures the amount of work that we can do in a given
02:55
period of time. We use it in engines for example. And so the conversion is 1 horsepower is roughly
03:02
746 watts. And so let’s go back to that problem. If we’re able to move a can of Coke to the
03:08
top of the stairs in 1.0 second we say that that’s 12 watts. So if we convert that to
03:14
horsepower then we are at 0.0040 horsepower machine. So that’s not a very powerful machine.
03:22
Now the one thing that you should realize is not only are we moving that can of Coke
03:26
to the top of the stairs. But we’re also moving our weight, our whole body to the top of the
03:30
stairs. And so maybe we’re a little more powerful than we think.

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.

About Bozeman Science

Paul Andersen is an educational consultant and YouTube creator living in Bozeman, MT. He is an experienced educator having taught science in Montana for 20 years. Andersen was the 2011 Montana Teacher of the Year, and was also one of four finalists for the 2011 National Teacher of the Year. He was selected by YouTube as YouTube Edu Guru in 2012.

Andersen has provided training for thousands of students, teachers, administrators, and professors around the world. His specialties include the Next Generation Science Standards, educational technology, the flipped classroom, and effective classroom design. He enjoys providing meaningful professional development that can be applied immediately in the classroom. In addition to his work as a trainer, Andersen is an accomplished keynote speaker. When he is not working he enjoys spending time with family skiing and hiking in the mountains of Montana.

Connect with Paul Andersen of Bozeman Science:
On Facebook,
Instagram, and Twitter @PaulAndersen.

