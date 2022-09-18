From Train Tracks To Cycling Trails

By Noelani Kirschner

The United States has thousands of kilometers of abandoned railroad tracks that trains no longer use.

Rails to Trails, a nongovernmental organization, works with local and state governments to develop extended coast-to-coast parks systems along old railroad lines converted into trails.

So far, they’ve created 56,327 kilometers of new trails and have plans for 12,875 kilometers more.

One project alone, the Great American Rail-Trail, provides over 3,219 kilometers of parkway for biking, running and walking in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

The group wants to build an additional 2,737 kilometers of trails — bringing the total to 5,956 kilometers — to complete a trail that connects 12 states and spans the nation.

The trail, says Kevin Belanger of Rails-to-Trails, “will serve 50 million people living within 50 miles of the trail and millions of global and American visitors wanting to explore the country’s diverse landscape and communities.”

Previously Published on share.america

Photo credit: iStock