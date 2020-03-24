Get Daily Email
Home / Environment / Limiting Reactants and Percent Yield

Limiting Reactants and Percent Yield

by Leave a Comment


Mr. Andersen explains the concept of a limiting reactant (or a limiting reagent) in a chemical reaction. He also shows you how to calculate the limiting reactant and the percent yield in a chemical reaction.


Transcript Provided by YouTube:

 

00:00
00:07
Hi. It’s Mr. Andersen. And today I’m going to be talking about limiting reactants and
00:09
percent yield. Sometimes we call limiting reactant limiting reagents. But those are
00:14
essentially the same thing. And this is always going to occur in a chemical reaction. So
00:18
before we talk about chemical reactions, let’s actually talk about food. And so if we were
00:22
making cookies, let’s say we were making Nestle’s Chocolate Chip Cookies. This is the recipe
00:27
for it. And if you were to go down your ingredients list before you start making the cookies and
00:32
you see, yeah I’ve got the flour. I’ve got the teaspoon of baking soda. I’ve got 3/4
00:36
cup of sugar. But then you get down here and you look in the fridge and you realize, oh
00:39
I only have one egg. And I need to two eggs for this recipe. Well chemical reactions work
00:44
the same way. You’ve got reactants. And you can think of those as like the ingredients
00:49
before the actual reaction. And if you don’t have all of them, then there’s going to be
00:53
one thing that’s going to limit that reaction. We call that the limiting reactant. In this
00:57
case it would be eggs. Now can I not make cookies anymore? No way. All you do is just
01:02
cut all of these down. So if they only have one large egg instead of two, then I just
01:07
cut everything in half. So it’s a half of teaspoon of salt. A half a cup of butter.
01:11
And so it still works. I’m still able to make cookies. But I just cut everything in half.
01:18
And so those coefficients that you see in front of equations, if you think of those
01:21
as like the amount is a good way to think about it. So let me kind of start by showing
01:25
this in a visual sense. So if we’re doing hydrogen combustion and an example of this
01:30
would be, this is in the main rocket chamber in the space shuttle. What we have in here
01:34
is liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen. And those are combining and we’re getting this
01:38
huge exothermic reaction which is creating a lot of the lift. So this would be the chemical
01:43
reaction. Hydrogen plus oxygen yields H2O. If we actually draw that out then, here would
01:49
be the reactants on the left side. This would be hydrogen gas and this would be oxygen gas.
01:55
And then the products I haven’t shown you yet. And so if you look at this, you know
01:59
that H2 and O are going to combine together to make H2O. And so you should, if you pause
02:04
the video right now, you’d be able to take a second and probably figure out what the
02:08
limiting reactant is. Looks like we’ve got a little more hydrogen then oxygen. So what’s
02:13
the limiting reactant? Let’s do the actual reaction. So what do we get? We get 4 water
02:22
molecules. And then we have 1 oxygen left over. And so what was the limiting reactant?
02:26
The limiting reactant in this case was the hydrogen gas. Because how many atoms of hydrogen
02:31
gas did we have? We’ve got 2, 4, 6, 8. And so we only had enough to make four water molecules.
02:37
Now we had enough oxygen to make 2 more water molecules. But the hydrogen in this case were
02:41
like the eggs in our recipe. They were limiting the reaction. Let’s go to the next one. This
02:46
is combustion of methane. Combustion of methane, what you’re doing in that is you’re actually
02:52
combining natural gas. And that’s, methane is a hydrocarbon. So it’s 1 carbon and 4 hydrogens.
02:59
With oxygen just found in the room and we’re making carbon dioxide and water. That’s how
03:03
a bunsen burner works. So if we show you the reactants that I happen to have in this really
03:08
small area. I’ve got 1 methane molecule. And then we’ve got, it looks like 4 oxygen molecules.
03:16
And those are going to make water and carbon dioxide. So if you actually do the reaction,
03:21
there we go. I get 2 water molecules and I’ve got 1 carbon dioxide molecule. So what was
03:28
the limiting reagent this time? The same thing. Again we’ve got plenty of oxygen right here,
03:33
but we’ve only got 1 methane molecule. And so what was limiting us was the methane. So
03:38
we call that the limiting reactant or the limiting reagent. So what would be left over?
03:43
Well everything that didn’t’ react. In other words that oxygen that was left over was just
03:47
going to stay as oxygen. It’s not used. It’s like the other half a cup of butter that we
03:52
used in our recipe. And so those are graphically kind of showing you what limiting reagents
03:57
are. Unfortunately atoms aren’t this big in the laboratory. If they were this big we could
04:02
just look at how much we have and we’d be able to figure out which is going to be the
04:05
limiting reactants. And so we have to use our friend the mole to actually figure out
04:10
how much there is. And so let’s say we have this reaction down here. We’ve got methane
04:14
plus oxygen yields carbon dioxide plus water. And let’s say together I’m going to mix two
04:20
things. I’m going to take 10 grams of oxygen and I’m going to mix that with 10 grams of
04:24
methane. So the question that you could be posed with is which of those is the limiting
04:29
reagent? Which of these is the limiting reactant? Is it the methane or is it the oxygen? Well
04:34
you can’t tell by looking at a mass. So you have to do some calculations. And we can’t
04:38
see the atoms so we’re kind of stuck. And so let me talk you through this process. First
04:42
thing we do is we convert them to moles. We then compare the moles. In other words we’re
04:48
going to compare the amount of methane and oxygen to one of the products on the other
04:52
side. In this case I’ve chosen carbon dioxide. We’re next going to convert that back to grams.
04:57
And then we’re going to figure out all the possible products. And so if these steps are
05:00
confusing to you, you may want to look at the video on converting grams to moles. So
05:04
first thing we do is convert to moles. And so I’m going to put my grams on the bottom
05:09
and then my moles on the top. These numbers right here are the formula masses. And so
05:14
we’re getting that from the periodic table. In other words to get methane we’re taking
05:18
the atomic mass of 1 carbon plus 4 hydrogens to get that. Okay. So if we look at it what
05:23
we’ve converted to, if I were to cancel out my grams of methane, is I’ve converted to
05:28
moles of methane and moles of oxygen. If we do our next conversion I can then compare
05:35
the moles. And so on the bottom here I have 1 mole of methane. I’m grabbing that from
05:39
the top over here. And one mole of oxygen to two moles of oxygen. Now where am I getting
05:45
2 on the bottom and 1 mole on the top? I’m doing that from my actual equation here. And
05:51
so there’s an implied 1 in front of the methane right here. And so that’s why there’s 1 mole
05:56
here. And there’s 2 moles of oxygen. Why did I only put 1 mole of carbon dioxide on the
06:01
top? Because on the other side, on my product side, there’s only 1 mole. Now we could have
06:06
chosen instead on this comparing moles, we could have put one mole of methane on the
06:10
bottom and 2 moles of water. In other words we could have compared both of these reactants
06:16
with water. And we still would have figured out which is the limiting reactant. Next I
06:20
could convert it to grams. And I do that just by now taking the moles of carbon dioxide
06:25
and figuring out the formula mass of carbon dioxide. And then I finally get my possible
06:31
results. And so if I had 10 grams of methane. That’s enough methane to make 27.4 grams of
06:40
carbon dioxide. So that’s a lot. That 10 grams of oxygen however could only make 6.88 grams
06:47
of carbon dioxide. And so what’s the limiting reactant? Well this equation or these equations
06:52
or these conversions show me that I’m going to run out of oxygen long before I’m gong
06:56
to run out of methane. And so what’s the limiting reactant? The limiting reactant is the amount
07:00
of oxygen. In other words 10 grams of oxygen only gets me 6.88 grams of carbon dioxide.
07:07
And so that’s the limiting reagent, the amount of carbon dioxide. And I can even predict
07:11
how much grams of carbon dioxide I’m going to get. So if you think of yourself as a chemist,
07:15
what you could now do is put in a 6.88 grams of carbon dioxide. You could work backwards.
07:21
And you could figure out exactly how much methane you have to add to get 6.88 grams
07:26
of carbon dioxide. And if you’re a smart chemist you’re always in any reaction that you do,
07:30
you’re always going to make your most expensive chemical as a reactant be your limiting reactant.
07:36
So you’re not going to send, you’re not going to use any bit more of that. Okay. The other
07:40
thing I mentioned I would talk about is the percent yield. And so in this theoretical
07:44
experiment we’re going to get 6.88 grams of carbon dioxide. That’s with all the oxygen
07:50
reacting with all of the methane. But that never happens. So this is a what we call,
07:55
6.88 would be a predicted yield. If everything went perfect. In other words if every molecule
08:02
of methane reacted with every molecule of oxygen we’d get 6.88 grams of carbon dioxide.
08:07
Now you can think about it. That’s never going to happen if you think about the billions
08:10
and billions and billions of molecules. The chances that they’re all going to react and
08:14
some aren’t going to be lost is really, really rare. And so lots of times you’re actual yield
08:19
will be much less than your predicted yield. In other words I might be hoping to get the
08:23
6.88 but I only get 6.19. And so those 2 values can tell me the percent yield. And so the
08:30
percent yield is essentially the actual yield. In other words how much I get divided by the
08:37
predicted yield, how much I was hoping to get. And so if I throw those values in here,
08:42
you can see the smaller value is going to be on the top. That’s how much I actually
08:45
get back. And the precent yield is never 100 percent. And if I divide the top by the bottom
08:51
and then multiply it by 100 percent I get 90.0 percent, percent yield. And that show
08:57
me that this is a pretty good reaction. In other words I’m getting most of the product
09:01
that I predicted that I would be able to get. And so that’s limiting reactants. That’s percent
09:06
yield. And I hope that’s helpful.

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

About Bozeman Science

Paul Andersen is an educational consultant and YouTube creator living in Bozeman, MT. He is an experienced educator having taught science in Montana for 20 years. Andersen was the 2011 Montana Teacher of the Year, and was also one of four finalists for the 2011 National Teacher of the Year. He was selected by YouTube as YouTube Edu Guru in 2012.

Andersen has provided training for thousands of students, teachers, administrators, and professors around the world. His specialties include the Next Generation Science Standards, educational technology, the flipped classroom, and effective classroom design. He enjoys providing meaningful professional development that can be applied immediately in the classroom. In addition to his work as a trainer, Andersen is an accomplished keynote speaker. When he is not working he enjoys spending time with family skiing and hiking in the mountains of Montana.

Connect with Paul Andersen of Bozeman Science:
On Facebook,
Instagram, and Twitter @PaulAndersen.

