Limiting Reactants and Percent Yield

Mr. Andersen explains the concept of a limiting reactant (or a limiting reagent) in a chemical reaction. He also shows you how to calculate the limiting reactant and the percent yield in a chemical reaction.

00:00

00:07

Hi. It’s Mr. Andersen. And today I’m going to be talking about limiting reactants and

00:09

percent yield. Sometimes we call limiting reactant limiting reagents. But those are

00:14

essentially the same thing. And this is always going to occur in a chemical reaction. So

00:18

before we talk about chemical reactions, let’s actually talk about food. And so if we were

00:22

making cookies, let’s say we were making Nestle’s Chocolate Chip Cookies. This is the recipe

00:27

for it. And if you were to go down your ingredients list before you start making the cookies and

00:32

you see, yeah I’ve got the flour. I’ve got the teaspoon of baking soda. I’ve got 3/4

00:36

cup of sugar. But then you get down here and you look in the fridge and you realize, oh

00:39

I only have one egg. And I need to two eggs for this recipe. Well chemical reactions work

00:44

the same way. You’ve got reactants. And you can think of those as like the ingredients

00:49

before the actual reaction. And if you don’t have all of them, then there’s going to be

00:53

one thing that’s going to limit that reaction. We call that the limiting reactant. In this

00:57

case it would be eggs. Now can I not make cookies anymore? No way. All you do is just

01:02

cut all of these down. So if they only have one large egg instead of two, then I just

01:07

cut everything in half. So it’s a half of teaspoon of salt. A half a cup of butter.

01:11

And so it still works. I’m still able to make cookies. But I just cut everything in half.

01:18

And so those coefficients that you see in front of equations, if you think of those

01:21

as like the amount is a good way to think about it. So let me kind of start by showing

01:25

this in a visual sense. So if we’re doing hydrogen combustion and an example of this

01:30

would be, this is in the main rocket chamber in the space shuttle. What we have in here

01:34

is liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen. And those are combining and we’re getting this

01:38

huge exothermic reaction which is creating a lot of the lift. So this would be the chemical

01:43

reaction. Hydrogen plus oxygen yields H2O. If we actually draw that out then, here would

01:49

be the reactants on the left side. This would be hydrogen gas and this would be oxygen gas.

01:55

And then the products I haven’t shown you yet. And so if you look at this, you know

01:59

that H2 and O are going to combine together to make H2O. And so you should, if you pause

02:04

the video right now, you’d be able to take a second and probably figure out what the

02:08

limiting reactant is. Looks like we’ve got a little more hydrogen then oxygen. So what’s

02:13

the limiting reactant? Let’s do the actual reaction. So what do we get? We get 4 water

02:22

molecules. And then we have 1 oxygen left over. And so what was the limiting reactant?

02:26

The limiting reactant in this case was the hydrogen gas. Because how many atoms of hydrogen

02:31

gas did we have? We’ve got 2, 4, 6, 8. And so we only had enough to make four water molecules.

02:37

Now we had enough oxygen to make 2 more water molecules. But the hydrogen in this case were

02:41

like the eggs in our recipe. They were limiting the reaction. Let’s go to the next one. This

02:46

is combustion of methane. Combustion of methane, what you’re doing in that is you’re actually

02:52

combining natural gas. And that’s, methane is a hydrocarbon. So it’s 1 carbon and 4 hydrogens.

02:59

With oxygen just found in the room and we’re making carbon dioxide and water. That’s how

03:03

a bunsen burner works. So if we show you the reactants that I happen to have in this really

03:08

small area. I’ve got 1 methane molecule. And then we’ve got, it looks like 4 oxygen molecules.

03:16

And those are going to make water and carbon dioxide. So if you actually do the reaction,

03:21

there we go. I get 2 water molecules and I’ve got 1 carbon dioxide molecule. So what was

03:28

the limiting reagent this time? The same thing. Again we’ve got plenty of oxygen right here,

03:33

but we’ve only got 1 methane molecule. And so what was limiting us was the methane. So

03:38

we call that the limiting reactant or the limiting reagent. So what would be left over?

03:43

Well everything that didn’t’ react. In other words that oxygen that was left over was just

03:47

going to stay as oxygen. It’s not used. It’s like the other half a cup of butter that we

03:52

used in our recipe. And so those are graphically kind of showing you what limiting reagents

03:57

are. Unfortunately atoms aren’t this big in the laboratory. If they were this big we could

04:02

just look at how much we have and we’d be able to figure out which is going to be the

04:05

limiting reactants. And so we have to use our friend the mole to actually figure out

04:10

how much there is. And so let’s say we have this reaction down here. We’ve got methane

04:14

plus oxygen yields carbon dioxide plus water. And let’s say together I’m going to mix two

04:20

things. I’m going to take 10 grams of oxygen and I’m going to mix that with 10 grams of

04:24

methane. So the question that you could be posed with is which of those is the limiting

04:29

reagent? Which of these is the limiting reactant? Is it the methane or is it the oxygen? Well

04:34

you can’t tell by looking at a mass. So you have to do some calculations. And we can’t

04:38

see the atoms so we’re kind of stuck. And so let me talk you through this process. First

04:42

thing we do is we convert them to moles. We then compare the moles. In other words we’re

04:48

going to compare the amount of methane and oxygen to one of the products on the other

04:52

side. In this case I’ve chosen carbon dioxide. We’re next going to convert that back to grams.

04:57

And then we’re going to figure out all the possible products. And so if these steps are

05:00

confusing to you, you may want to look at the video on converting grams to moles. So

05:04

first thing we do is convert to moles. And so I’m going to put my grams on the bottom

05:09

and then my moles on the top. These numbers right here are the formula masses. And so

05:14

we’re getting that from the periodic table. In other words to get methane we’re taking

05:18

the atomic mass of 1 carbon plus 4 hydrogens to get that. Okay. So if we look at it what

05:23

we’ve converted to, if I were to cancel out my grams of methane, is I’ve converted to

05:28

moles of methane and moles of oxygen. If we do our next conversion I can then compare

05:35

the moles. And so on the bottom here I have 1 mole of methane. I’m grabbing that from

05:39

the top over here. And one mole of oxygen to two moles of oxygen. Now where am I getting

05:45

2 on the bottom and 1 mole on the top? I’m doing that from my actual equation here. And

05:51

so there’s an implied 1 in front of the methane right here. And so that’s why there’s 1 mole

05:56

here. And there’s 2 moles of oxygen. Why did I only put 1 mole of carbon dioxide on the

06:01

top? Because on the other side, on my product side, there’s only 1 mole. Now we could have

06:06

chosen instead on this comparing moles, we could have put one mole of methane on the

06:10

bottom and 2 moles of water. In other words we could have compared both of these reactants

06:16

with water. And we still would have figured out which is the limiting reactant. Next I

06:20

could convert it to grams. And I do that just by now taking the moles of carbon dioxide

06:25

and figuring out the formula mass of carbon dioxide. And then I finally get my possible

06:31

results. And so if I had 10 grams of methane. That’s enough methane to make 27.4 grams of

06:40

carbon dioxide. So that’s a lot. That 10 grams of oxygen however could only make 6.88 grams

06:47

of carbon dioxide. And so what’s the limiting reactant? Well this equation or these equations

06:52

or these conversions show me that I’m going to run out of oxygen long before I’m gong

06:56

to run out of methane. And so what’s the limiting reactant? The limiting reactant is the amount

07:00

of oxygen. In other words 10 grams of oxygen only gets me 6.88 grams of carbon dioxide.

07:07

And so that’s the limiting reagent, the amount of carbon dioxide. And I can even predict

07:11

how much grams of carbon dioxide I’m going to get. So if you think of yourself as a chemist,

07:15

what you could now do is put in a 6.88 grams of carbon dioxide. You could work backwards.

07:21

And you could figure out exactly how much methane you have to add to get 6.88 grams

07:26

of carbon dioxide. And if you’re a smart chemist you’re always in any reaction that you do,

07:30

you’re always going to make your most expensive chemical as a reactant be your limiting reactant.

07:36

So you’re not going to send, you’re not going to use any bit more of that. Okay. The other

07:40

thing I mentioned I would talk about is the percent yield. And so in this theoretical

07:44

experiment we’re going to get 6.88 grams of carbon dioxide. That’s with all the oxygen

07:50

reacting with all of the methane. But that never happens. So this is a what we call,

07:55

6.88 would be a predicted yield. If everything went perfect. In other words if every molecule

08:02

of methane reacted with every molecule of oxygen we’d get 6.88 grams of carbon dioxide.

08:07

Now you can think about it. That’s never going to happen if you think about the billions

08:10

and billions and billions of molecules. The chances that they’re all going to react and

08:14

some aren’t going to be lost is really, really rare. And so lots of times you’re actual yield

08:19

will be much less than your predicted yield. In other words I might be hoping to get the

08:23

6.88 but I only get 6.19. And so those 2 values can tell me the percent yield. And so the

08:30

percent yield is essentially the actual yield. In other words how much I get divided by the

08:37

predicted yield, how much I was hoping to get. And so if I throw those values in here,

08:42

you can see the smaller value is going to be on the top. That’s how much I actually

08:45

get back. And the precent yield is never 100 percent. And if I divide the top by the bottom

08:51

and then multiply it by 100 percent I get 90.0 percent, percent yield. And that show

08:57

me that this is a pretty good reaction. In other words I’m getting most of the product

09:01

that I predicted that I would be able to get. And so that’s limiting reactants. That’s percent

09:06

yield. And I hope that’s helpful.

