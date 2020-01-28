Get Daily Email
Home / Environment / Why the Peoples Climate March Means Hope

Why the Peoples Climate March Means Hope

by Leave a Comment


A quick look at the history of the environmental movement in order to understand why the Peoples Climate Movement means hope for progressive climate action.


Transcript Provided by YouTube:

 

00:00
[Music]
00:02
people’s climate March is this Saturday
00:05
in Washington DC to anything like it’s
00:08
2014 predecessor in New York City there
00:11
are probably over 400,000 people lining
00:14
the streets the 2014 climate March
00:16
showed the world that people still very
00:18
much care about environmental issues are
00:21
committed to climate action that front
00:23
lines Arjun alized communities a brief
00:25
look at the history of environmental
00:27
demonstrations will illuminate why this
00:30
2017 people’s climate March and into
00:33
2014 New York City counterpart points
00:36
towards a hopeful future for a
00:38
progressive climate action so let’s go
00:40
back to the spring of nineteen seventy
00:43
the first birthday to be exact a time
00:45
when anti-war and civil-rights protests
00:48
were dominating the nation’s attention
00:49
gaylord nelson a senator from wisconsin
00:53
organized a massive nationwide
00:55
environmental teaching first Earth Day
00:57
is important because it motivated
00:59
millions of people across the United
01:01
States and the world with a series of
01:03
grassroots teachings and demonstrations
01:05
but unlike contemporary movements like
01:07
the people’s climate March the
01:09
organizers of the first Earth Day
01:11
obscured racial and class divisions in
01:13
order to make environmentalism
01:15
approachable for white middle and
01:17
upper-class audiences for example at the
01:19
University of Michigan’s five-day
01:21
teaching environmental historian pad in
01:24
Rome writes the campus black power
01:26
organization threatened to boycott
01:28
because the organizers were not devoting
01:30
enough attention to the problems in the
01:32
ghetto while members of the students for
01:35
a Democratic Society mocked the not so
01:37
liberal liberalism of the featured
01:39
speakers despite this lack of
01:41
intersectional organizing the first
01:43
Earth Day inspired a whole generation of
01:45
environmental activists and led to
01:48
roughly 2 million new memberships for
01:50
mainstream environmental organizations
01:52
in the
01:53
15 years after in 1970 but as crucial as
01:56
the first birthday was in galvanizing
01:58
contemporary environmental movement’s
02:00
participants largely saw themselves as
02:02
separate from the concerns of the civil
02:05
rights anti-war and women’s liberation
02:07
movements this however eventually
02:09
changed with the smaller environmental
02:11
initiatives of the 1980s and 90s and
02:14
easier is the environmental movement
02:16
began to splinter as a result of the
02:18
more corporate centered outlook of
02:20
larger environmental organizations a
02:22
1990 study even revealed executives from
02:25
exxon Monsanto and Union Carbide on the
02:29
boards of seven major environmental
02:31
groups while these bigger organizations
02:33
became lag mired in corporate concerns
02:36
and annual Earth Day events turned into
02:39
what Fortune magazine called a veritable
02:41
biz fest smaller environmental groups
02:43
began to take a more local and
02:45
democratized approach to environmental
02:47
activism some groups like the indigenous
02:50
environmental Network took into account
02:52
marginalized communities and the idea of
02:54
environmental justice while others like
02:57
Earth first employed eco sabotage to
03:00
hinder environmental degradation so as
03:02
corporate activism began to affect the
03:05
actions of mainstream organizations and
03:08
events like Earth Day a new generation
03:10
of grassroots environmentalist emerged
03:12
and carved out a more progressive agenda
03:15
one that sought to address the concerns
03:17
of people other than the predominantly
03:19
white men that ran the larger nonprofits
03:21
if we jump ahead to the founding of the
03:24
people’s climate movement in 2014 and
03:26
the subsequent marches it organized the
03:29
legacy of these progressive grassroots
03:31
environmentalists lives on while the
03:34
first Earth Day generated an initial
03:36
push for environmental action the goals
03:38
of the people’s climate movement
03:40
demonstrate how environmentalism has
03:42
developed since the 1970s people’s
03:44
climate movement uses a decentralized
03:46
structure with an emphasis on local
03:49
organization and prioritizing leadership
03:51
of frontline communities communities of
03:53
color and low-income
03:55
people’s climate March tomorrow marks an
03:58
important step towards the future of
04:00
progressive climate action the future
04:02
which recognizes the success of the mass
04:05
grassroots demonstrations in the first
04:07
earth day while also understanding the
04:09
importance of leadership from frontline
04:11
communities and those often marginalized
04:13
on mainstream environmentalism in this
04:16
way the people’s climate movement and
04:18
the marches it is organized demonstrate
04:20
that the global community not only cares
04:22
about individual solutions to
04:24
environmental issues like climate change
04:26
but also solutions on a systemic level
04:32
I’ve put some links down in the
04:35
description if you’re interested in
04:36
going to the climate March and hopefully
04:38
you are and as always if you like the
04:41
video please consider subscribing or
04:43
supporting me financially on patreon and
04:46
I will see you next week bye

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.

About Our Changing Climate

Our Changing Climate is a weekly video essay series that investigates humanity's relationship to the natural world.

