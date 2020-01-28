Why the Peoples Climate March Means Hope

—

A quick look at the history of the environmental movement in order to understand why the Peoples Climate Movement means hope for progressive climate action.

[Music]

people’s climate March is this Saturday

in Washington DC to anything like it’s

2014 predecessor in New York City there

are probably over 400,000 people lining

the streets the 2014 climate March

showed the world that people still very

much care about environmental issues are

committed to climate action that front

lines Arjun alized communities a brief

look at the history of environmental

demonstrations will illuminate why this

2017 people’s climate March and into

2014 New York City counterpart points

towards a hopeful future for a

progressive climate action so let’s go

back to the spring of nineteen seventy

the first birthday to be exact a time

when anti-war and civil-rights protests

were dominating the nation’s attention

gaylord nelson a senator from wisconsin

organized a massive nationwide

environmental teaching first Earth Day

is important because it motivated

millions of people across the United

States and the world with a series of

grassroots teachings and demonstrations

but unlike contemporary movements like

the people’s climate March the

organizers of the first Earth Day

obscured racial and class divisions in

order to make environmentalism

approachable for white middle and

upper-class audiences for example at the

University of Michigan’s five-day

teaching environmental historian pad in

Rome writes the campus black power

organization threatened to boycott

because the organizers were not devoting

enough attention to the problems in the

ghetto while members of the students for

a Democratic Society mocked the not so

liberal liberalism of the featured

speakers despite this lack of

intersectional organizing the first

Earth Day inspired a whole generation of

environmental activists and led to

roughly 2 million new memberships for

mainstream environmental organizations

in the

15 years after in 1970 but as crucial as

the first birthday was in galvanizing

contemporary environmental movement’s

participants largely saw themselves as

separate from the concerns of the civil

rights anti-war and women’s liberation

movements this however eventually

changed with the smaller environmental

initiatives of the 1980s and 90s and

easier is the environmental movement

began to splinter as a result of the

more corporate centered outlook of

larger environmental organizations a

1990 study even revealed executives from

exxon Monsanto and Union Carbide on the

boards of seven major environmental

groups while these bigger organizations

became lag mired in corporate concerns

and annual Earth Day events turned into

what Fortune magazine called a veritable

biz fest smaller environmental groups

began to take a more local and

democratized approach to environmental

activism some groups like the indigenous

environmental Network took into account

marginalized communities and the idea of

environmental justice while others like

Earth first employed eco sabotage to

hinder environmental degradation so as

corporate activism began to affect the

actions of mainstream organizations and

events like Earth Day a new generation

of grassroots environmentalist emerged

and carved out a more progressive agenda

one that sought to address the concerns

of people other than the predominantly

white men that ran the larger nonprofits

if we jump ahead to the founding of the

people’s climate movement in 2014 and

the subsequent marches it organized the

legacy of these progressive grassroots

environmentalists lives on while the

first Earth Day generated an initial

push for environmental action the goals

of the people’s climate movement

demonstrate how environmentalism has

developed since the 1970s people’s

climate movement uses a decentralized

structure with an emphasis on local

organization and prioritizing leadership

of frontline communities communities of

color and low-income

people’s climate March tomorrow marks an

important step towards the future of

progressive climate action the future

which recognizes the success of the mass

grassroots demonstrations in the first

earth day while also understanding the

importance of leadership from frontline

communities and those often marginalized

on mainstream environmentalism in this

way the people’s climate movement and

the marches it is organized demonstrate

that the global community not only cares

about individual solutions to

environmental issues like climate change

but also solutions on a systemic level

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.