Why the Peoples Climate March Means Hope

A quick look at the history of the environmental movement in order to understand why the Peoples Climate Movement means hope for progressive climate action.
Transcript Provided by YouTube:
[Music]
people’s climate March is this Saturday
in Washington DC to anything like it’s
2014 predecessor in New York City there
are probably over 400,000 people lining
the streets the 2014 climate March
showed the world that people still very
much care about environmental issues are
committed to climate action that front
lines Arjun alized communities a brief
look at the history of environmental
demonstrations will illuminate why this
2017 people’s climate March and into
2014 New York City counterpart points
towards a hopeful future for a
progressive climate action so let’s go
back to the spring of nineteen seventy
the first birthday to be exact a time
when anti-war and civil-rights protests
were dominating the nation’s attention
gaylord nelson a senator from wisconsin
organized a massive nationwide
environmental teaching first Earth Day
is important because it motivated
millions of people across the United
States and the world with a series of
grassroots teachings and demonstrations
but unlike contemporary movements like
the people’s climate March the
organizers of the first Earth Day
obscured racial and class divisions in
order to make environmentalism
approachable for white middle and
upper-class audiences for example at the
University of Michigan’s five-day
teaching environmental historian pad in
Rome writes the campus black power
organization threatened to boycott
because the organizers were not devoting
enough attention to the problems in the
ghetto while members of the students for
a Democratic Society mocked the not so
liberal liberalism of the featured
speakers despite this lack of
intersectional organizing the first
Earth Day inspired a whole generation of
environmental activists and led to
roughly 2 million new memberships for
mainstream environmental organizations
in the
15 years after in 1970 but as crucial as
the first birthday was in galvanizing
contemporary environmental movement’s
participants largely saw themselves as
separate from the concerns of the civil
rights anti-war and women’s liberation
movements this however eventually
changed with the smaller environmental
initiatives of the 1980s and 90s and
easier is the environmental movement
began to splinter as a result of the
more corporate centered outlook of
larger environmental organizations a
1990 study even revealed executives from
exxon Monsanto and Union Carbide on the
boards of seven major environmental
groups while these bigger organizations
became lag mired in corporate concerns
and annual Earth Day events turned into
what Fortune magazine called a veritable
biz fest smaller environmental groups
began to take a more local and
democratized approach to environmental
activism some groups like the indigenous
environmental Network took into account
marginalized communities and the idea of
environmental justice while others like
Earth first employed eco sabotage to
hinder environmental degradation so as
corporate activism began to affect the
actions of mainstream organizations and
events like Earth Day a new generation
of grassroots environmentalist emerged
and carved out a more progressive agenda
one that sought to address the concerns
of people other than the predominantly
white men that ran the larger nonprofits
if we jump ahead to the founding of the
people’s climate movement in 2014 and
the subsequent marches it organized the
legacy of these progressive grassroots
environmentalists lives on while the
first Earth Day generated an initial
push for environmental action the goals
of the people’s climate movement
demonstrate how environmentalism has
developed since the 1970s people’s
climate movement uses a decentralized
structure with an emphasis on local
organization and prioritizing leadership
of frontline communities communities of
color and low-income
people’s climate March tomorrow marks an
important step towards the future of
progressive climate action the future
which recognizes the success of the mass
grassroots demonstrations in the first
earth day while also understanding the
importance of leadership from frontline
communities and those often marginalized
on mainstream environmentalism in this
way the people’s climate movement and
the marches it is organized demonstrate
that the global community not only cares
about individual solutions to
environmental issues like climate change
but also solutions on a systemic level
I’ve put some links down in the
description if you’re interested in
going to the climate March and hopefully
you are and as always if you like the
video please consider subscribing or
supporting me financially on patreon and
I will see you next week bye
This post was previously published on YouTube.
Photo credit: Screenshot from video.
