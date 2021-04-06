A New Phase of Civilization

By James A. Haught

Human civilization has staggered and lunged through many phases and sub-phases, some overlapping:

Stone Age

Bronze Age

Iron Age

Hunter-gatherers

Early agriculture

Kings and empires

City-states

Widespread slavery

Early science in Ancient Greece

Dark Ages

The Age of Faith

Renaissance

Seafaring and exploration

Enlightenment

Democracy

Colonialism

Perpetual warfare

Aviation Age

Industrial Revolution

Electronic Age

Population explosion

Scientific Age

De-colonialism

Space travel

Human rights

Computer Age and Internet

Black equality

Female equality

Gay equality

Decline of warfare

Information Age

Now, anthropologists have hatched a new label, the Anthropocene Epoch, for the latest period when mushrooming humanity and fossil fuel burning have altered the planet’s biosphere and climate.

Amid all this chaos of history, I think another growing phase of civilization can be detected: The Secular Age – the death of religion – the disappearance of supernatural gods, devils, heavens, hells and the like. Miracles and prophecies no longer are treated seriously in advanced western democracies. They’re ignored with amusement, like old wives’ tales.

Look around you at newspapers, magazines, television news, etc. Does any part of society seriously expect divine magic to cure human problems? A few people give lip-service to such a fantasy, but most know it’s just a fantasy.

In most of the west, including America, churchgoing has fallen spectacularly in the 21st century. It’s becoming a province for dwindling elder women. Soon, supernatural beliefs may be an odd fringe.

When I was born in 1932 (in an Appalachian farm town with no electricity or paved streets), the world had two billion people. Now it’s approaching eight billion. Civilization has changed greatly in my lifetime, and the pace of change seems to accelerate. It’s fun to guess what’s next.

Maybe it’s wishful thinking, but I predict that the Secular Age is taking shape under our noses.