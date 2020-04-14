A Time Like No Other

Morning arrived again as it always does. Meteorological events took place. Yesterday, the winds roared, hail fell, new buds evacuated tree branches. The day before, an exquisite rainbow stretched across the sky. The previous night, a full pink moon hovered above, peeking through the clouds over my house. I recognized that it still shone even if huddling undercover. That has been a sustaining theme that provides comfort for me in the midst of these unparalleled times. My daily routine simply…isn’t. Some mornings, I sleep in, doing my own under the covers huddling. Others I bounce out of bed to stretch/exercise. Today it involves listening to lively music while writing this piece. In a few hours, I will be ‘seeing’ clients via telehealth. More writing to follow.

I have been reading articles that provide solace as well as statistics. Director David Lynch penned a piece that got me off to a good start today. It is entitled: David Lynch Predicts a ‘More Spiritual, Much Kinder’ World After Quarantine Ends. I am right there with him.

I am curious about the ways in which others view the onslaught of news that bombards us.

Does it help you to know how many people have the virus, how many have died? Does it change your behavior at all? Does it help you to know how many people have recovered? Does it change your behavior at all?

I am all for staying informed, but the constant barrage and what I call ‘stress conferences’ can get overwhelming. I do my best to keep my immune system boosted and peel away worry layers. I address them one by one as if they are standing in line at customer service. I don’t deny them or brush them away. I look at what I can do and what is not in my power to change. When I go to sleep I use that time to send out healing energy while I am not consciously thinking about it. During waking hours I intentionally beam it out. I visualize a bright outcome even if it seems dark. I look at all the people who are rising to the occasion and doing good in the midst of hardship themselves.

I pray for those who have lost loved ones. I pray for those with the virus. I pray that those who don't have it, don't acquire it. I pray for those who have passed that they find peace. I pray for those on the front lines in all kinds of service. I pray that those who don't take it seriously, come to their senses. I pray for those who are totally alone and have no support. I pray for those with disabilities who already find life challenging. I pray for those in the hospital without comfort from family and friends. I pray for those whose loved ones have died from whatever cause who can't grieve in community right now. I pray for those who are in abuse situations. I pray for those with pre-existing mental health challenges that this is exacerbating. I pray for those with addictions who are either clinging to hard earned sobriety or who are using substances to self medicate. I pray for those living on the streets without shelter in this storm. I pray for our government to straighten up and fly right, taking sane leadership responsibility for helping to quell the virus. I pray for those in dire financial situations as a result. I pray for the emotional wellbeing of all of us who are fearful, grieving, angry, frustrated, overwhelmed, lonely, in dangerous situations at home. I pray that we all see the light and come out of this with greater wisdom and intention to heal the planet and all life on it. I have been self-solituding (week #4) except to drive to the office to do paperwork. I am enjoying my haven here and as I look around my living room, I am remembering numerous gatherings here with lots of love and hugs, laughter, music, and food. Seeing it again. Missing hugs, but knowing that they will return. Missing family and friends, but knowing we will reunite in person.

Dreams have long been a source of information for me, marching orders in many ways. Last night was a doozy!

“Remarkable dreams last night. I have been asking for powerful ones and boy did my mind deliver! The first part was where I wanted to introduce a long time friend to Kim Fields who played Tootie on the show Facts of Life. Think about the lyrics to the theme song, “You take the good, you take the bad, you take them both and there you have the facts of life.”

Part two: I was at a huge party in China where people were celebrating grandly. Hugging, kissing, dancing, singing. It reassured me that all would be well and that there will come a time when we actually CAN do that again.”

This is a time like no other. What will you do with it?