Beijing Platform for Action. Paragraph 147(n)

Strategic objective E.5.

Provide protection, assistance and training to refugee women, other displaced women in need of international protection and internally displaced women

Actions to be taken

147. By Governments, intergovernmental and non-governmental organizations and other institutions involved in providing protection, assistance and training to refugee women, other displaced women in need of international protection and internally displaced women, including the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the World Food Programme, as appropriate:

n. Provide basic and support services to women who are displaced from their place of origin as a result of terrorism, violence, drug trafficking or other reasons linked to violence situations;

Beijing Declaration (1995)

Paragraph 147 of the Beijing Declaration deals primarily with the national context and the relations between governments. In this context, the 21 million displaced women and girls around the world provide an insight into the severity of the problem by sex and gender, and the necessity to provide even the basics for the women in these contexts.

In my own country, there are a number of organizations dealing with the foundational women’s rights work: Abortion Rights Coalition of Canada, CARE Canada, REAL Women of Canada, Canadian Women’s Foundation, Manitoba Political Equality League, Vancouver Rape Relief & Women’s Shelter, Canadian Women’s Press Club, Vancouver Women’s Caucus, Local Council of Women of Halifax, Fédération des femmes du Québec, National Council of Women of Canada, Canadian Association of Elizabeth Fry Societies, Canadian Women’s Suffrage Association, Equal Voice, LEAF, Department for Women and Gender Equality, Royal Commission on the Status of Women, Oxfam Canada, The MATCH International Women’s Fund, Nobel Women’s Initiative, National Action Committee on the Status of Women, and Pauktuutit.

Some of the basic services for refugees and internally displaced peoples are fundamentally important because the displacement did not happen as an accident and probably took place because of “terrorism, violence, drug trafficking or other reasons linked to violence situations.” So, the real focus here is the aspects after awareness one would inquire about, in regards to actionables.

Those things one can do to provide basic and support services for internally displaced and refugee women who have lost both their homeland and remain on the run or newly attempting to reintegrate into a new country, a new culture, a new community. Many will come with trauma based on the nature of the circumstances of leaving their homeland, and so the “basic and support services” could amount to various forms of therapy to help them deal with the psychological and physiological issues following from dramatic, and traumatic, circumstances in these abrupt transition points in life for them.

(Updated 2020-07-07, only use the updated listing, please) Not all nations, organizations, societies, or individuals accept the proposals of the United Nations; one can find similar statements in other documents, conventions, declarations and so on, with the subsequent statements of equality or women’s rights, and the important days and campaigns devoted to the rights of women and girls too:

Documents

Strategic Aims

2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, emphasis on the entirety of the goals with a strong focus on Goal 5

2015 agenda with 17 new Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) (169 targets for the end to poverty, combatting inequalities, and so on, by 2030). The SDGs were preceded by the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) from 2000 to 2015.

The Spotlight Initiative as another important piece of work, as a joint venture between the European Union and the United Nations.

Celebratory Days

August 26, International Women’s Equality Day is observed.

Guidelines and Campaigns

Women and Men Women’s Rights Campaigners

