The Inclusion Evolution Podcast | Episode 6 | Allyship!

In this sixth episode of Inclusion Evolution, Lisa and Mike tackle to topic of allyship.
Listen as they discuss what an ally is, the different types of allyship, and what we all can do to be better allies to underrepresented groups.
Inclusion Evolution is a bi-weekly podcast focusing on diversity, equity, and inclusion in the legal profession, the technology space, the world of sports, and our everyday.
Photo Credit: Mike Kasdan and Lisa Mueller (with permission)