The Mathematics of Life

By Eric Lee

Life, in some abstract way, is very mathematical. Like mathematical constants, there are constants in everyone’s life. These constants, however, are unlike mathematical constants in that they are an illusion—because the reality of life is nothing is constant. Mountains weather away. Canyons erode into dust. People come and go. Relationships are born, and then they die. Everything is ever-changing and nothing is constant. Consistency is an illusion.

Today my 15-year-old fish fell ill. He was a constant in my life; always relentlessly swimming around in his tank, facing life with a vigor I’ve never seen in a creature, especially considering his lack of fins. My fish was a rock, one of the few constants in my life. Now it looks as if he may die. The hazy water of his tank is like the smoky illusion that is consistency. As he withers away, so will the rest of the world, because nothing is constant. It’s the universe’s way of taunting us, showing how little control we have over our own lives. With every passing second, entropy shall make certain that we are not.

◊♦◊

