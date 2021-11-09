Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Ethics & Values / When We Need Light the Most

When We Need Light the Most

Celebrating Diwali in community.

by Leave a Comment

Having been raised in a Jewish home, I was familiar with the festival of lights known as Hanukkah. Candles are kindled to celebrate the miracle of a vessel of oil meant to last only one day, but instead lasted eight days. In the Hindu, Jain, Sikh and Buddhist traditions, another reason to celebrate light is called Diwali and it occurs in the fall. The origin of this holiday is from Hindu scriptures that focus on good over evil and light over darkness.

Each of the five days has a theme to honor the Divine.

There are lovely greetings people offer each other, including “May this festival of lights fill your life with the light of luck and love. My best wishes to you! Happy Diwali!”

This year, our community of Doylestown in Bucks County, PA gathered in Burpee Park where tables were set with scattered flower petals, music wafted through the air, inviting attendees to dance. Delicious, sinus-clearing Indian food was offered from a local restaurant called Cross Culture. Local organizations called Youth4Unity and Desis of Doylestown pooled resources and organized what evolved beyond expectations.

I found myself smiling as I remembered my introduction to Indian culture. At age five and then a year later, at six, I went to The World’s Fair in NY with my parents and sister. My favorite display was the Indian pavilion. There, I saw dark haired women with bindi on their foreheads. The term “bindi” stems from the Sanskrit word bindu, which means drop or particle. It is placed over the third eye, so as to keep God in mind always. I was fascinated with them and they, in turn, were fascinated with my red haired sister. and kept patting her head. A discovery for all of us. When I was older, my parents took us to an annual multi-cultural fair at a local high school where I deepened my interest.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Back in 2006,  I learned about the musical form called Konnakal, which is a universal rhythm language. An extraordinary performer named Loire Cotler has taken this ancient art form and made it her own. That, together with ragas and tabla music were the soundscape for the day. A teacher of Bollywood dance led a class. I managed to keep up for a few minutes and then decided to stand back and watch others move to the beckoning notes.

I indulged in a henna tattoo and chose a butterfly since it reminds me of my mother who told me when she was on hospice that she would return as a butterfly.  Mendhi is the art of creating body embellishment with the dye made from  plant Lawsonia inermis, also known as the henna tree, the mignonette tree, and the Egyptian privet. The dark raised stain lasts for about six hours and then wears off, leaving behind a stucco/rust colored imprint on the skin with the design visible.

 

What moved me more than anything about the day was an opportunity to call in the light to break through the shadow that has hung over this country for the past six years. In the past few years, I have found myself spiraling downward, caught up in the chaos and fear that has swirled around. I have felt a sense of hopelessness…until I stepped onto the park grounds and saw families dressed in beautifully decorated saris and kurtas, enjoying the food, the music and the joyful conversation. A high school student named Paree Pasi was the force of nature behind the event as well as compelling the district to make Diwali a school holiday. Her grace and composure made me wish I was that confident at her age. I enjoyed hugging vaccinated friends and felt a sense of hope. My heart is light.

“In the midst of darkness, light persists.” Mahatma Gandhi

Senator Steve Santarsiero gave a heartwarming speech and capped it off with this quote also by Gandhi that reflects the urgency of calling in the light.

“When I despair, I remember that all through history the ways of truth and love have always won. There have been tyrants and murderers, and for a time, they can seem invincible, but in the end, they always fall. Think of it–always.”

 

Film produced by Thomas Brunt of TebWeb Innovations LLC

This post is republished on Medium.

Photos courtesy of the author.

 

About Edie Weinstein

Edie Weinstein, MSW, LSW is a colorfully creative journalist, inspiring transformational speaker, licensed social worker, interfaith minister, editor, radio host, BLISS coach, event producer, certified Laughter Yoga Leader, Cosmic Concierge, the author of The Bliss Mistress Guide To Transforming The Ordinary Into The Extraordinary and co-author of Embraced By the Divine: The Emerging Woman’s Gateway to Power, Passion and Purpose. She has also contributed to several anthologies and personal growth books. Edie has interviewed such notables as Ram Dass, Wayne Dyer, Debbie Ford, don Miguel Ruiz, don Miguel Ruiz, Jr. Marianne Williamson, Louise Hay, Grover Washington, Jr. Noah Levine, Shirley MacLaine, Dennis Weaver, Ben and Jerry and His Holiness the Dalai Lama. She calls herself an Opti-mystic who sees the world through the eyes of possibility. Edie writes for The Huffington Post, Psych Central, Beliefnet, Elephant Journal, The Good Men Project, Expanded Family, Meaningful Mom, Happenings Media, as well as a growing number of other venues. Edie is the founder of Hug Mobsters Armed With Love, which offers FREE HUGS events on a planned and spontaneous basis. www.opti-mystical.com

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares178

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x