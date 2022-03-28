Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Ethics & Values / Will Smith’s Shameful Oscar’s Performance, In Man Box Terms

Will Smith’s Shameful Oscar’s Performance, In Man Box Terms

Mike Kasdan shares his thoughts on the Will Smith - Chris Rock incident from Oscars 2022

by Leave a Comment

So there I was, on my couch live-Tweeting the Oscars. Just another Sunday night at the Academy Awards. The evening began with Venus and Serena Williams on stage, followed by Beyoncé and her dance crew, dressed in tennis ball green, all to honor Oscar’s nominee, King Richard, starring Hollywood darling Will Smith, the favorite for Best Actor last evening.

And then all hell broke loose.

Chris Rock made an in-terribly-poor-taste, offensive joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia. Will Smith yelled and cursed at him. And then he walked up to the stage and punched/slapped him in the face. For the U.S. audience, a lot of that incident and the aftermath was bleeped out. And there was some initial confusion as to whether this was itself a scripted bit. But it wasn’t: Will Smith hit Chris Rock on the Oscars telecast.

My first take-away was “Oh boy. After two years of COVID, we really have forgotten how to act in society.”

But my second thought was about the Man Box.

What Will Smith did was all performative. And it was way more about him than it was about his wife.

♦◊♦

 

 

That was all performative masculinity.

He wasn’t protecting his wife in the moment. She wasn’t in danger. There was no need for a violent response.

Will Smith could have easily confronted Rock afterwards and told him to cut that offensive shit out.

But he didn’t. He needed to seem macho and tough.

He didn’t do it for her. He did it for himself and the other men in that room.

And then to top it all off, just in case the metaphor for toxic masculinity wasn’t perfect enough, in order to try to rationalize his violence, he got up there and gave a paternalistic speech about “love” and “protection.” And instead of being arrested for assault and battery, he was cheered and handed an award.

Our culture of normalization and enablement, on full display.

And Look What He Taught His Son:

It’s the wrong lesson.  As Adam Grant just Tweeted:

Assault is not an expression of love. It’s a symptom of what psychologists call precarious manhood [i.e., man box or dominance-based masculinity]. In cultures of honor, men rationalize aggression as a means of maintaining respect, and perpetuate cycles of violence. The best way to protect others is to break the cycle.

Photo Credit: ShutterStock

About Michael Kasdan

Michael Kasdan is currently Director of Special Projects for The Good Men Project. He has held a number of leadership roles at the Good Men Project over time, including Senior Sports Editor, Lead Editor, and Executive Editor. He is father of two who lives in Maplewood, NJ. Mike's day job is intellectual property lawyer, but his interests and avocations are numerous. Mike is passionate about education, entrepreneurship and technology, and has served as a board member and advisor on strategic and legal issues to start-up for profit and non-profit companies throughout his career. In the rest of his ever-shrinking spare time, he enjoys focusing his energies on projects and causes that impact the world and our society.

Mike frequently speaks and writes on a variety of topics, including intellectual property, technology, business, social media, sports, mental health, parenting, education, and social justice. He has spoken on a variety of issues in major media networks, including CNN (Headline News), Al Jazeera America, National Public Radio (NPR), and The Canadian Broadcast Company (CBC), and his writings have appeared in well-known publications such as The Huffington Post, Salon, Yahoo! Parenting, The Daily Dot, and Redbook. He enjoys playing basketball, biking, fumbling around on the guitar, and an on-again-off-again relationship with running. Mike spends entirely too much time on Facebook and can be found (over)sharing and linking on a variety of topics @michaelkasdan.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x