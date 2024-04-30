3 Habits to Start to Help You Prevent Future Injuries

Injuries can happen suddenly and unexpectedly. From sprains and strains to fractures and tears, injuries can sideline you from work, sports, and daily activities. More than one million people visit the ER every year because of a slip and fall accident, with 40% of nursing home admissions for falls the main cause of death in people aged 70+. While some injuries are unavoidable accidents, many can be prevented by making smart choices and developing helpful habits.

According to one of the experienced Oklahoma City personal injury attorneys, Chris Hammons, there are three habits you can start now to help prevent future injuries:

1. Warm Up Before Physical Activity To Avoid Injuries

Muscle injuries account for 10-55% of all acute sports-related injuries. One of the best injury prevention habits is warming up properly before any strenuous physical activity. Warming up prepares your body for exercise by gradually increasing your heart rate, and breathing rate, and pushing blood to your muscles. It also increases the temperature of your muscles, making them more looser and less prone to strains or tears.

Aim to warm up for 5-10 minutes before physical activity. This can include light cardio like walking or jogging, followed by dynamic stretches that move your joints through their full range of motion. Moving joints and muscles through their full range before intense activity makes them less likely to be overstretched. Be sure to focus on warming up muscle groups that will be used most during your activity. Making warming up a habit will go a long way in keeping your muscles flexible and injury-free, but if you fall and strain yourself because of a slippery floor or poor maintenance, speak with an experienced personal injury attorney.

2. Strengthen Your Core To Prevent Injuries

Having strong core muscles provides essential support for your back and prevents injury. Your core refers to the muscles of your abdomen, lower back, hips and glutes. Many everyday activities as well as exercise and sports rely on core strength. With 50% of all Americans experiencing back problems each year, this tip is important.

Make core strengthening exercises like planks, bridges and ab work a regular habit. Aim for 10-15 minutes of focused core work 2-3 times a week. Yoga and Pilates are also great ways to improve core stability and prevent injury. Having strong core muscles will improve your posture, balance and athletic performance. It also reduces strain on your back and the risk of back injuries. Make core strength a priority now and reap the benefits for years to come.

3. Stretch After Exercise To Prevent Injuries

Just as warming up before activity is crucial, stretching afterwards is equally important for injury prevention. Cooling your muscles down with light cardio and thoroughly stretching helps remove lactic acid buildup and brings your heart rate and breathing back to normal.

Static stretches where you hold a stretch for 30 seconds are ideal after a workout. Focus on major muscle groups like your legs, hips, back and shoulders. Stretching keeps muscles long and flexible, while also increasing range of motion in your joints. Tight muscles are more prone to strains and tears. Cooling down and stretching helps ensure your muscles repair properly and bounce back ready for your next workout. Making regular, thorough post-workout stretching a habit is one of the simplest ways to avoid future injuries.

Developing habits like warming up, building core strength and stretching makes exercise and activity safer and smarter. Starting these habits now helps set you up for an active life free of injuries. With some dedication and consistency, these small habits become second nature and provide big benefits for your body now and years into the future.

–

This post brought to you by Kristina Rodopska

photo iStock