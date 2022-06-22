3 Ways to Store Your Wellness Tea

—

Taking your favorite wellness tea is not only refreshing, but it comes with a host of health benefits. However, wellness tea is most beneficial when you consume it fresh. But how do you keep your wellness tea fresh after some days or weeks? Moreover, is it even possible to keep wellness tea fresh? Yes, it is possible to keep wellness tea fresh for a long time. How you store it will determine how long it stays fresh. This article will teach you the best way to store wellness tea to keep it fresh for a long time.

Steps to storing your wellness tea, the best way to keep it fresh

If you want to store your wellness tea to keep it fresh for a long time, there are three rules you must abide by. These three rules include:

Step 1: Choose a location wisely

First and foremost, if you are going to store a wellness tea, the first thing you need to keep in mind is the location you want to store it. If you want your wellness tea to stay fresh for longer, you need to store it in a dark cabinet or, better still, an opaque container. Importantly, the location where the tea needs to be dry. Avoid storing your tea in humid areas as this will promote mold growth , which will not make it stay fresh for a long time. Another thing that can affect your tea in your store location is its strong odor. For example, storing your tea near another flavor of the tea will alter the flavor of your tea; hence, it can no longer be referred to as fresh.

Step 2: The packaging should be food-safe

Another thing you should be particular about when storing wellness tea is the container you put it in. As we said earlier, opt-in for an opaque container to keep sunlight away from your wellness tea. But while going for that material, you must ensure it is food grade. Using a material that is not food-grade, such as a pencil case to hold tea, may leave deposits on your tea, exposing you to health risks . So, while you want to keep your tea fresh, you must remain within the confinement of food safety. Materials you can use include non-reactive metal, a glazed ceramic, non-leaching plastic, and even wood can work as well. But if you are going to use wood for packaging your tea, be careful of the type of wood you use as some wood has a strong order that can alter the aroma of your tea.

Step 3: A tight seal is key

Lastly, it is important to note your storage mechanism plays a vital role in keeping the tea fresh. When you store your wellness tea in an airtight seal, it protects it from the elements that will cause it to decay. You can use a rule of thumb, “if the container can hold water, it can protect your tea.” Aim to create a double seal in whatever container you opt for. Preferably, let the seal be made with silicone, as they are odor-free. If you want to use a resealable bag, go for a multi-ply bag with zippers. While you can use this method to keep wellness tea fresh, buying fresh tea in small quantities is better. And if your vendor does not use adequate material for packaging your tea, resist the urge to continue storing it poorly. Invest in quality packaging and keep your tea fresh for longer.

Can you freeze tea?

What if you do not want to buy a special container to store your wellness tea? What do you do? Can I freeze the wellness tea instead? While this may seem viable, it is not a good practice. The process of freezing, thawing, and reheating the tea may cause it to have a weaker flavor and may even become bitter. Freezing your tea will not keep it fresh; rather, it will give it a weird odor after a while. By introducing your tea into the fridge, one thing that will happen is that it will become damp from the humidity in the fridge. And if you understand, one main thing you need to avoid when you want to keep tea fresh is moisture.

