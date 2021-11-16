5 Trends in Interior Textiles 2021/2022

—

The cold season is looming, meaning it is time to wrap yourself up in something warm and prepare a cozy nest to hide from whatever is going on outside (rain, snow, alien invasion – you never know these days). No place is as warm and comforting as a bedroom. And since it is likely to be your strategic location for the months to come, it must be a delight to the eye and senses. While changing a bed or a wardrobe may not be an immediate option, purchasing a new sheet set or a duvet is likely to reconcile you with the winter routine.

We have already checked what tendencies will set the interior textile fashion in the winter season 2021/22, so pick up your favorites and create your unique linen style!

Stress-Free Space

Wherever your office might be located, all chores end at the edge of your bed. If you need a safe isle in the tumultuous sea of daily duties, timeless solid sheets now go in colors refreshing and soothing.

Pastel

Dark orange

Purple

Amber

Shady green

Marine

These colors will compose the palette your tired eyes and senses will appreciate. Do not be afraid to mix them up : everything that makes you feel good is allowed and, between us, adding a burgundy touch to sage is just as legitimate as combining chocolate notes with ivory.

Go Green

And this is not just about the color. The selection of fabrics has never been as diverse and environmentally friendly. Be it a sustainable bamboo cotton sheet or a recyclable microfiber pillowcase, you will keep up with the latest trends, ensure a sleeping experience of the highest quality, and have no doubts as to your ecological footprint.

Attention to Detail

Play with finer things, such as handmade style knit blankets, to create that unique countryside look you have been looking for. Experiment with

stripes

arrows

herringbone

polka dot

flower and plant prints

Let your fantasy be your only limit. By the way, with reversible down-alternative comforters , you will always have at least two options alternating in line with your mood. And should you decide to go with the country home atmosphere, you may try out a combination of stripes and field flowers on your duvet. Once they are spread over the bed, the patterns bring coziness and stability. Is it not something we have been craving for?

Feeling Nostalgic Is Trendy

Good old classic prints are back, guiding us through the troubled present and preparing for the future (aliens may be coming, after all). Faded colors, flowers, and squares feel so good because they are so familiar and dear to our hearts. Follow the urge: dandelions and rosebuds from your childhood have been just approved (and highly recommended) by the world of home design. If you have never stopped using your mother’s bed sheet set, you now know you have anticipated the trend. If not, hurry up to purchase an ultra-modern microfiber or flannel bundle – tradition and technology have merged to deliver pleasure.

Treat Yourself to a Gorgeous Sheet Set

Whether you opt for royal lilies, exotic jungles, an oriental print, or the softest-ever silk, luxury is not just permitted — it is a must. It is up to you to define what luxury is, yet the options are more than abundant for the choosiest customer. Gold and ivory ? Pinch-pleat duvets ? The kingsize ? Indulge yourself in the comfiest and greatest-looking textile and sleep well: the world of fashion is on your side.

