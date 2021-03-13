Answered: FAQs Regarding Bail and Bail Bonds

—

The process of getting bail for yourself or your close one can feel overwhelming without proper knowledge. Especially if you’ve never been to jail before.

Knowing what bail bonds are, how the process works, and what to do in the case of an arrest situation goes a long way into sorting things out.

Keeping this in mind, we have included all the possible questions you may have regarding bails and the process.

Have a look.

What is Bail?

Bail is a sum of money either as a surety bond or as cash to ensure the defendant’s presence when his/her presence is required in court. It permits the defendant to leave the jail premises until their case is completely investigated.

Who is Authorized to Bail?

Anybody is capable of posting bail for the defendant. If the accused is financially incapable of bailing him/herself, then any friend or relative may do so as long as he/she is over the age of 18 years.

Is a Refund Possible after the Bail?

It could take a long time, say months. If a cash bond was used for bail, it is possible to have some or all of the money back. However, this is only possible when the case is dismissed. A lot of paperwork is to be filed and processed. If a surety bond is posted, the premium paid for the Sheriff’s fee cannot be refunded.

What are Cash Bonds?

It is a sum of the bail required or the bail’s entire expense (cash) to have the accused released from jail. The amount varies depending on the crime supposedly committed by the accused. As long as it consists of the full amount, it is a cash bond. However, as stated above, the Sheriff’s fee is non-refundable. For instance, a cash bond is worth $500.00, and the Sheriff’s fee is constantly $10.00. Therefore, the total amount to be paid is $510.00.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

What is the Procedure to post Cash Bond?

For full instructions, it is best to call the Sheriff’s office. Yet, it is best that you call and not ask your bond company to post the cash surety on your behalf, as this is considered unethical. A cash bond may only be filed by the defendant or somebody else but not the bail bond agent.

Is it Okay To Change My Mind After posting a Cash Bond?

You may request the accused to return him/her to jail, as long as it is before his required hearing date. The court personnel will then do the necessary paperwork. After completing the paperwork, a police officer will have it approved by the judge. Approximately 2 weeks are allotted for the approval of the judge.

Is there any possibility of getting the Money Back?

It is possible. If the accused complies with court rules and can appear in all required court appearances, you may get your money back whether the defendant is proven guilty or not. However, in the event that the crime committed has caused damages, the cash bond will be utilized to pay the expenses of damages done.

This is, of course, directed by the court and is pushed through by the clerk. It is also important to inform the court regarding whose money is used for the cash bond.

This will be useful in the event that the money may be returned. But if the police find the defendant as “not guilty” and can attend all required court appearances, the cash bond is automatically mailed to the person named. Approximately 2 weeks should be allotted for the processing.

Final Word

It is very pertinent that enough knowledge is acquired before even bailing someone out of jail. It may have benefits, but it isn’t a very easy process. A bail bond agent may help, yet, being aware of the process is still the best.

—

This content is sponsored by Hubert Dwight.

Photo: Shutterstock