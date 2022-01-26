Are You a Good Dog Parent?

—

Everyone buys a dog because they want something they can care for. They want a creature to be there when they come home at the end of the day. They want something that will love them unconditionally, even if they can’t be bothered to wash that day. Dogs are great. They are the purest beings in the universe. They are the best friends that man, woman, or NB, could have. So, we want to treat them as they deserve… with as much love as we have in our hearts.

Part of treating your dog correctly is making sure their needs are met. From providing them with the proper care when they are hurt to giving them enough mileage on their walks, here are some top tips that will make you the best dog parent ever.

Top Tips for Great Dog Parenting

Let’s talk about how you can do your best with your furry friend. You are all they have, so don’t let them down.

1 – Good Nutrition

There are lots of various brands of dog food on the market. Each brand has been curated so that the dog has all it needs in one food source. Of course, you can choose kibble, dry food with all its nutrients, but if you want to treat your dog like royalty, they need meat.

There is raw meat diet, pre-cooked meals, tinned meat, and all manner of threats that can go in the kibble. However, kibble on its own gives all the dog needs. Kate Barrington suggests easily digestible food for any puppy or elderly dog with health issues. Healthy dogs will benefit from this too.

2 – Insurance

Before you even collect your animal, take out an insurance policy. It is worth paying an extra two or three dollars a month for a good policy that will cover any eventuality. If you have a true-bred dog, this is even more vital since they are prone to health issues. Be insured. If they get a hefty vet bill, this gives you the money you need to take care of it and keep them with you.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

3 – Walkies!

Walking your dog is an essential part of daily life. You should try to take them out in the morning and the evening. If a new dog is hyperactive, this is a sign they need to walk more. We walk them to burn off energy and keep them fit but try to remember that walkies are the highlight of their day. So let them enjoy it, and don’t drag.

4 – Maintenance

Dogs need maintenance . True story. They need to be brushed daily, they need their claws kept clipped, they need to see a vet once a year for booster shots. Your dog needs love and cuddles and its own space to get away from the family.

Maintaining your dog is the same as tending to your child, except the dog can’t tell you what it needs. Be attentive, and you could be the best dog parent ever.

—

This content is sponsored by Jim Bevin

Shutterstock