High End Hip Hop Jewelry for Men

Men’s hip hop jewelry is no longer a luxury reserved for the wealthy rapper of California, instead, it has become a popular trend among men. To put it simply, jewelry is no longer only a female accessory. Hip hop jewelry commonly refers to “bling” and “ice”, meaning the more diamonds the better!

Why is high-end hip-hop jewelry so popular now?

High-end hip hop jewelry takes the chunky chains and rings popularized by rappers and hip hops artists and adds a touch of class, making the pieces more exclusive and desirable. The high-quality materials used in this type of jewelry means that pieces are commonly made from gold, platinum (rather than silver), and adorned with as many diamonds as possible.

There is a fine line between blingy and tacky and hip hop jewelry is careful not to overstep this boundary.

The status symbol of owning and wearing high-end hip hop jewelry is desired by many and often it can embellish an otherwise boring outfit. If you also follow the fashion trends of hip hop then baggy and dark clothing is common, but this can be spiced up with the addition of high-end jewelry. The more expensive the piece you add, the more elevated a simple outfit becomes.

Where did the inspiration come from?

Many of the designs that are popular in hip-hop jewelry stem from the trends of the 90s when the music genre really took off. In the 90s bigger meant better. So, delicate chains were made larger and the more sparkle you added the better!

The idea was that you wanted to be seen wearing the jewelry – there was no point in having an expensive chain if nobody could see it!

The oversized trend in jewelry remained and has come back stronger than ever with the popularity of rappers today. Jewelry is more acceptable as a unisex item and many famous men are embracing this. As always, if someone famous is seen embracing a trend then the average person is influenced to also like it. This has caused an increase in demand for hip-hop jewelry.

The resurgence of the 90s trends means that even women are embracing the chunky jewelry trend. Famous and well-known fashion houses are cashing in on this trend, producing what would typically be seen as “masculine” jewelry for women. Hip hop jewelry is no longer reserved for hip hop artists, it is a popular trend in jewelry.

Why is high-end jewelry is better?

If you plan on wearing the piece a lot, or simply want it to last a long time, then high-end jewelry is definitely the way to go. This is because even if you forgo diamonds or extra stones, you will want the metal to be a good-quality base and not be prone to tarnishing or damage.

Gold and platinum are extremely hard-wearing materials that are not prone to water damage or rub off against your skin.

Lower cost jewelry, such as gold-plated brass, etc. may look pretty at first but the coating will soon wear away leaving you with an undesirable piece. It is better to invest.

