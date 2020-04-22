Homecoming

Being an owner of a Hungarian company, I am convinced that the youth succeeding on the native soul is who we can build our future on.

So, we need to support them in every possible way. Hungarian companies have a stake in employing young Hungarians – and attracting them home from their round-the-world meandering. I personally have many employees who have been living and working abroad. I could never even imagine the difficulty of uprooting for emigration, assimilating to a new culture then returning home again.

You might never belong to local people abroad, nor to Hungarians once you return. You can’t find your place. You are looking for something that you left here, but it does not exist anymore. And you are not the one who left, either….

This post was previously published on Joseph Felfoldi and is republished here with a Creative Commons license.

Photo credit: iStock