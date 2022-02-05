—

There are many reasons why you might need a storage unit: you are traveling for the long-term, moving to a smaller place, planning to do remodeling in your home, want to keep sports equipment out of your balcony or closet, and so on.

There are different types of storage facilities with different characteristics: self-storage, warehouse, climate-controlled, drive-by access, etc.

How Much Does a Storage Unit Cost?

The cost of each specific storage solution, first, depends on the location thus the cost of real estate property. Secondly, the size of a storage unit defines the cost, too. And the supply and demand are the main price driving factors – no doubt. In addition, storage services may be bundled with other services like packing, moving, shipping goods.

Average Self-Storage Unit Costs

According to Yardi Matrix, the average national street rate for a 10 by 10 foot, non-climate-controlled self-storage unit was $117 in December 2020. As for California the average rates for the mentioned above typical storage unit are as follows: San Francisco – $262; Los Angeles – $239; San Diego – $169; Long Beach – $182; San Jose – $166; Santa Ana – $164; Oakland – $203.

On-Demand Storage Solutions

Got2Move does not offer self-storage solutions. Instead, we, as a moving and storage San Francisco company in California, offer on-demand storage. Basically, if you need one company to pack, move, storage and delivery for you then Got2Move is the right place to call. We offer on-demand storage in the San Francisco Bay Area that’s why if you are moving locally within the Bay Area, or from the Bay Area to SoCal and vice versa and need short-term or long-term storage then Got2Move will be able to help you.

Since the majority of moving companies in California don’t own their own warehouses and storage facilities they can’t compete with self-storage facilities on a price level. Rather they compete on a service level.

Insurance

If you plan to use storage services, please, inquire about insurance options. Make sure to read all the details carefully without rushing. Usually, it costs extra to obtain a good insurance policy; nevertheless, most storage facilities don’t offer insurance coverage for high-value items. Once again, this question is better to solve on a case-by-case basis.

Here at Got2Move, we offer full value coverage only for the goods stored in our facility for less than 90 days. If goods are stored longer then we can offer basic coverage, which, honestly, doesn’t cover much in a case of loss. Unlike many moving companies in California, we are honest and transparent with our clients. Call us and we will help you to find the best solution to your situation.

