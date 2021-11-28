How to Make Amends After Battling Addiction

—

Alcohol and drug addiction take a considerable toll on your mental and physical health. However, a factor that is discussed less often is the impact it can have on your loved ones. When you’re in the throes of addiction, you don’t always prioritize effectively, and it can lead to broken relationships that you may never think you can repair.

However, with the right help and support, you have the opportunity to make amends. The process may begin with you taking some of the steps below.

Getting Professional Help

Admitting yourself to a substance abuse recovery center to recover from alcoholism and addiction may be the ideal first step to overcoming your addiction and making amends with those closest to you.

There are male-only facilities to ensure you’re as comfortable as possible, and you can receive support during the detox process along with addiction treatment therapy. Aside from helping you go through withdrawals in a safe environment, experts at substance abuse recovery centers also help you develop the necessary skills you need to cope with the stresses of everyday life without resorting to alcohol or drugs as a crutch.

Apologize

When you’re on the road to recovery and learning to live without alcohol and drugs, one of the first things you can do to begin righting your wrongs is apologizing to people in your life that you’ve hurt.

An apology can be one of the most challenging things to say when you know you’ve hurt those who love you the most. However, as much weight as there is behind saying sorry, it must be sincere without an expectation of forgiveness.

Acknowledge what you did wrong, express the remorse you genuinely feel, and make sure the person you’re apologizing to knows just how much you understand and are sorry for the pain you’ve caused.

Some people may accept your apology and be willing to put the past behind them, while others may take some time before letting you back into their life. You also have to be ready to deal with the fact that some people may never forgive you for the pain and suffering you caused while your addiction had you in its grasp.

Start the Making Amends Process

An apology is an important step to get your life back on track and fix broken relationships, but it’s just the beginning. It’s at this time that making amends becomes vital.

You won’t be able to undo all the pain you caused, but you can take this opportunity to be honest about everything that happened while you were addicted to drugs or alcohol.

Come clean about the lies you told and anything you did that your loved ones may not have been aware of, such as theft. Give your friends and family a chance to ask questions and be an open book to help everyone start the healing process.

Friends and family may be hurt by what you reveal to them, but it may help you establish a foundation of trust that you can work on in the months and years to come.

Open the Lines of Communication

Even with the help and support of experts in your chosen rehabilitation facility, you’re likely going to face many challenges on your sobriety journey. As you try to heal relationships, be open and honest about what you’re facing, the challenges you’re working through, and how you’re feeling.

The more you let others know what’s happening in your life, the more you’re able to build on that aforementioned foundation of trust. When you’re having a challenging day with intense cravings, talk about them. Ask for help when you need it, and don’t be afraid to share your experiences.

Start Turning Your Life Around

Addiction can be one of the darkest parts of your life, but it doesn’t have to define you. As you learn new coping skills in a rehab facility, start focusing on turning your life around. This in itself can be how you show your friends and family that you’re trying to make up for what you did and be a better person for yourself and them.

Attend events that are important to those special people in your life, spend time with loved ones, and maintain a schedule or routine that allows you to create a new life that doesn’t revolve around drugs or alcohol.

It might be one that you fill with a new job, a hobby, and an exercise routine. You might even develop a passion for something like cooking or sports. This is your chance to start afresh.

Making amends is not an easy road, and it can sometimes be a long one. With a willingness to make things right, and the support of a rehabilitation center, you may begin fixing relationships you may have thought were permanently broken.

—

