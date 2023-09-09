Is it possible to get Dual Citizenship in St Kitts and Nevis

—

St Kitts and Nevis is a country in the Caribbean Sea with an excellent climate and sandy coasts. This place annually attracts tourists from all over the world, searching for a clear blue sea and comfortable beaches with golden sand. Many people think about whether it is possible to obtain a St. Kitts dual citizenship since life here is a total resort.

Let’s find out: What is St Kitts and Nevis Dual Citizenship?

This program is one of the most primitive. It was launched in 1984 and has attracted more than 20 thousand applicants. One can become a citizen if one contributes to the country’s development for 250 thousand dollars. In this case, one needs to purchase real estate worth 400 thousand dollars or more; one can also contribute to one of the social projects. If one buys real estate and rents it out, the investment can pay off in up to 7 years.

Investors need to pass an exam to prove their knowledge of the language. One will also need to study the history of the state. St Kitts and Nevis has no residency requirements. It is unnecessary to have lived for a certain number of years to get a St Kitts and Nevis citizenship before or after passport issuance.

Some family members can be included in the application: spouses, parents, and children. This citizenship is hereditary, which is an undeniable plus.

Advantages of Dual Citizenship in St Kitts and Nevis

Obtaining a second identity document brings many perks.

1. Visa-free travel within the Schengen area. Roads are opened to 156 countries without the need for visas or any documents. St Kitts and Nevis citizens get access to more countries than people with other statuses.

2. Long-term visa to America. It is possible to open a visa for ten years at once. This is convenient for those who are going to study, work, or do business in the USA.

3. Businesses without borders. In St Kitts and Nevis, one can register and develop the business with foreign partners.

4. A place to rest and a safe haven. With a country’s document, one can travel to its territory without visas. One can come during a vacation or if there is any danger in one’s home country.

5. Transfer by succession. Children of passport holders inherit citizenship.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

These are just some of the advantages that come with St Kitts dual citizenship. For example, a significant benefit is that there is no need to move or live in the country for a certain number of years, as is the case in other states.

Required documents

The applicant must first collect a package of documents:

●identification papers for all family members;

●birth and marriage certificates;

●Statements and certificates are requested on a case-by-case basis.

If additional paperwork is required, the applicant will be informed about it,” says Immigrant Invest specialist Vladlena Baranova. In addition, the applicant must meet several requirements:

●no criminal record;

●not to be under sanctions or bans of various kinds or to enter America, Canada, the United Kingdom, or European Union countries;

●Provide proof of receipt of funds through legal means;

●A good reputation, both in the business and personal spheres.

The conditions are simple, so everyone is entitled to claim the opportunity to get a second identity document.

The Application Process for Dual Citizenship

There are several steps in the filing process that one needs to know about in advance to prepare appropriately.

1. Having addressed this to the specialist, the study of documents begins. This process takes place no more than one day and is confidential. The client provides only an identity document.

2. The next step is to prepare the necessary papers: passport, birth and marriage certificates, statements, and some certificates.

3. After that, the package of documents is sent to the department for review. The procedure takes place in an interview format, which can be done by video call. The main candidate and adult relatives (16+) participate. Participation of lawyers is not required; an interpreter can be provided if necessary.

4. When a positive answer is received – the applicant must fulfill the conditions. A contribution is made, or real estate is purchased. The requirement must be fulfilled within three months.

5. The final stage is issuing documents (certificates) to all applicant family members. After that, the production of identity documents for each family member begins.

Multiple St Kitts and Nevis citizenship opens up new opportunities and prospects. Quality medical care, a high standard of living, and the possibility to visit the resort without a visa – all attract more and more foreigners.

Conclusion

To make the process of obtaining the necessary documents quick and simple, it is rational to seek help from a specialized agency. Thus, everything will pass not only as quickly as possible, but also comfortably. This is because experienced employees are already familiar with all the moments in the course of solving such issues and know how to act even in the most unforeseen situations. Collaborate only with proven companies – this is a 100% result guarantee.

—

This content is brought to you by James Wood.

iStockPhoto