Listen, you’re all high-minded and stuff. But, no, let me tell you the circumstances where people come to regret stuff.

Look, exes get regretful when they see someone else cute on your arm. Okay, let me do this, think, Cada. Don’t think Tema; think Cada.

As you and your platform continue to blow up as you both will, let you show up someplace, and then God forbid in the media or on some newspaper, and you’ve got some PYT on your arm; actually, they don’t even have to be young, the new person could be Cada’s peer, at your side with you both really looking happy. And you’re materially successful, part of what I call your Wow! Like you get your “combo pack” in this life.

Dude, wait! Let me tell you all the regret notes you’ll get that include, “I’m so sorry.”

You would be surprised when people do dirty stuff, and they are narcissistic, arrogant, and proud; you’d be surprised how bold they are to come back. You’d be surprised.

I’m saying, please don’t underestimate human nature when it comes to the sense of remorse.

Post Essay: Mr. Ubiquitous was right about the regret notes coming. They’ve been coming from exes, including meta’s during holidays and Valentine’s Day. They’ve come via texts, emails, and cards for years/decades. Perhaps they are just “paperclipping” me. Regardless, he was right. In her goodbye email and voice note, even Tema said that she might come to regret her decision and that she still wanted me to be in her life somehow.

“I have some regrets about decisions I made as they relate to us, but signing up to be with you is not one. You were wonderful in our relationship, and I’m sorry for any pain I caused you.” — Ex

“ I miss you, I don’t want you to think this was an easy decision for me.” — Ex

“You always said you enjoyed being “coupled up” so I knew someone as beautiful (inside and out) as you would be snatched up one day.” — Ex

