The Beginner’s Guide to Tactical Backpacks

Sling bags, range bags, rucksacks, “72-hour” backpacks — what does it all mean? You might’ve gotten that itch to hit the trails and take a hike, or even start a ‘prep’ (the world’s gone a little nuts, hasn’t it?). But if you’ve gotten overwhelmed by all the different packs and sacks displayed on so many sporting goods sites and shelves, well… Don’t feel bad. It’s a lot to take in.

We’re breaking down the features, functions, and specifications of the typical “tactical” backpack and its many variants, separating bags into categories to help you decide what’s right for you.

Bag Specs n’ Buzzwords

Capacity: Typically expressed in liters (L) or cubic inches, the capacity of a bag measures how much “stuff” it can hold. Capacity includes all compartments, pouches, and containers in a bag unless otherwise specified.

Cordura/Nylon: The most common material used to produce backpacks, hiking bags, and tactical gear, Cordura is a brand name for ballistic nylon. This is a rip-resistance material whose thickness and quality is measured in “000D”. For example, a 1000D bag will be more water-resistant and tougher (but heavier and more rigid) than a 200D to 500D bag. Virtually all hiking packs are made from Nylon with an advertised “D” spec.

Cummerbund: This is an adjustable waistband that distributes a pack’s weight on the wearer’s hips and pelvic region, reducing the load and strain carried on the neck and shoulders.

MOLLE/PALS: This is a military-designed, webbed attachment system found on many tactical packs. It allows users to add pouches or attachments to an existing bag. MOLLE (Modular Lightweight Load-carrying Equipment) refers to the equipment added, while “PALS” (Pouch Attachment Ladder System) refers to the webbing used to attach the equipment.

Hydration Pouch: You’ll see this mentioned everywhere. It refers to a pouch, typically built into the backside of a bag or pack, which is designed to hold a water bladder and hose. This is a critical piece of “kit” for any prepper’s bag or hiking pack.

Frame/Frameless: Larger packs often incorporate a built-in frame. This frame is typically made from plastic or aluminum and it provides the support necessary to distribute large amounts of weight for the wearer. Packs like these can often carry 50 to 75+ pounds of gear.

Types of Packs

Tactical Sling Bag: Sling backpacks typically provide a carrying capacity of 5 to 10 liters (300 to 600 cubic inches). These packs are usually made for carrying electronics, like a tablet or laptop. Sling packs are best used for single-day hikes and daily commutes. They’re often made from 500D Cordura, which provides light water resistance and mild abrasion resistance. We would avoid these packs for any multi-day hikes, or for carrying weight over 20 pounds. High load in a single-sling pack can cause shoulder and neck injury.

24- to 72-Hour Backpack: These packs are made for the overnight hiker and prepper. They often sport a carrying capacity of 30 to 50 liters, or about 1,800 to 3,000 cubic inches. A 24-hour pack usually does not come with a cummerbund, while 72-hour bags often do.

The typical weight limit for these packs is up to 50 pounds. We recommend sticking with a 72-hour pack that’s made from 1000D Cordura for the extra abrasion, tear, and water resistance. Lighter packs (500D) can withstand the elements, but extensive hikes and mountaineering will take its toll on seams and fabric.

Range Backpack: A range backpack, or “gun packback” , is exactly what it sounds like: A tactical pack made specifically for carrying equipment and firearms safely to and from the range or shooting area.

These packs look like a tactical 24- or 72-hour backpack: They often incorporate padded shoulder straps and cummerbunds to distribute high loads, they tend to provide plenty of MOLLE webbing for attachments, and they often provide a carrying capacity of 30 to 50 liters.

Unlike other tactical packs, these bags often have by-design pouches and containers made for specific pieces of equipment, like shooting ear pro and shooting glasses, targets and tacks, magazines and ammo, and even padded storage compartments for handguns and cleaning equipment (like the GPS Tactical Range Backpack ).

Rucksack: The “O.G.” tactical back, a rucksack is a military-issued, multi-day pack designed to withstand the worst environments while being capable of carrying the most load. Rucksacks are typically defined by their integrated frame, which connects the pack to a large cummerbund and shoulder strap system.

A current-issue military rucksack can hold up to 100 pounds. These packs are almost always made from at least 1,050D Cordura and are treated with a waterproofing spray for rain and snow.

Mountaineering Pack: These packs are considered the modern-day civilian equivalent of a rucksack. They’re made from nylon like a tactical pack, but they often use lighter material (210D to 400D) to save weight. Threading is typically reinforced with high-strength fibers and special stitching and patterning.

It’s a common misconception that a mountaineering pack must hold 50 pounds or more, or have a capacity of many thousands of cubic inches. This isn’t always the case: Many mountaineering packs are designed to be ultralight and comfortable, incorporating a thick strap system and cummerbund, with light nylon and modest load capacities of 1,500 to 2,500 cubic inches.

Now you know the basics when it comes to buying a good tactical backpack! Now, you can focus on other ways to prepare for a camping trip or even work on becoming a prepper . After all, it doesn’t sound so crazy in 2022, does it?

