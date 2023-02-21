What Is the Hazard Perception Test and How Do You Prepare for it?

A crucial part of driving safely is learning to recognize any potential hazards while you are behind the wheel, and this skill surely gets better with practice. The safest drivers are always looking out for potential collisions and altering their speed and position to give themselves a better chance of reacting in time.

There are many advanced driver training programs available that concentrate on the topic of hazard perception.

What does the hazard perception test entail?

In reality, the Hazard Perception Test always follows the Q and A portion of the Theory Test, and you won’t know if you’ve passed the Theory Test until you’ve finished both. The Hazard Perception Test pass is based on a computer analysis of the time it takes you to react to events occurring on a series of videos, unlike the Q and A, which has right and wrong responses.

These movies are intended to demonstrate numerous real-life possible hazards of the kind you’ll deal with daily when you start driving alone after passing your test successfully. It is your responsibility to identify the crucial scenes in the film and click your mouse to alert yourself as soon as possible before these potentially difficult situations have a chance to arise.

How the DVSA test for hazard perception works

Candidates are shown a video clip at the beginning of the test that explains how it operates, but it’s a good idea to familiarize yourself with this before you arrive at the testing location so you are fully prepared and can pay attention. To get a sense of what you’ll need to do and what to look for, take as many of the online practice tests for hazard perception as you can.

A minimum of one developing hazard, which is something that will prompt you to take some sort of action, is featured in each of the fourteen video clips, which show road scenes you can expect to see when driving regularly. A clip with two hazards will also be included in the test.

For each potential hazard you identify, you will click your computer mouse once as a way of measuring your awareness of and capacity to respond to such hazards. The idea that you can get away with rapidly clicking at everything moving should be avoided.

Being extra cautious and observant will not benefit you because there is a click limit on hazard perception; rather, it will work against you.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, insufficient clicks will also show that you haven’t seen any potential issues. Candidates who repeatedly click, such as once every few seconds, will likewise fail.

A maximum of five points can be earned for quickly identifying and addressing each hazard in each video clip. You’ll learn your score at the conclusion, and you’ll need a score of 44 out of 75 to pass the perception test.

The 20-minute hazard perception test has no opportunity for retaking any of the video or questions; this is similar to how there are no second chances when driving in real life.

