Where to Find Real Estate Prospects

Real Estate is a multi-billion dollar industry in the USA. Every year, we witness thousands of wealthy foreign buyers flood the property market as the average house price in Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, or Bosie hits a record high every single time. To put it more succinctly, the property market is red hot now.

Staking your money in this market is satisfying, to say the least. However, no rule states you must cash in on this market by investing directly in it. You must not be an investor before you laugh all the way to the bank. There are other ways you could make money from real estate. Indirectly. To buttress this fact, here’s a story.

In the California gold rush of 1848, thousands of people swarmed to the gold site like frenzied moths madly circling a flame. Hundreds seemingly became millionaires overnight. However, the person who made the most money did not mine gold. He simply sold shovels. He sold the tools needed by miners to extract the gold. So the saying goes, “in a gold rush, sell shovels.”

In the property market, you can make it big by marketing to investors. There are a variety of indispensable products investors in real estate cannot do without. We can help you create a mailing list to establish connections with your prospects and potential buyers.

What do you mean by Real Estate Prospect?

A real estate prospect is someone or a group that fits the criteria for the products you sell or market in the property market. Or in simple words, it is a potential customer in the property business. If you play your game well enough, they are sales-ready leads.

Types of Real Estate Prospects

Many prospects exist in real estate. However, in this article, we will highlight only the key ones that may be of great benefit to you, there are experienced business brokers you can contact who can help you with this.

Absentee Homeowner : These are groups, a corporate organization, or an individual who own house(s) they don’t actively manage or reside in. This category of property owners is more likely to sell their property at a cheaper rate than those who are actively managing or living in their property.

Examples of absentee homeowners include single property absentee homeowners, out-of-state homeowners, soldier on-duty homeowners, homeowners who use the service of a third party, etc.

Absentee Owner: This is a broader term than the Absentee Homeowner. Also known as “Non-owner occupied properties”, they are a wide range of property owners who don’t actively manage their property.

Examples of absentee owners include Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), out-of-state owners, military property owners, property inherited by new homeowners, property owners who use the service of a third party, etc.

Real Estate Prospect Mailing List—What is it?

It is a marketing mailing list that contains the list of potential customers who meet the criteria outlined for your product in the property market and their contact information. Absentee Homeowner List and Absentee Owner List are the two major mailing lists in the Real Estate Prospect Mailing Lists .

Format of the mailing list

The Absentee Homeowner List and the Absentee Owner List come in two formats which are the PDF label format and the Excel/CSV format. Both formats are easy to use and are easily accessible on any modern gadget.

How accurate is the Real Estate Prospect mailing list?

When you purchase our Absentee Owner List or Absentee Homeowner List, you are gaining access to data that has been sourced from multiple places and cross-verified. This data captures even the tiniest details you need to establish connections with your prospects. Secondly, we ensure that our database is cleaned and updated regularly. When it comes to accuracy, we are second to none.

Is it possible to add more criteria to my Mailing list?

Yes, you can narrow down your mailing list and make it more targeted by adding more criteria such as;

Age of the Property Owner

Gender

Marital Status

Property Value

Number of children

Net worth

States

Counties

Cities

Zip Codes

Etc

Is it possible to acquire the list of Absentee Homeowners or Absentee Owners in my area?

Yes, it is possible. We can tailor your mailing list according to your needs and make it more targeted, so you reach the right audience. We can create by zip code, city, county, a radius around an address, or state.

Types of businesses that can benefit from marketing to Absentee Homeowners

Below are examples of types of businesses that can benefit from Absentee Homeowners List or Absentee Owner List; Interior design, Charity organizations, Cleaning services, Paint, Homeowners insurance, Home warranty, Security services, Home repair, Etc.

Why you should opt for Listability

The following makes Listability stand out from all direct mail marketing companies;

Fast delivery

Our database is cleaned and updated weekly

Ironclad money-back guarantee

Our list is easy to use and readily accessible.

Real Estate Prospect Mailing List FAQS

[Q] Where do you get your data from?

[A] We have a wide range of places where we source our data from, such as online surveys, questionnaires, large data companies, etc.

Plus, these data are cross-verified before they are used to create your mailing list.

[Q] Does the Mailing List contain all types of absentee homeowners?

[A] Our mailing list contains all types of absentee homeowners and absentee owners. This information is made available on the demographic page of your list. There’s an option available that allows you to select the type of absentee homeowners or absentee owners you want. All you have to do is to select the one that fits your criteria.

[Q] Is adding demographics to my mailing list expensive?

[A] No, it’s not. Adding demographics to the absentee homeowner list or absentee owner list is not in the least expensive. You can choose as many demographic selects as you choose it. However, the higher your selects, the lesser the number of leads.

[Q] Is it possible to get a mailing list of absentee homeowners or absentee owners in a specific area?

[A] Yes, it is possible. We can create a mailing list for you by zip code, city, county, radius around an address, or even state. Call us on 866-446-2055, and our specialty researchers will be glad to help you.

[Q] How do I reach specific decision-makers in the real estate market?

[A] Contact us, and our researchers will be glad to help you find what you need.

[Q] Is it possible to target people who have been in possession of the property for a number of years or months?

[A]Yes, it is possible. We can help tailor your mailing list according to your specific needs. Call us on 866-446-2055 for more info.

