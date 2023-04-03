Movement Is Life

Your Human Body

I recently made a BIG investment.

Both my time and money are now on the line.

My energy, too.

I arrived at this decision after much deliberation.

The process required a few interviews.

Do I really need this in my life right now? I asked myself.

I almost walked away from the deal.

But I didn’t. I signed up. I moved forward, and only one month into this venture, it’s already paying dividends.

No, this was not the purchase of a home, nor a fancy sports car, nor did I get a life insurance policy.

Well, it is kind of like an insurance policy.

It’s an investment in my health and wellness in the form of a personal trainer.

But instead of a personal trainer, it’s more like a team. I have access to an inspiring and motivational fitness guru, a personal coach, plus, I’m part of a cohort of other students starting their fitness journey.

We interact though a messaging service. We have check-in calls with our coach. We take classes, we follow a personalized exercise regimen via a sophisticated app.

It’s quite…amazing.

I’ll let you do your own research about Embody (that’s who I’m currently working with). This column isn’t meant to be an advertisement.

But what I do want this to be is a testament to the importance of getting your physical health—your human body—in order.

We spend so much time focusing on our bank accounts and work titles and personal possessions, so why not treat the body like what it is: a temple?

What motivates me now is the thrill of getting in shape and healing at the same time. What gets me going every day on this journey is the future benefits of optimal fitness.

In those marginal years, I’d rather be able to walk multiple flights of stairs, never have to use a cane or walker, and still be able to air squat, dead hang, and downward dog.

As health span expert Dr. Peter Attia says, it’s never too late to start, and once you do, never stop.

◊♦◊

Photo by Fortune Vieyra on Unsplash