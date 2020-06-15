Parent Teacher

The Students Learned

The moment I knew the pandemic was real was when our school district closed until further notice. Though reality had struck, I was still in some denial thinking the kids would return in a week or two.

Fast forward, and now the school year is behind us. Did we really just take on the role of First Grade teacher the past three months?

Yes we did. And so did you, fellow parent. Whichever grade your children were in, whether they were in the midst of kindergarten or receiving their high school diploma, you were their day-to-day teacher.

Obviously, this isn’t what anyone planned for, but it worked—and is somehow still working. Kids are still learning.

There were days when my first grader resisted sitting down in front of the computer for more than a minute. He also became a master of stalling.

We even implemented a pay check system just to get him to do the work. The stress of it all triggered some health problems for my wife, so teaching was no longer her duty only, while I sat on Zoom calls for work all day.

We established a good flow, dividing teaching times so the other could rest or get their work done, keep our youngest occupied, cook, clean, whatever.

Some way, somehow.

Every day.

And every day, believe it or not, the student learned.

“I get it!” our first grader would say. “15 + 19 is 34!”

That was, of course, with we, new students of Common Core Math ourselves, learning right alongside him.

He also increased his reading and writing stamina, created videos and voice recordings, took typing and Spanish classes, and joined dance parties and lunch meetings.

Now with summer here, there’s certainly a sense of relief—a chance to have what might be some sense of a vacation, however we know that this thing isn’t over.

In our state, California, the state superintendent has issued broad guidance about how students might return in the fall. Masks all day, rotating days with distance learning, daily temperature checks or weekly nose swabs—all ideas are on the table.

Yet nothing is set in stone. And ultimately, the individual districts will decide the course of action…with buy in from teachers, teachers’ unions, parents, and yes, students.

We’re already having the talk about keeping the guys home the rest of 2020. Longer if we need to. We consider the last three months preparation for something even bigger, longer lasting.

We’ve also viewed the last three months as a blessing, and the pre-cursor to this new intimate life with our family, where within the walls of our home, all things good grow and thrive.

