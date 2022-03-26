Get Daily Email
Home / Families / Perfect Speech

Perfect Speech

Every word is a seed.

If you took the bait and got caught on the word “perfect” above, thank you.

Really, how can speech be perfect? We could follow all the grammar rules to tell a lie. Or how about if my words are telling the truth (as I see it) but you don’t agree? You might feel angry in response to my words.

The intent of expressing perfect speech is the secret. Knowing that our words immediately take physical, impactful form, we are all responsible for how we use those words.

Kind words and angry words carry different intention. Again, it’s our intention which brings the perfection of speech. Watermelon, light bulb, rocking chair……..each of these words brings imagery and emotion to play in your body. You cannot stop the power of creation, even when we look at words, which everybody uses in communicating.

Simply put, every word you think, write, speak is a seed. Perfection is the source of our words, bodies, minds. Whatever you refer to as life is made up of a perfect being which is so harmonic, so balanced in benevolence, that it turns everything you say into good. Or whaever someone else says.

Knowing speech is perfection taking form is perfect speech.

 

This post was previously published on THEFATHERCONNECTION.WORDPRESS.COM.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

About Robert Rannigan

Bob is a psychotherapist/father-educator specializing in men's emotional development following personal and cultural trauma. This focus includes blogs, webinars, seminars. Follow him on FB Thefatherconnection and Thefatherconnection.com email: [email protected]

