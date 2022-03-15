10 Relationship Killers You Need To Recognize

We’ve all been there before: we’re in a great relationship, and then suddenly something happens to ruin it. Sometimes these things are out of our control, but other times they’re caused by things we do ourselves.

In this blog post, we’ll discuss ten of the most significant relationship killers and how to avoid them. If you want to have a healthy and happy relationship, then make sure you avoid these ten relationship killers.

“A wrong relationship will make you feel more alone than when you were single.”

…

1. Stonewalling & Egoism

Stonewalling is when one partner shuts down and stops communicating with the other. This can be caused by egoism, which is when someone is only interested in themselves and their own needs. When you’re stonewalled, it’s tough to repair the relationship because communication has ceased.

How to avoid it: If you find yourself shutting down or feeling like you’re not being heard, make sure to communicate that to your partner.

Let them know that you need some time alone, and then talk about what happened later once you’ve calmed down. Be willing to listen to your partner and try not to let your ego get in the way of resolving conflicts.

2. Selfish Attitude

If one person is always taking and never giving, it’s only a matter of time before the relationship starts to suffer.

How to avoid it: Make sure you’re both giving and taking in the relationship. One person shouldn’t always do all the work or make all the sacrifices.

If you feel like you’re always the one giving, talk to your partner about it and see if there’s anything they can do to help out more. It’s essential to have a balance in order to maintain a healthy relationship.

3. Cheating

One of the quickest ways to kill a relationship is by cheating on your partner. This creates an enormous amount of trust issues and can be very difficult to come back from.

How to avoid it:

Be honest with your partner and don’t cheat on them. If you’re not happy in the relationship, talk to your partner about it and see if there’s anything that can be done. Don’t try to solve your problems by cheating — that will only make things worse.

4. Destructive Criticism

Destructive criticism is when someone attacks their partner’s character or personality. This can be very damaging to a relationship and can often lead to resentment and anger.

How to avoid it: If you find yourself wanting to criticize your partner, stop and think about why you’re doing it. Are you really just trying to nitpick at them for no reason, or are there legitimate things you want to address?

Try communicating with your partner in a constructive way instead of resorting to destructive criticism.

5. Jealousy and possessiveness

Jealousy and possessiveness can be very damaging to a relationship. When one partner is constantly worried about the other’s fidelity or feels like they need to control their partner, it creates a lot of tension and resentment.

How to avoid it: If you find yourself feeling jealous or possessive, talk to your partner about it. Let them know what’s going on and see if there’s anything they can do to help ease your mind. Try not to smother your partner — give them some space, so they don’t feel trapped.

6. Unresolved anger and resentment

If anger and resentment are left unresolved, they can slowly eat away at a relationship until it’s destroyed.

How to avoid it:

If you’re feeling angry or resentful, talk to your partner about it. Don’t try to bottle these feelings up — that will only make them worse. Try to resolve the issue in a calm and constructive way. If you’re having trouble doing this on your own, seek out help from a therapist or counselor.

7. Lack of communication

If you’re not communicating with your partner, it’s challenging to maintain a healthy relationship. Communication is critical in any relationship, and without it, things can quickly start to unravel.

How to avoid it:

Make sure you’re communicating with your partner regularly. Talk about what’s going on in your life and share your thoughts and feelings with them. If you’re having trouble communicating, seek out help from a therapist or counselor.

8. Lack of intimacy

Intimacy is vital in any relationship, and without it, things can quickly start to feel stale.

How to avoid it:

Make sure you’re being intimate with your partner. Share physical affection with them and make time for intimacy. If you’re not feeling particularly intimate with your partner, talk to them about it and see if there’s anything that can be done.

9. Lack of emotional support

It can be very demoralizing and frustrating when your partner doesn’t support you. It makes you feel like you’re not valued or appreciated, which can slowly eat away at the relationship.

How to avoid it: Make sure your partner is supporting you both emotionally and physically. If they’re not doing either one, talk to them about it and see if there’s anything that can be done. Feeling unsupported can be really damaging to a relationship — don’t let it get to that point.

10. Lack of common interests

If you and your partner don’t share any common interests, it can be challenging to maintain a healthy relationship with them. You’ll find yourself constantly bored or frustrated because you have nothing in common.

How to avoid it: Make sure you’re taking the time to find things that you and your partner can enjoy together. It doesn’t have to be anything significant — just finding a few things that you both like can make a big difference. If you’re having trouble finding common interests, seek out help from a therapist or counselor.

“Love cannot live where there is no trust.” — Edith Hamilton

…

The Bottom Line

These are just some of the things that can kill a relationship. If you’re experiencing any of these problems, it’s essential to address them before they get too out of control.

Relationships take work — if one or both partners aren’t willing to put in the effort, it’s probably not worth saving. Talk to your partner about it and see if there’s anything that can be done to fix the problem. If things continue to deteriorate, it might be time to call it quits.

…

