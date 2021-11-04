10 Rules to Success in the 21st Century

Recently, life has thrown new obstacles my way. In the midst of these trying times I decided to re-evaluate what is most meaningful in my life and what keeps me functioning at 100%. I find that very often I become distracted by obstacles towards my efforts to get the best results or outcome from my daily actions. What I end up accomplishing is forgetting about what it truly means to live at my full capacity. Success and wealth is a journey, not a destination. I am under the belief that many others can relate to what I’ve just described so let me share the first four of the ten rules I have compiled on how to remain on your road to personal success.

1. The Law Of Rigid Flexibility: With everything you do have flexibility with your plans. Similarly, Charles Darwin said, “Those who are the strongest are not necessarily the ones who survive. It is those who are the most adaptive to change who survive.”

I apply this particular quote to students. All I am saying is that when you are in school everything seems somewhat comfortable. However, when you enter the real world it all could come crashing down if you haven’t obtained a will or even just an option to adapt when change is necessary. There aren’t too many bigger changes from being a student to becoming a professional.

This rule also transfers into every avenue of the human body as well. When we exercise, our bodies adapt to the change (assuming the principles of training and at least one overload workout per week). When we start eating healthier, our bodies adjust either by weight maintenance or weight loss. Health comes down to adaptions to change. I have used this rule of adaption in my own life predominantly since graduation.

2. F & F: Family and friends should remain two of the most important parts of your life. We will be better off with them because we really won’t thrive without them. When we have the right type of people around us they can lift us and help us reach our goals.

3. Suit Up: When fire fighters suit up to fight a fire, they are called in after the fire has started. In 2014 and beyond, we need to hold onto the idea that all days won’t run smoothly. With that being said, we should suit up from the time we wake up and leave our homes in full gear. It is not a matter of ‘if’ a fire arises; it’s just a matter of ‘when’ the fire arises.

4. Don’t Skip A Workout: Every successful person I have met knows that exercising their body as well as their mind is of utmost importance. Whether that’s through a daily run, walk or a trip to the gym to do some resistance training, if you are going to succeed then staying in shape should be a priority.

In my next blog, I will highlight six other ways to help build on your best life around your personal and professional goals. Feel free to tweet me with how you deal with obstacles in your own life.

