10 Signs You Might Be Dating a Sociopath

You’re an average person going about your day-to-day life. You might be working at your job or taking care of the kids.

One day you find yourself talking to someone new, and they seem perfectly nice. They have all sorts of interests in common with you, and they seem so charming, until one day something changes.

Suddenly you start to notice that this person is only interested in what THEY want, not what you want.

You feel like an accessory rather than a partner, and it just doesn’t sit right with you anymore — but there’s always some reason why it’s hard for them to change their behavior even when confronted with how much it bothers you.

This blog post is about how to tell if you are dating a sociopath. If you’re wondering, “Am I dating a sociopath?” then this article will help answer your questions and provide helpful advice on what to do next.

We’ll be discussing the different signs that indicate whether or not someone may be a sociopath, as well as some tips for recognizing these red flags before it’s too late.

“A sociopath, on the other hand, has the same regard for financial obligations as he does to personal ones: no remorse, no conscience. Get what you want now, and damn the consequences later.”

― Mary Jo Buttafuoco

1. They are heartless

You have a hard time reading their emotions or understanding what they’re thinking. They show no empathy for anyone, not even you. They’re not capable of feeling love, and they don’t care about your feelings. They may say that they do, but it isn’t very certain.

Since they lack empathy, it is nearly impossible to reason with them on any level. They are charming and manipulative; you may find yourself questioning your own feelings because of how convincing they can be.

2. They don’t care about the consequences

Since sociopaths do not feel emotions like guilt or remorse, there’s nothing that will stop them from doing whatever it takes to get what they want without thinking twice about the consequences their actions might have for others.

This means that cheating becomes a non-issue since even if you found out about it, there would be no apology forthcoming anyway. It also means that lying comes easily to these people, so catching them in one should never surprise you at this point.

You shouldn’t expect anything less than dishonesty when dealing with a sociopath, so if you find yourself questioning their honesty often — that’s the first red flag.

3. They blame everyone but themselves

The truth is that they are never responsible for anything wrong in their lives because they don’t believe that anyone or anything has control over them except for ‘fate.’

This means that any time something goes wrong, either someone else did it to them, or it was meant to be, and there wasn’t much anyone could do about it anyway.

They typically have no problem blaming others while taking credit for every good thing in life, including your love towards them.

Sociopaths will take advantage of kind people who see the best in everyone until those people become exhausted from constantly being taken benefit of without any sign of remorse on the sociopath’s part.

4. They are impulsive

Sociopaths often do not think before they act, especially when it comes to their own self-interest, which is always first and foremost.

They can be reckless drivers or take unnecessary risks without any regard for themselves, either physically or financially.

You will also notice that they tend to make terrible financial decisions with your money because by this point in time, you have probably shared some finances together.

If someone does not consider what might happen tomorrow, how likely are they going to feel your feelings right now?

That should tell you everything about how much worth a person like this places on others’ emotions, including yours! Because of these traits, many end up struggling with substance abuse issues or gambling problems.

5. They can’t be trusted

Sociopaths are not trustworthy people with their actions or words, but you may have noticed this for yourself by now.

If there is one thing that sociopaths love to do, it’s con others into giving them what they want, whether it’s money, sex, or power over another individual.

They will lie easily and often about anything, so don’t expect any apologies if you find out the truth later on down the road — because at best, all you’ll get is an excuse as to why they did whatever it was in the first place.

Since these individuals lack empathy, lying comes naturally to them, which means that even when confronted with evidence of a lie they concocted, chances are incredibly high that they will deny it and play the victim card.

6. They seek out people to use them

You notice they are very charming when you first meet them, even more so than most people.

It’s almost like their sole purpose for being excellent in the beginning is so they can get what they want from you later on; whether that be something physical or emotional doesn’t really matter as long as there is a benefit for them in some way shape or form.

They will tell you everything you want to hear in order to make sure this happens, and then once the deal has gone down, their true self comes out, and nothing makes sense anymore.

7. You find yourself constantly trying to please them

At this point, you may find yourself constantly trying to please a sociopath and desperately wondering why they don’t return the favor.

You notice that your happiness means nothing at all to them because what matters more is making sure their own needs are met first and foremost.

They never take an interest in anything that doesn’t benefit them or entertain them sexually, so if you ever wonder where they might be — chances are good. It’s just something for fun that has no concern towards anyone else involved whatsoever.

8. You notice their past relationships did not end well either

Sociopaths tend to be drawn towards people who make them feel like they fill some void within themselves, but once they get what they want out of the relationship (whether it’s money, power, or sex) — the chances are high that things will quickly go south since they are unable to maintain healthy relationships.

This is because they do not know-how, so at some point, the original needs and wants that caused them to be drawn towards this individual in the first place will no longer matter — even if it was something as simple as a sense of stability or belonging which every human being on this planet seeks out from time-to-time.

Since sociopaths lack empathy, there is very little chance that they ever thought about these things when dating you meaning that once their new desires replace what brought them together with each other in the beginning, there’s nothing else left for anyone else involved.

9. They criticize the way you dress or act

Once they have what they want from you, it’s not uncommon for them to either criticize or ignore you completely.

They may even turn the relationship around so that you are suddenly doing things for them. If this is happening in your current relationship with a sociopath, the chances are high that they have moved on already, and someone else was more than happy to give them whatever it was s/he wanted.

These individuals cannot stand being ignored by others who do not care about their needs which means once you no longer meet those needs — welcome to abandonment city.

10. Their actions don’t match their words

Sociopaths are known for being pathological liars who say whatever they need to in order to get what it is they want from you.

They will tell you anything and everything that makes them look good, so don’t believe a word of it because the odds are very high. It’s not true.

Since these individuals do not feel any guilt or remorse when lying, what comes out of their mouth next may be completely false, which can leave you feeling confused as well as betrayed if this has happened before.

“We do not have to be mental health professionals to identify the traits of the possible sociopaths among us.”

― P.A. Speers

The Bottom Line

The bottom line is that these individuals are hazardous, especially if they have gotten close enough to you that they know the things which make you tick.

This means it’s not just your wallet or bank account that may be at risk but also your personal safety, family, and friends as well.

They will hurt people who care about them without even thinking twice, so always keep in mind that any partner of theirs is probably going through hell on earth because they have no clue what these individuals are capable of doing; let alone why they act this way towards others (or themselves).

At some point, there comes a time when all clues begin adding up — like seeing similar behavior from past partners, for example, and then suddenly everything makes sense leaving one wondering how they could have ever been involved with a sociopath in the first place.

Photo credit: iStock