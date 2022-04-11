10 Signs You Might Be In a Codependent Relationship

Codependency is a type of relationship where one person relies on the other to an unhealthy extent. This can be very harmful to both parties involved, and it’s essential to know if you are in a codependent relationship so that you can take steps to fix it.

It can be not easy to spot codependent behavior in yourself or in your partner, but some common signs indicate you might be in a codependent relationship. This blog post will discuss ten signs of codependency and what to do if you think you might be in one.

“Codependents are reactionaries. They overreact. They under-react. But rarely do they act. They react to the problems, pains, lives, and behaviors of others. They react to their own problems, pains, and behaviors.”

― Melody Beattie, Codependent No More: How to Stop Controlling Others and Start Caring for Yourself

1. Putting Someone on a Pedestal

One of the most evident signs that you might be codependent is putting your partner on a pedestal. This means that you see them as perfect and flawless, leading to unrealistic expectations. If you constantly make excuses for your partner’s bad behavior or downplay their negative qualities, this is a definite sign of codependency.

Potential Solution: Consider taking a step back and seeing them for who they really are if you are putting your partner on a pedestal. Everyone has flaws, and no one is perfect, so accepting this about your partner will help to lower your expectations. It’s important to remember that no one can meet your needs perfectly, so don’t expect them to.

2. Excessive Attention Seeking

One of the most common signs of codependency is when one person in the relationship is constantly seeking attention. If you consistently need reassurance from your partner or require them to always give you compliments, then this could be a sign that you are codependent.

In addition, this can manifest itself in a number of ways, such as always needing to be the center of attention, being needy, or constantly demanding validation.

Potential Solution: If you are constantly seeking attention from your partner, try to take a step back and focus on getting validation from other sources in your life. Spend time with friends and family members who make you feel good about yourself, and try not to put all your eggs in one basket by relying on your partner for all your self-esteem.

3. Insecurities of Detachment

Another sign of codependency is insecurity and anxiety about detachment. If you’re feeling anxious whenever you’re not around your partner or constantly seeking their approval, this might be an indication that you’re codependent.

Other indications include: needing to be around your partner, being afraid of being alone, or feeling like you cannot function without them.

Potential Solution: If you feel insecure about detachment from your partner, try to spend more time apart from them. Go out with friends, pursue hobbies, and take some time for yourself. It’s important to remember that you can function without your partner and that it’s okay to spend some time apart.

4. Always Pleasing

Another common sign of codependency is always needing to please your partner because of fear of rejection. This can appear in a number of ways, such as bending over backward to do everything they want, never saying no, or sacrificing your own needs for theirs.

If you find yourself constantly putting your partner’s needs above your own or doing things you don’t want to do to make them happy, this might be a symptom of codependency.

Potential Solution: If you are always pleasing your partner, try to start standing up for yourself more and asserting what you want. It’s okay to put your own needs first sometimes, and your partner should be understanding of that. If they are not, then it might be time to reconsider the relationship.

5. Caring for What Others Think

Another sign of codependency is caring too much about what others think. If you spend a lot of effort trying to make others happy and worrying about their opinion of you, this might be an indication that you’re codependent. Furthermore, this might display himself in many ways, such as people-pleasing, being a doormat, or always needing approval.

Potential Solution: Instead of caring too much about what others think focus on your own opinion of yourself. Spend time with people who make you feel good about yourself, and don’t worry so much about those who disapprove of you. It’s important to remember that you cannot control what others think, so it’s not worth your energy to try.

6. Lack of Self-Esteem

One of the most common signs of codependency is having low self-esteem. A lack of self-esteem can reveal by always needing validation from others, being overly critical of yourself, or feeling like you are not good enough. If you’re constantly seeking approval from others or doubting your own value, this may be a symptom of codependency.

Potential Solution: If you find that you have low self-esteem, try to focus on building yourself up. Spend time with people who make you feel good about yourself and do things that make you happy. It’s important to remember that you are worthy and deserving of love and respect, so start treating yourself accordingly.

7. Lack of Self-Awareness

Another common sign of codependency is lacking self-awareness. For example, such as being oblivious to your own needs, not knowing who you are without your partner, or being unable to see your own faults. If you keep asking your partner what to do or don’t know what you want, this might indicate that you’re codependent.

Potential Solution: If you lack self-awareness, try to focus on getting to know yourself better. Spend time alone and explore your interests. It’s important to remember that you are an individual with your own wants and needs, so start listening to yourself more.

8. A Feeling of Resentment

Another sign that you might be in a codependent relationship is feeling resentment towards your partner. This can manifest itself in some ways, such as constantly feeling like you are the one doing more work, being angry or resentful when they don’t do what you want, or continually feeling unappreciated.

Potential Solution: If you feel resentment towards your partner, try to communicate with them about it. Let them know how their actions make you think and see if they are willing to change. If they are not, then it might be time to reconsider the relationship.

9. Fearing Abandonment

Another sign of codependency is fearing abandonment. For instance, being clingy, always needing reassurance, or being afraid to be alone. If you feel anxious when your partner does not around or constantly need them to tell you that they love you, this might indicate that you’re codependent.

Potential Solution: If you find that you are fearful of abandonment, try to work on building up your self-confidence. It’s important to remember that you can take care of yourself and that you will not be abandoned if your partner leaves. Spend time alone and focus on doing things that make you happy.

10. Shame

A final sign that you might be in a codependent relationship is feeling ashamed. This can manifest itself in several ways, such as feeling like you are not good enough, being afraid to express your needs, or constantly putting your partner’s needs above your own. If you continuously apologize for who you are or what you want, you’re probably codependent.

Potential Solution: If you feel ashamed, try to work on building up your self-esteem. Spend time with people who make you feel good about yourself and do things that make you happy. It’s important to remember that you are worthy and deserving of love and respect, so start treating yourself accordingly.

“A codependent person is one who has let another person’s behavior affect him or her, and who is obsessed with controlling that person’s behavior.”

― Melody Beattie, Codependent No More: How to Stop Controlling Others and Start Caring for Yourself

The Bottom Line

Codependency is a severe issue that can have a negative impact on your life in many ways. If you exhibit any of the above signs, it’s essential to seek help from a professional immediately. They will be able to help you work through the issues and develop healthy coping mechanisms.

In addition, it can be a difficult thing to overcome, but it is way more accessible with the help of a therapist or counselor. Remember, you are not alone, and there is help available.

Have you ever been in a codependent relationship? How did you get out of it? What are some other signs of codependency I might have missed? Let me know in the comments below.

