10 Simple Tips for Dad to Have an Easy Christmas Morning

The toys, the wrapping paper, and the pure joy of seeing your kids digging into Christmas Morning. This is always tempered by stupid boxes that are built by the Army Corp of Engineers, wires that are twisted by demented packaging specialists, and little tiny screws that don’t fit our big fat sausage fingers. There is an easier way.

But you’re dad and dad is meant to get things done. So, you carry on with your smile and bad back to make sure everyone has a good time. Don’t worry though, you can have a good time, too. You just have to prepare a little bit. Here are 8 tips to make your Christmas morning a bit easier.

What to have handy on Christmas Morning

1. The Toolbox

Just bring out the whole box. But make sure you have a set of wire cutters, a screwdriver with interchangeable bits, scissors, needle nose plyers, utility knife, and duct tape. You never know what you’re going to need to put together or repair early morning Christmas presents, so you might as well have a good assortment of tools handy. From opening to fixing, you’ve got it handled.

2. Covered Mug

Call it a Yeti or water bottle. Whatever can take a beating and little people throwing things at you. Keep your coffee, hot chocolate, or mimosas safe and sound in a covered mug.

3. Crotch Pillow

Basically, something to protect your nether regions. There’s a lot of flying knee hugs on Christmas morning so plan accordingly.

4. Extendable Magnet

Those little screws that come off the back of electronics have a way of being dropped. Do yourself a favor and get yourself an extendable magnet you can drag in the carpet. Pick up the screw, save your back, and get back to making those toys work.

5. Extra Batteries

The most obvious on the list, but it needs to be said. If you’re smart, get a small battery bucket and always have an assortment there.

6. Electronic Chargers

Someone has forgotten to charge something. Maybe it’s a phone for pictures, an IPad for apps, or even a new piece of tech that you have to program while the family continues to have a great Christmas morning. Having your chargers handy so you never have to leave your comfy chair is always nice.

7. Trash Bags and Paper Towels

Big ones for big messes, and a few smaller ones to keep things tidy. It helps to clean as you go so you can move.

8. Cozy Blanket and Slippers

Who doesn’t like to be cozy while you have fun with your family?

9. Set-up the Night Before

From installing new video games to putting together toys the kids got, the night before is your go time. This is the real work of Santa, and a lot of those things take a long time to either download or build. So grab that sealed coffee mug and get cracking. Do it the night before.

10. Hairbrush

If you have a kiddo that is getting any kind of doll, put a hairbrush in your toolbox. Look, nothing is more awesome than brushing doll hair with your kid. It’s pretty awesome.

Shutterstock