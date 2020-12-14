10 Simple Ways To Be a More Loving Partner

We all are been misled by Hollywood. They have us believe that two people can completely fall in love in hours or even days. We are made to believe that love is just a feeling.

I used to feel the same way.

I used to associate butterfly feelings, heart flutters, and buckling knees with love.

I used to believe that I was in love during the honeymoon of every relationship when I’m overwhelmed with the excitement of falling in love.

But when the excitement eventually expires and the love seems to have flown the coop, I feel like it’s over. As my heart doesn’t flutter anymore, and the butterflies? What butterflies? My ex once told me that I’m not loving at all.

If only I knew how to love, if only I was a bit more loving, I would have won my ex back and enjoyed a satisfying relationship with her.

How can I become a more loving partner?

Let’s explore 10 ways…

1. Communicate Your Love Through Actions

I’m sure you do know that actions speak louder than words. That’s why you should show instead of telling.

Devise ways to express your love via actions, make dinner, do the dishes, bring a treat home, etc, just do little kind gestures that will put a smile on your partner’s face.

Because doing this, stimulates your partner’s reactions and communicates your feelings and emotions without saying the words; “I Love You.”

2. Invest Your Most Prized Possession

And what could be your most prized possession? Your time of course!

Whatever you dedicate and spend your time doing, sure is of great importance to you.

It can be right to say that you’re passionate about it, you’re in love with it and you cherish and adore it.

In the same way, spending quality time with the person you love, communicates your love, affection, and admiration.

If you want to become more loving, find time every day to connect with your loved one. You can do this via text, phone call, or a lunch date just be creative.

3. Commit To Your Relationship

Success is for the committed and not the interested. If you want great results, you need to be committed.

If you’re committed to anything, you’ll do everything in your power to make it successful.

In the same way, if you want to build a loving relationship you need to lay the foundation of the relationship on commitment.

Work towards the growth and development of your relationship and nourish it to the best of your ability.

Even if you’re not committed, it’s never too late to decide to commit.

4. Learn To Be Supportive

Who doesn’t want a partner that loves and cares just enough to be supportive of nearly everything that enhances or makes his or her life better?

If your partner genuinely supports your career, hobbies, dreams, and goals. Won’t you feel loved and cared for?

Therefore, if you truly want to be a more loving partner, you should think of ways you can be supportive of your partner.

Maybe it’s supporting a hobby they have, or wishing them a fun girl’s day out, or being there for every music recital, etc.

Being supportive of your partner provides the encouragement he or she needs to attain greater heights. They’ll feel like they can never fail and have fun while chasing their dreams.

5. Never Put Your Partner Down

It’s natural for your loved one to make mistakes, upset, and anger you from time to time.

But that is never an avenue for you to insult, belittle, or demean your partner about something he or she has done.

Instead, you should air out your displeasure with respect, love, and maturity.

Come on, what will you gain in belittling your own lover? You know you’re not trying to make a constructive discussion. You’re only beating the drum of war.

Don’t let anger infiltrate and sabotage your relationship.

6. Learn To Be A Good Listener

True listening is the encapsulation of love.

Being silent doesn’t actually mean you’re listening. While talking to your partner next time, observe your thoughts.

What are you thinking? Are you formulating your answer? Do you jump to offer advice as soon as possible? True listening requires great effort. You need to think less of yourself and listen more than you talk.

The bottom line is…

A listening ear is an amazing gift you can give to your partner. When you genuinely listen, your partner feels valued, important, like they matter. Isn’t that a gift you want to give your partner?

It surely costs nothing but the rewards are priceless.

Tonight, ask your partner a question, then really listen. Don’t get discouraged if your mind wanders for a spell, bring it back and re-focus. Your partner will sense your attentiveness and be ever so grateful.

7. Spice Up Your Relationship

A food that’s bland or almost tasteless can be so frustrating to eat.

In the same way, a relationship that grew dull of the excitement felt at the beginning when everything was new can be so tiresome and boring.

Even though it’s natural for relationships to become boring and monotonous after some time, it will be really nice if you can spice it up and make it yummy and tasty.

Liven your relationship, arouse the initial excitement you both had in the beginning, and watch your relationship climb to another level.

Wondering how to add more sauce to your relationship?

Go on a surprise dinner out, go catch some fun at the beach, watch the movies together. Just try surprising your partner this week!

8. Learn To Let Them Be Without You

It’s never bad to love your partner so much that you can’t just let them out of your side.

Because it actually means you love spending time with him or her and simply can’t get enough of them.

But excessive clinginess can destroy your relationship. You know too well that too much of everything is bad and unhealthy.

Therefore, you need to find a healthy balance, give them breathing space, and let them be without you.

Allow your partner to spend time with friends and family. Remember, they have their life long before meeting you.

Trying to force someone to be by your side 24/7, denies that person the right to express himself/herself in the way they enjoy. So, let them be without you.

9. Be Willing To Compromise

It’s no secret that all relationships require some level of compromise to survive.

A relationship in which both partners aren’t willing to give in to make their partner happy is doomed to fail.

Therefore, both of you have to work as a team and create a healthy give and take relationship and learn to sacrifice to make each other happy.

Because that’ll go a long way in creating happiness and feelings of well-being in the relationship.

10. Learn To Apologize When You’re Wrong

Like earlier mentioned, nobody is perfect! We all are bound to make mistakes and offend each other.

Therefore, being a loving partner means you have to say you’re sorry whenever you offend your partner.

Besides saying you’re sorry doesn’t mean you’re weak. Rather, it communicates your strength and maturity making your partner respect you more.

Heartfelt apologies have a high record of amending and fixing broken relationships.

So, if you are in the wrong, say it. Mean it. Make sure the person understands that you are making amends. And your partner will forever find you loving and adoring.

The Truth About Enjoying Satisfying Relationships

Love is more than just a feeling.

All the heart flutters, the butterflies in the belly, and the buckling knees can never amount to genuine love. They are just physical feelings that last only but a while.

True, genuine love begins after the spell wears out, after the honeymoon ends and real life begins.

To enjoy satisfying relationships, you need to be an enthusiastic loving partner.

Decide to commit. Get into action. And fight against all love draining forces.

Never let the kindle of your love go off. Keep the excitement fresh.

Enjoy an everlasting honeymoon.

