10 Timeless Quotes That Inspire Self-Development and Lifelong Learning

1.“The only source of knowledge is experience.” — Albert Einstein
2. “Life is a journey that is meant for continuous learning and personal growth.” — Unknown
3. “Success is not final, failure is not fatal: It is the courage to continue that counts.” — Winston Churchill
4. “Education is the most powerful weapon you can use to change the world.” — Nelson Mandela
5. “Don’t be afraid to fail, be afraid not to try.” — Unknown
6. “A person who never made a mistake never tried anything new.” — Albert Einstein
7. “The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.” — Dr. Seuss
8. “Your time is limited, don’t waste it living someone else’s life.” — Steve Jobs
9. “The only way to do great work is to love what you do.” — Steve Jobs
10. “Life is about creating yourself, not finding yourself.” — George Bernard Shaw
