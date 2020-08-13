10 Ways to Cope After a Separation

Separation happens to everyone, and no matter who you are, it’s rough. From a long-term marriage to a shorter relationship you were invested in, all the feelings you’re experiencing are perfectly valid. It’s normal to feel depressed or numb to the whole experience.

As you experience your separation, how can you be able to cope with it? Here are some ways that you can do that.

It’s Okay to Be a Little Less Productive

With separation or divorce grief, people may go about it in certain ways in regard to productivity. Some people go through a deep depression, not wanting to do much of anything. Then, there are others who try to put it at the back of their mind and think it’s business as usual.

Having a medium between these two emotions is the most ideal. You should realize that you’re probably going to be less productive and not want to function at 100 percent. On the other hand, going into a pure depression is not the best move, either.

Keep Healthy

When you’re coping with separation, one mistake people always make is falling out of health. It’s okay to have the occasional drink or treat yourself, but if you’ve stopped working out, don’t exercise, and become addicted to drugs, this is going to make the problem a whole lot worse.

Casually Date

When going through a major breakup, some people want to get back into the dating game to get their mind off it. Others may want some time alone and enjoy the single life. One approach you can take is to date casually. You meet new people and go on dates with them, but there is no strong commitment. If a commitment does form, then great, but don’t go in the relationship expecting it. This can lead to rebounds, which can end up blowing up in your face.

Explore a New Interest

If you say to yourself “I feel broken” after breaking up with your significant other, one thing you can do is to find a new interest or hobby. Has there been something you wanted to do, but you never have gotten around to it? This especially applies if there was an activity or hobby you wanted to do, but your relationship made it impossible to do.

Get a Good Night’s Rest

When you’re coping with a breakup, always make sure to get a good night’s sleep. The pain you experience from your breakup can make it much harder for you to do, but not getting enough sleep can have some negative effects on your mental health.

If your mind is cluttered, make sure you take a few deep breaths. Practice good sleep hygiene as well. This will allow you to get a much better night’s rest. If you still have trouble, seek the help of a doctor.

Try to Think Positively

Thinking positively is something that not everyone can do overnight, but there are some ways for you to avoid negative and self-defeating thoughts. For instance, you could try mindfulness, a technique that puts self-defeating thoughts away and allows you to live in the moment. Alternatively, you can try cognitive behavioral therapy, a therapist’s technique that explores the relationship between your thoughts and your behaviors.

Don’t Start Drama With Your Ex

Sometimes, you may have to speak with your ex. It’s important that you be as civil as possible. Turn away should the fight get ugly.

If you don’t have to speak to your ex, then don’t do that. This can make your life a whole lot worse. Instead, take a break and try blocking your ex from all social media. You sometimes need to take a break.

When You Have Children

Some divorces or separations end with children not knowing what to do. It’s always important to talk to them and say that it’s not their fault. Also, never involve your children in arguments. They are not chess pieces that you can use to one-up your ex-spouse. Instead, be neutral in regard to them.

Seek Help From Others

When dealing with a breakup, it’s always important for you to realize that you’re not alone. Talk to friends and family about your issues. You don’t have to overburden them or treat them as your therapists, but don’t be afraid to reach out and talk to them when you’re at your lowest.

Speak to a Therapist

Finally, one recommendation we can give you is to talk to a therapist. Not everyone who experiences a breakup needs to talk to a mental health professional, but if you do, then that’s perfectly valid. Talk to a therapist or counselor about your issues. They can help you come to terms with your emotions and help you find ways tailored to you to help you recover from your breakup.

