10 Ways to Overcome Your Stress

10 Ways to Overcome Your Stress

Stress is something you never want to have too much of.

by Leave a Comment

 

You probably know what it feels like to be stressed out. You may have too much work on your plate, or you don’t know if you are going to make enough money to cover your bills. No matter what causes you to become stressed, it can be evaluated and lessened. Keep reading for 10 ways to overcome stress that you might need to know.

Overcoming Stress

Sometimes stress is something that can motivate you but if you have an excess, it may have a negative effect on your health and wellness. This is why you need to lessen stress when possible.

For more on how stress can affect your mind and body, check out BetterHelp for articles specifically on stress and its impacts on your wellbeing.

  • Talk to a therapist. If you are experiencing high amounts of stress regularly, you may want to talk to a therapist about this. They should be able to provide information on how to limit your stress and what you can do when you are stressed out to keep it from causing you anxiety. Moreover, they might be able to advise you on special breathing techniques to try.
  • Discuss your situation with a loved one. You can also talk to someone you trust about what you are going through. Chances are you have a friend or family member that you lean on when you are going through hard times. If you discuss the stress you are experiencing with them, they might be willing to tell you what they did in a similar situation or offer some other helpful advice. If nothing else, a loved one can just be there to listen to you.
  • Exercise. Getting exercise each week may go a long way into helping you manage your stress. This is because exercise helps you burn off excess energy and it may also allow you to take a break from the things that are stressing you out.
  • Get some sleep. Sleeping is also important when your stress levels are elevated. Try your best to get around 6 hours of sleep each night and see how you feel. If you have to, consider laying down at the same time every night, so you can be sure you have time to get enough sleep.
  • Learn to relax. It may also help you to learn how to relax. You can talk to your therapist or loved ones about what they recommend or read articles about the subject. Perhaps you want to indulge yourself with bubble baths sometimes or read books when you are getting ready for bed. There’s no wrong answer, so do whatever works for you.
  • Avoid stressful situations. If there are situations that you know stress you out, do your best to stay away from them. Of course, this is not possible all the time, but when it is, you should consider doing so. For example, if going out with your college friends for drinks is stressing you out, consider asking them if you can do another activity with them instead.
  • Take your time. When you are feeling stressed out, remember to slow down and regroup. Your schedule may have you feeling a bit frazzled, but you should keep in mind that if you are able to slow down a bit and break the tasks you have to do into smaller pieces, this could make it easier to get everything accomplished.
  • Limit caffeine and alcohol. You should keep an eye on how much caffeine and alcohol you are intaking. Both of these substances might cause you to be jittery, which may be counterproductive when you are trying to lessen your stress levels. This doesn’t mean that you can’t have these drinks, but you may want to keep them to a minimum.
  • Do something just for you. Take some time out just for you, even if it is just a few minutes. When you are feeling at your wit’s end, take a couple of moments to enjoy a cookie or to look outside your window. This can keep you present and may help you keep things in perspective.
  • Don’t overexert yourself. Try not to overexert yourself, both physically and mentally. There’s only so much you can do. If you are feeling stressed because you don’t think you can get everything done that you need to, ask for help. There may be other people that are willing to carry the load. This might be able to take a lot of work off your hands.

Overview

When stress is causing adverse reactions in your life, there are many ways you can attempt to lessen it. Some of these things may be easy to add to your daily life but others can be a bit difficult. Either way, keep in mind that it might take some work to address your stress, so hang in there and continue to try. Additionally, remember that there are mental health professionals willing to help you if you need them to.

Photo Credit: iStock

