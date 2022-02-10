100 Calorie Snacks That Are Healthy and Satisfying

There’s an incorrect assumption that striving for weight loss goals means one has to turn down the opportunity of eating delicious, satisfying snacks to hit their goal. However, the truth is there are boundless 100 calorie snacks available to eat throughout one’s weight loss journey that will not affect one’s progress.

A crucial point to remember here is that one must remain mindful of the quality of food one is consuming for low-calorie snacks.

It is very easy to stroll around the grocery store and pick up a 100 calorie snack that is pre-packaged and overloaded with processed foods.

Perhaps this is all well and good; however, it is not the healthiest choice available.

It would be ignorant of me to say that one should always avoid these types of food.

Some offer the tastebuds a kick that the palate often seeks, and there is nothing wrong with fulfilling that.

However, the obvious choice would be to source low calorie snacks from home. Not only is there a nutritional benefit to doing so, but there is also a cost-saving one too.

LiveLift Tip: If you want to make progress on a diet, measure portion sizes correctly to ensure that you are not eating in a calorie surplus. If you do not have one already, purchase a digital scale, as this will offer you the most accurate measurements. Learning portion sizes is a life skill as once you master it, you have a knack for knowing how much food should be in a portion, which means you may get away with not having to measure or weigh your snacks all the time.

100 Calorie Snacks

Some crave sweet, some crave sour, and some crave savory.

Below, I have included snacks that cover all three that tick the box for under 100 calories.

However, it’s worth noting that the more salt you consume, the more your thirst increases, so be mindful of that.

Many drinks contain more calories than snacks, so opt for water and add a zero-sugar flavor enhancer to make the taste more appealing (perhaps you prefer plain water anyway).

1. 1 Hard-Boiled Egg

Boil 6-12 eggs and fridge them.

Right there, you have a snack that offers 6 grams of protein and 6 grams of total fats – 1.6g that is saturated fat – totaling 78 calories, according to USDA.

The protein and fat in the egg will satiate you, keeping you fuller for longer.

2. Banana

You will get 105 calories for this nutrient-dense, delicious snack.

Ideal for pre-workout or to fill a hunger pang throughout the day, a banana will provide you with 27g of carbohydrates to help keep you fuelled.

3. One Cup Grapes

Containing only 62 calories, the high water content in grapes helps with hydration levels and makes you feel full.

Another benefit of grapes is that they are tremendous frozen or fresh and are a great source of vitamin K.

4. Rice Cake and Almond Butter

A rice cake with two teaspoons of almond butter is all she wrote.

A beautiful, no-regret low-calorie snack that provides you with plenty of fiber, vitamin E, and iron.

5. Nonfat Greek Yogurt

Greek yogurt is one of – if not the – best yogurt on the market.

It is high in protein and is conservative in calories, so it ticks the popularity box when it comes to snacking.

A 100g serving will provide you with roughly 70 calories and a helping of good bacteria to assist the body in fighting illness, too.

6. 2 Tablespoons of Hummus

For only 60 calories, two tablespoons of hummus give you a good source of protein and are satiating.

To make this low-calorie-tastic snack even more worthwhile, use a spear of celery or cucumber to get things going.

7. Three Crackers With Cheese

The fiber in whole-grain crackers is your friend here as it’ll help keep you fuller for longer.

We must not forget the cheese that gives you the all-important calcium and protein optimal for health.

To ensure the snack is at 100 calories or less, opt for one slice of low-fat cheese and distribute it evenly across all three crackers.

8. Apple Slices With Peanut Butter

Apple and peanut butter offer a complimentary taste because of the sweet and sour mix.

Choose unsalted, spread two tablespoons over ¾ cup of sliced apples, and enjoy this 90-calorie, innocently healthy snack.

9. Egg Whites and Toast

Although eating whole eggs on toast is undoubtedly tastier and more nutritionally sound, it carries too many calories if you’re looking for a snack that makes it under 100 calories.

So, try a slice of wholewheat toast and a couple of whole egg whites for a light snack.

Finish by adding a dash of pepper and some sugar-free ketchup if this is your thing.

Delicious!

10. Cup of Blueberries

Blueberries are a superfood that is extremely low in calories for a fruit, which is a fantastic snack option to fill you up.

It makes blueberries ideal if you’re on a calorie-controlled diet as you get a lot of bang for your buck.

A single cup of blueberries gives you around 90 calories, close to 15g vitamin C, and vast amounts of antioxidants to give your immune system a boost.

11. A Handful of Almonds

Healthy nuts are an outstanding food choice for monosaturated fats, which assist in lowering cholesterol, and 1g saturated fat.

However, almonds contain plant protein to satiate you and plenty of vitamin E, which has antioxidants to support your health.

A handful of almonds (1 ounce) contains 172 calories, so reduce the serving a little to make sure you come in under the 100 calorie target.

12. Six Cups Microwave Popcorn

If you go easy on the butter, popcorn is an excellent low-calorie treat that provides 100 calories in a whopping 6 cups.

Not only is it a tasty, conveniently quick snack to fix up, but the amount of fiber in it will also fill you up until your next meal.

13. Dark Chocolate

Now we’re talking!

If you’re craving something sweet, then three squares of this goodness will send your tastebuds into overdrive and satisfy your needs, coming in at an amazingly-low 100 calories.

14. 1 Cup of Strawberries

Tallying up to only around 53 calories, one cup of strawberries provides you with a fantastic source of vitamin C and a respectable amount of fiber.

They don’t need to be fresh, either. Frozen strawberries are just as tasty and nutritious, ideal for when it’s out of season.

15. 1/2 Cup of Oatmeal

One of my go-to snacks is to throw ½ cup oatmeal into a bowl, cover it in water, and cook it in the microwave for around 60 seconds.

At only 83 calories, oatmeal provides you with around 4g of fiber to keep you full.

If your calorie allowance allows you to go over 100 calories, it goes exceptionally well with flavored whey protein.

Protein Is Important

Although these snacks are nutritionally sound, I would be remiss if I did not share that a small serving of protein would go a long way towards filling you up for longer.

Going over 100 calories isn’t the end of the world, especially when adding in a quality protein source.

It is the best macronutrient choice available, hosting several health benefits, not to mention how satiating it is, so it is a win-win.

A Final Word

It may get a negative rep in the media, however, snacking can be beneficial when you aim to lose weight.

It’s worth remembering, though, that boredom eating is a real thing and happens to the best of us when we are not distracted by other things and have time on our hands, so bear this in mind.

It is a good idea to pre-plan your snack in advance and account for its calories. It allows you to be more organized and structured, which is only helpful when on a weight loss diet.

To keep snacking healthy, ensure snacks are at a reasonable calorie limit, and these 100-calorie snack ideas in the article will help you with that.

Weigh or measure food before eating, and track accordingly.

This is key to success.

