11 Misunderstandings About Men

11 misconceptions guys want you to know that society has all wrong. Listen up!

1. Guys aren’t body conscious

Most body positivity is focused on women and their body image. Men have the same feelings and insecurities but don’t get the same publicity.

2. We only talk to women because we want sex

We like to have conversations with women for the purpose of having their opinion. We like to get a woman’s perspective on things, and don’t always want “bro-tips” from the boys. A feminine touch to advice is needed at times.

3. We’re not domesticated

Not all men are slobs. We know how to cook, clean and take care of ourselves as well as others.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

4. Chivalry is dead

Some men love to be the classic chivalrous type if women appreciate it. So ladies, don’t play games…be clear about setting standards for yourself so we can proceed to respect you.

5. We have no feelings

Men have feelings. Some days we feel bad or down for no reason at all and just want to talk about it. We embrace being the rock for our families and significant others, but also like to air out our emotions sometimes. It doesn’t make us less of a man.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

6. We always know what to do

No…we don’t have all the answers. It’s really that simple. We learn through life experience just like everyone else. There is tons of pressure for guys to always know what to do, but thats not realistic. We all move at our own pace.

7. We’re not romantics

Some guys want to find the love of their lives as well. Find their perfect person and make them happy for the rest of their lives. We also don’t mind the occasional Romantic Comedy…any Notebook fans out there?

8. Compliments are for giving…not receiving

It’s nice to hear and to know that we’re doing something right. A little positive reinforcement or a compliment goes a long way to us.

9. We will always choose drinking and partying in Vegas with strippers over all other options

Me personally, I’m a loyal man to my woman so I don’t need the strippers. While a boys trip is always fun…I definitely won’t ever turn down time with my family or my significant other.

10. We don’t envision the perfect family in our future

We may not vocalize it or express it in the same way women do, but we think about our future and who’s in it, and we work hard to make that dream come true. Simple as that.

11. We don’t need help

Men get overwhelmed. Sorry if thats viewed as “unattractive’, and you think we should always be in control. But thats not always the case. Knowing we can have help on something and work through something as a partnership is a great feeling.

—

This post was previously published on Hello, Love and is republished here with permission from the author.

—

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Unsplash