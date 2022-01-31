13 Ways To Live Your Life on Purpose

By Bernz JP

Most people love to equate success with the amount of wealth they have amassed, or the power they have attained, or even the status they have achieved. This is, however, not how success should be measured. Success should be the complete fulfillment of your purpose. When you fulfill your purpose, you get rid of that emptiness in your heart and the feeling that something is missing. To live on purpose is to know what you are doing exactly and what you were meant to do on this earth.

What is Purpose?

Purpose refers to your central motivation — the reason why you get up in the morning.

Your purpose is what guides your decisions, what shapes your goals, influences your behavior, and offers you direction. It creates meaning in your life.

For most people who have discovered their purpose, it is what directs them to a meaningful and satisfying job. It’s not about the money but fulfillment. For others, a purpose is about fulfilling their responsibility to family members and seeking meaning from religious and spiritual beliefs.

So, what we are saying is that; Purpose is unique to everyone, and it is also very personal. What you identify with being your goal in life, is very different from the next person, and the more you discover who you are and why you are alive, the happier you tend to be.

Some questions that people ask themselves when reflecting on purpose are;

Who am I?

When do I feel most fulfilled?

How can I change the world?

Where do I belong on this earth?

When you answer these questions, then you are one step away from discovering your purpose.

Ways on How to Live on Purpose:

1. Stand by your values and beliefs

People who live on purpose almost always have some core beliefs and values that influence every aspect of their lives, such as decision making. These shape their everyday lives and determines their long-term as well as short term priorities.

They place significance to their value as people of high integrity, and they learn how to earn the respect and trust of others.

The result of this is that they live on a clear conscience and they also spend plenty of time listening to their inner voice rather than being influenced by others.

2. Set your priorities

You must identify the activities that matter the most to you, and spend most of your time and effort on these activities.

Life has a way of drifting you away from what’s important, and therefore, you need to understand what your priorities are, and spend most of your time concentrating on that.

3. Follow your passion

If you want to live on purpose, you have to find it in yourself to wake up each day happy and anxious to face the day ahead. This is because you are following your purpose. Pursue your dreams with energy and put all of your heart into everything you do.

When you follow your passion, you are making a difference in the world. They say “When you follow your passion, you will never work a day in your life.”

4. Achieve balance in your life

If you want to live your life on purpose, then you must put your heart into a purposeful career, and also build good relationships with your family and friends.

You must also learn to reserve adequate time to satisfy your personal needs. Achieving balance means that you learn to live your best and up to your potential in all areas of your life.

5. Have contentment in life

This means that you should have inner peace. When you are satisfied with who you are, what you have and what you do, peace is a given.

You must be the kind of person who doesn’t believe that the grass is greener on the other side of the fence.

The true measure of wealth is how much you will actually be worth, even after you lose all of your money. – Unknown

6. Try to make a difference

Living on purpose means that you must always try to make a difference in someone’s life. You should learn to do things for others, without necessarily expecting to receive any personal gain.

You must serve others exemplarily and become a role model. You need to also gain satisfaction from witnessing the success of others, the same way you would be satisfied with your own success.

A candle loses nothing by lighting another candle. – James Keller

7. Learn to live in the present moment

A purposeful person always cherishes every moment they have, and they seek to live without regret. They learn to enjoy life and its experiences, and they take what life has to give without worrying about keeping score.

8. Learn to keep moving forward

Living a life of purpose means that you do not really have to change the world, you don’t need to necessarily have the top job, or the most luxurious things, or even the biggest house. It means living a life filled with meaning, it’s about making a little difference in the world, and achieving your own objectives.

Learn how to move on, regardless of the situation, because keeping grudges and regrets will only cause you to stagnate where you are, and derail you from your purpose.

9. Always believe in yourself

You shall never achieve much in life if you do not believe in who you are. You should never be scared of challenges or fear failure. You must always think that you are capable of practically anything, and if you fail, you dust yourself off and move on.

10. Only surround yourself with positive people

You will never understand how negativity affects your life until you start being positive.

Positivity attracts good things and makes your life worthwhile. You should, therefore, ensure that even the friends and people you are surrounding yourself with believe in this, and they positively live their lives.

11. Always be kind to others

Ellen Degeneres’s advice after each show is, “Be kind to one another.” This is one of the ways you can use it to make a difference in the world.

Always try to change someone’s life by showing them kindness. A purposeful person always seeks to touch other people and affect their lives positively.

It actually feels great when you are kind, and you will find yourself always feeling happy within yourself because you took the time to consider another person’s feelings.

12. Believe in life, and that everything has a reason

When you do not spend a lot of time thinking about “what ifs,” you tend to be more productive and expectant about life.

Believing that every experience, regardless of whether it is positive or negative, happens for a reason is the first step towards true happiness and contentment.

Purposeful people believe that every situation teaches them something, and they take these lessons to improve their lives.

When you are more proactive about your life, you are most likely to make a change.

The meaning of life is to find your gift. The purpose of life is to give it away. – Pablo Picasso

13. Choose happiness

It is important to understand that happiness is a choice, so choose to be happy. Of course, everyone has pain in their life, at one point or the other, but this should never define you and who you are.

You cannot control everything, and you cannot change the things that happen to you, so, regardless, and in spite of how bad things get, you must always choose happiness if you wish to live on purpose.

Comprehensive summary

Many people are living their lives in despair and loneliness because they have not yet embraced their purpose. It doesn’t matter how much money you make, or how important you are, at the end of the day, you will always end up with a big hole of emptiness in your heart if you are not doing what you love most.

Here are a few things you should also do in order to find your purpose:

Examine what you value most in your life. Is it your faith, family, excellence, peace, connecting with others, love, or something else? Whatever it is, you must identify it first before living a life of purpose.

Consider what you wish others would say about you when they talk about you. What will be written about you in your obituary? What legacy are you leaving? What will you be known for? These are important questions towards identifying your purpose.

Take some time and write down what is special to you. The simple act of writing this down increases their importance in your life.

Start each day by reciting your mantra. This is what gets you going. Write it down on your business card and carry it along with you wherever you go. When you are scared, frustrated, and almost giving up, recite it and keep going.

Without purpose, you may feel no motivation to get up in the morning; life will end up being about getting a job, growing older, retiring, and finally dying. You live a mediocre life because you never really understood the reason for your existence.

As long as you have a purpose, your life will be filled with joy, peace, and passion.

