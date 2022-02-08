Listening is one of the most critical skills for any person to have. Whether you are a friend, coworker, or family member, genuinely listening to what someone says shows how much you care about them.

This article will give 14 qualities of a highly effective listener so that you can be the best listener possible.

“Most of the successful people I’ve known are the ones who do more listening than talking.” — Bernard Baruch

Quality #1: Avoid thinking about what you’re going to say next.

Thinking about what you’re going to say while someone else is talking can prevent them from being heard. Instead of planning your following sentence, focus on fully understanding the current discussion or idea that’s taking place.

A better strategy would be to pause and think before speaking so that you can contribute something meaningful when it comes up in conversation instead of just blurting out an answer at random times throughout the talk.

Quality #2: Listen beyond words.

A great listener isn’t only focused on what the speaker is saying but also on how they are saying it.

This means that you should pay attention to things like tone of voice and body language in order to get a better sense of their emotions and perspectives. This will help you understand them more deeply than just listening to their words alone can provide.

Quality #3: Practice humility by not seeking attention for yourself during conversations.

Many people tend to ask questions only because they want others around them to recognize their knowledge rather than actually wanting feedback on a topic (which usually isn’t even related).

This type of attitude often leads listeners away from productive conversations since most speakers don’t want to feel like they’re being interrogated.

Quality #4: Avoid distractions when the speaker is talking.

A listener who talks over the speaker or takes out their phone during the conversation isn’t being respectful of other people’s opinions, thoughts, and feelings — and they are certainly not demonstrating practical listening skills!

Being present in conversations means staying focused on what’s happening around you instead of letting your mind wander off elsewhere. If you need to take notes related to things discussed, ask if it would be okay first before doing so (i.e., “Would it be alright with you if I took some notes while we talk?”).

Quality #5: Practice active listening.

The best way to become a great listener is to practice active listening. This means that you are not only paying attention to the speaker, but you are also making an effort to understand them.

This can be done by paraphrasing what the speaker has said and reflected back on it. You can also ask questions to clarify any points of confusion.

By practicing active listening, you will improve your ability to listen effectively and will be able to have more productive conversations with others.

Quality #6: Reflect back on what the speaker has said.

A great way to show that you are listening is to paraphrase what the speaker has said and then reflect back on it. This will help ensure that you have understood them correctly and that there are no misunderstandings.

It can also be helpful to ask questions about what the speaker has said. This will help you better understand their point of view.

Quality #7: Make eye contact.

When you are speaking to someone, it is vital that you make eye contact. This shows the speaker that you are interested in what they have to say and that you are paying attention. Nodding your head also helps guide the speaker that you are engaged.

In addition, making eye contact can help you better understand what the speaker is saying. If their eyes wander, it could mean that they are not interested in the conversation or that they are distracted.

Quality #8: Focus on the speaker.

When you are speaking to someone, it is essential that you focus on them and not on anything else. This shows the speaker that you are interested in what they have to say and that you are paying attention.

It can also be helpful to position yourself so that you are facing the speaker. This will help you better hear what they are saying.

Quality #9: Don’t interrupt.

Interrupting someone while speaking is very rude and can be interpreted as disinterested in what the speaker has to say. It can also disrupt the flow of the conversation.

If you have something important to add, wait until the speaker has finished talking and then politely offer your thoughts. This will show that you respect the other person’s time and opinion.

Quality #10: Don’t judge or criticize without a proper debate.

A listener who judges or criticizes what the speaker has to say without first debating it is not a good listener. This shows that you are unwilling to consider other points of view and will make for an unproductive conversation.

If someone asks for your opinion, be sure that they genuinely value it before offering any feedback. Otherwise, listen.

Quality #11: Ask questions to clarify what was said.

At times, a listener may not fully understand what the speaker has said. In these situations, asking questions to clarify their point of view will help both parties better understand each other and can also often lead to new insights that were previously hidden.

A highly effective listener is someone who listens to the speaker with empathy and without judgment. They are attentive but not interruptive. A highly effective listener will make eye contact, nod their head at appropriate moments, and ask questions to clarify any points of confusion or disagreement.

Quality #12: Show empathy to the speaker.

Trying to understand how someone else feels will help you better relate to them.

This is an integral part of being a good listener because you are able to show that you care about what they have gone through and will be able to assist in any way possible.

Quality #13: Patience.

Some listeners tend to interrupt speakers before they have even finished their thought which disrupts the flow of conversation and prevents the other person from fully expressing themselves.

Allow the speaker enough time to talk without interruption so they can get their point across clearly and without feeling rushed or interrupted.

Quality #14: Improve by engaging in more conversations for the experience.

The more conversations you have, the better listener you will become. This is because you will be exposed to different people with different viewpoints and experiences.

You can also ask others for feedback on how well you are listening to them. This will help ensure that you are constantly improving your skillset as a great listener.

“One of the most sincere forms of respect is actually listening to what another has to say.” — Bryant H. McGill

Final Thought

In conclusion, becoming a better listener takes practice and effort but is definitely achievable with the right mindset.

If you want to become a more effective listener, practicing these qualities will help you get there over time.

By focusing on others and showing empathy, patience, respect, and understanding for their viewpoint, people will be able to better communicate during conversations, leading to greater insight into new ideas that may have never been spoken of otherwise.

