14 Surprising Valentine’s Ideas No One Will See Coming

Ah, February. It’s that time of year again where love is in the air and everyone is scrambling for Valentine’s ideas. But what if you want to do something a little different this year? Something your partner won’t see coming? Well, look no further. Here are 14 unique Valentine’s ideas that will have your loved one feeling special and excited. So forget the clichéd dinner and movie date, and try something new this year!

1. Paint your partner’s nails

Painting your significant other’s nails on Valentine’s Day can be a romantic and sensual experience, as well as providing a plethora of laughs. Whether you paint your partner’s nails Valentine’s red or black, the gesture will ensure that they feel pampered. It is an excellent method to demonstrate affection!

And no, it doesn’t matter what gender they are — this is 2022! We’ve come a long way. Everyone likes some extra shine from time to time. For those who want to go further, paint their toenails! Give them a nice foot massage too.

2. Make up love songs and sing them to each other

You don’t have to be a singing sensation to impress your Valentine with a love song. In fact, the point is not to be good at all! Making up a new song can be a lot of fun and an activity that will bring you closer over the creative process.

Try incorporating their favorite hobbies and interests into your lyrics to make it more personal. Who knows, maybe you’ll find a hidden talent!

3. Pretend to be strangers and meet for the first time

There’s a reason this was the plot for 5 Valentine’s Day special episodes on Modern Family: it works! This Valentine’s surprise is perfect for those who like to do things out of the ordinary and explore the ‘what ifs’ in life. Starting your Valentine’s date as strangers can provide you with new perspectives on each other, while also creating endless opportunities for fun and jokes.

4. Buy a projector and show movies outside

Who says Valentine’s Day has to be all about the indoors? This Valentine’s surprise is perfect for those who like to embrace nature and appreciate a Valentine’s with a view. A blanket, some snacks and a romantic movie projected onto a sheet can provide you with a Valentine’s date experience that is sure to be unforgettable. You could even handmake a ticket stub for them to keep as a Valentine’s Day memento.

5. Present a Valentine’s gift only you know about

This Valentine’s surprise is perfect for those who like to keep their Valentine on their toes and be genuinely surprised by their gifts. Try finding out their favorite childhood toy, or a half-remembered family antique, or a souvenir from one of their travels. Perhaps something they once lost and have never been able to find again. Hit eBay and car boot sales — it doesn’t matter if it’s secondhand. The point is that you listened and remembered, and it’s a gift that you know they would treasure.

6. Write a letter about what you think they’ll be like in 20 years

This Valentine’s surprise is perfect for those who like to reflect on their future. Valentine’s should be about celebrating your love and all the days to come, not just this one day. Try writing a letter telling them how you think they will be over the years, and focus on what you want out of Valentine’s Day 20 years from now. You can even use it as an opportunity to express long-term love goals, giving your partner an insight into what you hope for in your future.

7. Have a special edition made of their favourite candy

We’re stealing this idea from our fave actress, Kristen Bell. In a recent Jimmy Kimmel interview, Kristen revealed that as a birthday present for hubby Dax Shepard, she had a batch of personalized popcorn whipped up by Orville Redenbacher, his favourite brand. Awesome, right?

But it’s not as hard, nor expensive, as you might think. The iconic Love Hearts candy from Swizzels — you know, the delicious discs with the tiny messages? — will print up to 18 characters on their wrappers for you. You get 30 rolls and can add four different messages. They arrive in a gift bag with a ribbon.

You could always go the homemade route too, and bake up a heart-shaped candy or reprint a wrapper with your own message. Personalizing their favorite treat will leave them feeling like a kid in a candy store.

8. Give them a treasure of yours they’ll keep forever

This Valentine’s surprise is perfect for those who like items with sentimental value. Valentine’s Day should be about celebrating your love together, not just giving each other expensive gifts. Try finding something of yours that you have always cherished and giving it to your partner as a Valentine’s gift. It might be a childhood toy, a family heirloom, or a book that you’ve always loved. All that matters is it’s something that is very special to you, and you know will be appreciated by your Valentine because of its importance to you. It’s symbolic of putting your trust and love in their hands.

9. Exchange Valentine’s from different time periods

This surprise is perfect for those who like history and relish the thrill of unique Valentine’s Day ideas. Try exchanging Valentine’s Day cards from different time periods — for instance, why not try one of these old pre-1910 Valentine’s? Or write some Valentine’s poetry and present it on a scroll instead of in an envelope. You can get Valentine’s from across decades or centuries, or choose specific Valentine’s you think your partner would have received if they’d lived in different eras. How would you have expressed your love for them in a past life, or if you were time-travellers? Speaking of time travel…

10. Plan a surprise vacation to the future

This one requires some planning. Open up the conversation about where you and your partner would both like to be when you retire, then plan a surprise trip to visit that place together. Maybe you dream of a beachfront retirement or moving to the countryside. Book an Airbnb in your Valentine’s dream retirement destination, and enjoy Valentine’s Day there. Trust us — it’ll be one Valentine’s they never saw coming! Not only will you have some Valentine’s Day memories for years to come, but it also serves as a healthy reminder of the life you want to build together. It brings dreams closer to reality and can serve as motivation for financial goals.

11. Recreate your first date as you remember it

Bringing back memories from when you first met is a wonderful way to commemorate Valentine’s Day. Experience it all again — same restaurant, same movie theatre, everything. Relive all the butterflies and excitement you felt on that Valentine’s all those years or months ago, and re-live the moment.

12. Swap clothes with your partner

Valentine’s Day can be an opportunity to step into someone else’s shoes, so change outfits if you need to! This can be as mild or as wild as you like! Swap underwear, or just borrow a cosy jacket (nobody else will notice).

Alternatively, be daring and swap your clothes entirely! You can combine this with the above and go on a first date again, but dress up in your partner’s favorite outfit. Valentine’s Day should be fun, and who knows, you might discover and enjoy things about each other from a fresh perspective.

13. Celebrate like it’s Halloween

Coming in at number thirteen: why not throw a romantic Halloween instead? Valentine’s Day might be a time for love, but who says you have to celebrate Valentine’s Day in a cutesy way? If you two are spooktacular people, dress up in your finest monster-inspired outfit instead of Valentine’s Day ones and embrace Halloween traditions. Layer yourself with fake blood and slash wounds, and go out to dinner or a party together as Dracula and his vampire bride (or groom). Or throw on a scary movie and huddle under the blankets.

14. Alternate who gets to plan Valentine’s each year

The last idea on our list today is one of the most simple, but it can be just as important. Take the pressure out of the holiday by volunteering to take turns planning Valentine’s Day each year. If Valentine’s Day is always a big deal for you, maybe it’s time to let your partner decide what you’re going to do and where you’re going to go. Maybe you have different ideas of what a perfect Valentine’s looks like: from extravagant gestures to something smaller and more laidback.

Whatever your Valentine’s Day traditions are, it can be a lot of fun to try something new and hand over the reins. It’ll take Valentine’s Day from feeling like another chore on the to-do list to a whole new level of special. Valentine’s should make your partner feel appreciated and loved: which sometimes means letting them plan the event.

This Valentine’s Day, ditch the clichéd dinner and movie date. Consider some of these surprises your partner won’t see coming! Which idea would work best with your relationship style? Let us know by leaving a comment below — we can’t wait to hear what Valentine plans you’ve got up your sleeve!

Photo credit: iStock