16 Straightforward Tips for Overcoming Insecurity in Relationships

16 Straightforward Tips for Overcoming Insecurity in Relationships

The strength of our relationship with ourselves determines how quickly we can overcome our relationship insecurities.

by

 

  1. Learn to accept uncertainty.
  2. Recognise any self-betrayal.
  3. Practice recognising your intuition.
  4. Distinguish imagination from reality.
  5. Pinpoint your innate value and worth.
  6. Stop catastrophising and trying to “mind read.”
  7. Practice being grounded in the present moment.
  8. Observe, acknowledge, and honour your feelings.
  9. Be curious about the source or trigger of your insecurity.
  10. Establish a sense of identity (independent of a relationship).
  11. Cease comparing yourself to your significant other’s past partners.
  12. Gain perspective (e.g. chat with friends, read books, seek therapy).
  13. Engage in transparent and honest communication with your partner.
  14. Cease comparing your significant other to your previous relationships.
  15. Create a nurturing, trusting, and loving relationship with who you are.
  16. Empower yourself (e.g. learn that you can end the relationship because you have a say after all!)

 

The tips listed above may look intimidating, so here is a TLDR: seek understanding and self-love.

Do not be consumed by the unknown. Instead, keep yourself grounded in the present moment. Be aware of the expectations you have set for yourself and your partner. Communication between you and your significant other is vital, so do it regularly.

Occasionally, our insecurities are docked in reality. Being able to separate intuition from fear can offer great insight.

The process of overcoming our insecurity has very little to do with external validation. The truth is that overcoming insecurity is grounded in building a stronger relationship with who we are.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

About Terence Kong

Writer. Blogger. Photographer. Bookworm. Malaysian. Editor-In-Chief of livingthroughtwenties.com, which aims to nurture twentysomethings on achieving a balanced, authentic life.

Follow me on Medium:
terence-kong.medium.com.

